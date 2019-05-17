1904, Pauline Viardot compose ''Cendrillon''

"Mme Pauline Viardot ne connaît pas l'inaction ; elle donne encore des leçons et les trois actes de ''Cendrillon'' montrent à quel point son imagination est restée jeune et vive. Il y a dans ces pages une verve, une fraîcheur vraiment surprenantes et un savoir qui se dissimule, mais qui n'en est pas moins réel."

RevueGil Blas, avril 1904