1888, Agathe Backer Grøndahl compose son Etude op. 22
A la rencontre de la pianiste et compositrice norvégienne Agathe Backer Grøndahl, contemporaine et amie d’Edvard Grieg, qui fut célébrée pour son jeu poétique et clair, sa forte personnalité artistique...
Programmation musicale
Agathe Backer Grøndahl (1847-1907)
Etude op 22 n°3 en ré mineur (1888) Allegro agitato
Geir Henning Braaten, piano
Bis CD1106
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Concerto n°5 op 73 en mi bémol majeur (1809) I. Allegro
Arturo Benedetti-Michelangeli, piano
Orchestre Symphonique de Prague, direction Vaclav Smetacek
Praga PRD/DSD350098
Agathe Backer Grøndahl (1847-1907)
Etude op 22 n°2 en ré majeur (1888) "Au rouet". Allegro
Geir Henning Braaten, piano
Bis CD1106
Edvard Grieg (1843-1907)
Concerto en la mineur (1868) III. Allegro moderato molto e marcato
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, direction Mariss Jansons
EMI 3943992
Agathe Backer Grøndahl (1847-1907)
Mor synger (La mère chante) op 52 (1900)
Efter en sommerfugl (La chasse au papillon)
Isa Katharina Gericke, soprano, Christian Ihle Hadland, piano
Simax Classics PS1238
Agathe Backer Grøndahl (1847-1907)
Barnets vardag op 42 : Mot kveld (Le soir tombe)
Isa Katharina Gericke, soprano, Christian Ihle Hadland, piano
Simax Classics PS1238
Agathe Backer Grøndahl (1847-1907)
Etude op 11 n°2 en ré majeur (1881) Andantino gracioso
Geir Henning Braaten, piano
Bis CD1106
Agathe Backer Grøndahl (1847-1907)
Etude op 22 n°1 en La bémol Maj (1888)
Geir Henning Braaten, piano
Bis CD1106
