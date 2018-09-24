1809, Antonin Reicha présente au public parisien sa Symphonie n°3 en Fa majeur
Le 7 mai 1809, c'est un compositeur de 39 ans, encore peu connu des Parisiens, Antonin Reicha, qui a l'honneur d'ouvrir la matinée dominicale du concert du Conservatoire, avec la première audition de sa Symphonie n°3 en Fa majeur…
Programmation musicale
Antonin Reicha (1770-1836)
Symphonie n°3 en fa majeur (1808) I. Lento poco andante. Allegro spiritoso
Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio de Prague, direction Ondrej Kukal
Cesky Rozhlas
Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)
La Création (1799) VII. Air de Raphaël "Rollend in schäumenden Wellen"
Christian Gerhaher, baryton, Concentus musicus de Vienne, direction Nikolaus Harnoncourt
DHM 82876 58340 2
Antonin Reicha (1770-1836)
Fugue pour piano op 36 n°12
Ivan Ilic, piano
Chandos CHAN20033
Antonin Reicha (1770-1836)
Quintette à vent en mi bémol majeur op 88 n°2 (1811-1817) III. Poco andante grazioso
Quintette à vent du Philharmonique de Berlin
BIS-CD-1802
Antonin Reicha (1770-1836)
Symphonie n°3 en fa majeur (1808) II.Adagio
Académie Beethoven, direction Jan Cayers
Auvidis V 4834
Antonin Reicha (1770-1836)
Symphonie n°3 en fa majeur (1808) III. Menuet
Académie Beethoven, direction Jan Cayers
Auvidis V 4834
Antonin Reicha (1770-1836)
Symphonie n°3 en fa majeur (1808) IV. Finale. Allegro vivace
Académie Beethoven, direction Jan Cayers
Auvidis V 4834
