1834, Fanny Mendelssohn compose son Quatuor à cordes
C'est à Berlin, entre le 26 août et le 23 octobre 1834, que Fanny Hensel, née Mendelssohn, compose son quatuor à cordes en mi bémol majeur. Unique quatuor à cordes de son répertoire, sa partition ne sera publiée que 150 après sa composition...
Programmation musicale
Fanny Hensel-Mendelssohn (1805-1847)
Quatuor à cordes (1834) I. Adagio ma non troppo
Quatuor Ebène
Virgin Classics 4645462
Fanny Hensel-Mendelssohn (1805-1847)
Oratorium auf Worte aus der Bibel (Oratorio sur des paroles de la Bible) (1831) Choeur "Gott unser Schild"
Orchestre et Choeur Philharmonia de Stuttgart, direction Helmut Wolf
Carus 83468
Fanny Hensel-Mendelssohn (1805-1847)
An Suleika (1825) poème de Goethe
Ulrich Urban, piano et une alto parmi Gerhild Romberger, Michaela Günther et Ilga Bülte
Thorofon CTH 2398
Fanny Hensel-Mendelssohn (1805-1847)
Nachtreigen (1829)
Choeur Madrigal de Heidelberg, direction Gerald Kegelmann
Bayer Records BR 100041 CD
Fanny Hensel-Mendelssohn (1805-1847)
Cantate Lobgesang (1831) II. Choeur "Meine Seele ist stille zu Gott"
Choeur de chambre de l'Université de Dortmund, direction Willi Gundlach
Thorofon CTH2346
