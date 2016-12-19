Arnold Schoenberg à Los Angeles en 1936 (3/5)
Contraint à l’Exil, Arnold Schoenberg arrive sur le sol États-unien en octobre 1933, pour s’installer l’année suivante avec sa famille à Hollywood, en Californie où il passera le reste de sa vie. Gros plan sur les premières années du compositeur à Los Angeles…
Programmation musicale
♫ Arnold Schoenberg (1874-1951)_
4ème quatuor op 37 (1936) I. Allegro molto energico
Quatuor Juilliard
West Hill Radio Archives WHRA-6040
♫ Oscar Levant (1906-1972)
Concerto pour piano (fin des années 30)
Oscar Levant, piano, Orchestre symphonique de la NBC de New York, direction Alfred Wallenstein (enregistré en 1942)
DRG Records 13113
♫ George Gershwin (1898-1937)
Concerto en Fa (1925)
Oscar Levant, piano, Orchestre Symphonique de la NBC, direction Arturo Toscanini
Urania Records WS 121.132
♫ Alfred Newman (1900-1970)
The Prisoner of Zenda (1937) Musique pour le film de John Cromwell (nommée pour les Oscars 1938)
Orchestre Symphonique de Nouvelle Zélande, direction Richard Kaufman
Koch International 3-7376-2 H1
♫ Arnold Schoenberg (1874-1951)
Quatuor à cordes n°2 op 10 (1907) I. Massig
Kolisch Quartet
Archiphon
♫ Arnold Schoenberg (1874-1951)
Quatuor à cordes n°2 op 10 (1907) II. Sehr rasch
Kolisch Quartet
Archiphon
♫ Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
L' Art de la Fugue BWV 1080 (v. 1745) Canon à l'octave
Tatiana Nikolaieva, piano
Melodiya MEL CD 10 02006
♫ Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
L'Art de la Fugue Contrappunto 1 Fuga semplice
Orchestre de la Radio Télévision Suisse Italienne, direction Hermann Scherchen
Stradivarius STR 13604/5
♫ John Cage (1912-1992)
Solo with Obbligato Accompaniment of 2 Voices in Canon, and 6 Short Inventions on the Subjects of the Solo (1934)
Inventions n° 1 et 2
Trio Dolce
Mode MODE 186
♫ John Cage (1912-1992)
Solo with Obbligato Accompaniment of 2 Voices in Canon, and 6 Short Inventions on the Subjects of the Solo (1934)
Inventions n° 4
Trio Dolce
Mode MODE 186
♫ John Cage (1912-1992)
Bacchanale pour piano préparé (1940)
Steffen Schleiermacher, piano préparé
MDG MDG613 0781-2
Bibliographie
Arnold Schoenberg, Correspondance 1910-1951, Jean-CLaude Lattès, 1983
Arnold Schoenberg, Le Style et l'idée, Buchet-Chastel, 2002 pour la nouvelle édition
Hans Heinz Stuckenschmidt, Arnold Schoenberg, Fayard, 1993
Dorothy Lamb Crawford, Arnold Schoenberg in Los Angeles, dans The Musical Quarterly, Vol. 86, No. 1 (Spring, 2002), pp. 6-48
Sabine Feisst, Schoenberg's New World. The American Years, Oxford University Press 2011
Jean-Michel PalmierWeimar en Exil, Payot 1988
(Googlebooks : Weimar in Exile: The Antifascist Emigration in Europe and America)
Liens
Les enfants de Schoenberg parlent dans une conférence
La maison de Schoenberg et ses deux fils interviewés par Esa-Pekka Salonen en 2009
Arnold Schoenberg, père de la musique moderne (interview de Gertrud Schoenberg, Rudolf Kolisch et Larry Schoenberg dans un programme de télévision)
Article de Blaise Cendrars, envoyé spécial à Hollyood dans Paris-Soir 31 mai 1936
Actualité
Exposition Arnold Schönberg Peindre l'âme jusqu'au dimanche 29 janvier 2017
Au Musée d’art et d’histoire du Judaïsme (Paris)
