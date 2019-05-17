Dossier Vous avez dit...compositrices ?
1904, Pauline Viardot compose ''Cendrillon''
Pauline Viardot a 83 ans en 1904 lorsqu’elle compose ''Cendrillon'', un opéra-comique miniature d’après le conte de Charles Perrault. Anne-Charlotte Rémond vous invite aujourd’hui à suivre la célèbre chanteuse et compositrice dans les salons parisiens de Mathilde de Nogueiras où l’œuvre fut créée.
"Mme Pauline Viardot ne connaît pas l'inaction ; elle donne encore des leçons et les trois actes de ''Cendrillon'' montrent à quel point son imagination est restée jeune et vive. Il y a dans ces pages une verve, une fraîcheur vraiment surprenantes et un savoir qui se dissimule, mais qui n'en est pas moins réel."
RevueGil Blas, avril 1904
Programmation musicale
Pauline Viardot (1821-1910)
Cendrillon (1904) Introduction
Nicholas Kok, piano
Opera Rara ORR 212
Pauline Viardot (1821-1910)
Cendrillon (1904) Acte I. Sc 1. Air de Cendrillon "Il était jadis un prince"
Sandrine Piau, soprano, Cendrillon, Nicholas Kok, piano
Opera Rara ORR 212
Pauline Viardot (1821-1910)
Cendrillon (1904) Acte I. Sc 5. "Nous sommes assaillis par cette vile engeance"
Jean Rigby, mezzo-soprano, Armelinde, Susan Waters, soprano, Maguelonne, Sandrine Piau, soprano, Cendrillon, Nicholas Kok, piano
Opera Rara ORR 212
Pauline Viardot (1821-1910)
Cendrillon (1904) Acte I. Sc 5 . Réponse de Cendrillon "Si je n'y venais pas qui donc le balaierait"
Sandrine Piau, soprano, Cendrillon, Nicholas Kok, piano
Opera Rara ORR 212
Pauline Viardot (1821-1910)
Cendrillon (1904) Acte I. Sc 10. Air du Baron "Hier je vis circuler une voiture immense"
André Cognet, baryton, Le Baron, Nicholas Kok, piano
Opera Rara ORR 212
Gioacchino Rossini (1792-1868)
La Cenerentola (1816) Acte II. Air d'Angelina "Nacqui all'affanno"
Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo-soprano, Orchestre de la Radio de Munich, direction Friedrich Haider
RCA 09026 68522 2
Richard Wagner (1813-1883)
Tristan et Isolde (1859) Acte II. Sc 2. Duo Tristan et Isolde "Isolde. Geliebte. Tristan. Geliebter"
Margaret Price, soprano, Isolde, René Kollo, ténor, Tristan, Orchestre de la Staatskapelle de Dresde, direction Carlos Kleiber
DGG 413315-2
Pauline Viardot (1821-1910)Cendrillon (1904) Acte I. Sc 14. Air de la Fée "Je viens te rendre à l'espérance"
(transcription d'Alexandre Dratwicki)
Jodie Devos, soprano, Quatuor Giardini
Alpha 244
Pauline Viardot (1821-1910)
Cendrillon (1904) Acte II. Sc 3. Air de Cendrillon "De n'aimer que toi" (extrait des "Six Mazourkes de Frédéric Chopin : Première série (1864)"
transcription de la Mazurka n°5 en Si b maj op 7 n°1, texte de Louis Edmond Pomey sous le titre "Coquette")
Sandrine Piau, soprano, Cendrillon, Nicholas Kok, piano
Opera Rara ORR 212
Pauline Viardot (1821-1910)
Cendrillon (1904) Acte II. Sc 4. Duo de Cendrillon et du Prince "C'est moi ne craignez rien"
Sandrine Piau, soprano, Cendrillon, Jean-Luc Viala, ténor, le Prince Charmant, Nicholas Kok, piano
Opera Rara ORR 212
Pauline Viardot (1821-1910)
Cendrillon (1904) Acte III. Sc 1. "Ah j'entends ces dames"
Jean Rigby, mezzo-soprano, Armelinde, Susan Waters, soprano, Maguelonne, Nicholas Kok, piano
Opera Rara ORR 212
Pauline Viardot (1821-1910)
Cendrillon (1904) Acte III. Sc 4. "Mesdames, je vous remercie d'avoir répondu à mon appel"
Nicholas Kok, piano
Opera Rara ORR 212
Pauline Viardot (1821-1910)
Cendrillon (1904) Acte III. Sc 6. "Je viens pour la dernière fois"
Sandrine Piau, soprano, Cendrillon, Elisabeth Vidal, soprano, la Fée, Jean Rigby, mezzo-soprano, Armelinde, Susan Waters, soprano, Maguelonne, Jean-Luc Viala, ténor, le Prince Charmant, André Cognet, baryton, le Baron, Paul Kelly, ténor, Barigoule, Nicholas Kok, piano
Opera Rara ORR 212
