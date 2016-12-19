Arnold Schoenberg à Los Angeles en 1936 (3/5)

Programmation musicale

♫ Arnold Schoenberg (1874-1951)_

4ème quatuor op 37 (1936) I. Allegro molto energico

Quatuor Juilliard

West Hill Radio Archives WHRA-6040

♫ Oscar Levant (1906-1972)

Concerto pour piano (fin des années 30)

Oscar Levant, piano, Orchestre symphonique de la NBC de New York, direction Alfred Wallenstein (enregistré en 1942)

DRG Records 13113

♫ George Gershwin (1898-1937)

Concerto en Fa (1925)

Oscar Levant, piano, Orchestre Symphonique de la NBC, direction Arturo Toscanini

Urania Records WS 121.132

♫ Alfred Newman (1900-1970)

The Prisoner of Zenda (1937) Musique pour le film de John Cromwell (nommée pour les Oscars 1938)

Orchestre Symphonique de Nouvelle Zélande, direction Richard Kaufman

Koch International 3-7376-2 H1

♫ Arnold Schoenberg (1874-1951)

Quatuor à cordes n°2 op 10 (1907) I. Massig

Kolisch Quartet

Archiphon

♫ Arnold Schoenberg (1874-1951)

Quatuor à cordes n°2 op 10 (1907) II. Sehr rasch

Kolisch Quartet

Archiphon

♫ Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

L' Art de la Fugue BWV 1080 (v. 1745) Canon à l'octave

Tatiana Nikolaieva, piano

Melodiya MEL CD 10 02006

♫ Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

L'Art de la Fugue Contrappunto 1 Fuga semplice

Orchestre de la Radio Télévision Suisse Italienne, direction Hermann Scherchen

Stradivarius STR 13604/5

♫ John Cage (1912-1992)

Solo with Obbligato Accompaniment of 2 Voices in Canon, and 6 Short Inventions on the Subjects of the Solo (1934)

Inventions n° 1 et 2

Trio Dolce

Mode MODE 186

♫ John Cage (1912-1992)

Solo with Obbligato Accompaniment of 2 Voices in Canon, and 6 Short Inventions on the Subjects of the Solo (1934)

Inventions n° 4

Trio Dolce

Mode MODE 186

♫ John Cage (1912-1992)

Bacchanale pour piano préparé (1940)

Steffen Schleiermacher, piano préparé

MDG MDG613 0781-2

Actualité

Exposition Arnold Schönberg Peindre l'âme jusqu'au dimanche 29 janvier 2017

Au Musée d’art et d’histoire du Judaïsme (Paris)