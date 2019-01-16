Musicopolis
Par Anne-Charlotte Rémond
Mercredi 16 janvier 2019
25 min

1888, Agathe Backer Grøndahl compose son Etude op. 22

A la rencontre de la pianiste et compositrice norvégienne Agathe Backer Grøndahl, contemporaine et amie d’Edvard Grieg, qui fut célébrée pour son jeu poétique et clair, sa forte personnalité artistique...

1888, Agathe Backer Grøndahl compose son Etude op. 22
Agathe Backer Grøndahl, Etudes op 11 et 22, © Getty / DEA / G. DAGLI ORTI / Contributeur

Programmation musicale 

Agathe Backer Grøndahl (1847-1907)
Etude op 22 n°3 en ré mineur (1888) Allegro agitato
Geir Henning Braaten, piano
Bis CD1106   

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Concerto n°5 op 73 en mi bémol majeur (1809) I. Allegro  
Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli, piano
Orchestre Symphonique de Prague, direction Vaclav Smetacek
Praga PRD/DSD350098   

Agathe Backer Grøndahl (1847-1907)
Etude op 22 n°2 en ré majeur (1888) "Au rouet". Allegro
Geir Henning Braaten, piano
Bis CD1106   

Edvard Grieg (1843-1907)
Concerto en la mineur (1868) III. Allegro moderato molto e marcato
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, direction Mariss Jansons
EMI 3943992   

Agathe Backer Grøndahl (1847-1907)
Mor synger (La mère chante) op 52 (1900)
 Efter en sommerfugl (La chasse au papillon)
Isa Katharina Gericke, soprano, Christian Ihle Hadland, piano
Simax Classics PS1238   

Agathe Backer Grøndahl (1847-1907)
Barnets vardag op 42 : Mot kveld (Le soir tombe)
Isa Katharina Gericke, soprano, Christian Ihle Hadland, piano
Simax Classics PS1238   

Agathe Backer Grøndahl (1847-1907)
Etude op 11 n°2 en ré majeur (1881) Andantino gracioso
Geir Henning Braaten, piano
Bis CD1106   

Agathe Backer Grøndahl (1847-1907)
Etude op 22 n°1 en La bémol Maj (1888)
Geir Henning Braaten, piano
Bis CD1106
 

