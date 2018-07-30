Monterey entre jazz et Pop : 1967, California Dreamin' 4/4

Conçu en sept semaines par un improbable quatuor d'entrepreneurs allumés : John Phillips, leader du groupe The Mamas & the Papas, les producteurs Lou Adler et Alan Pariser et un publicitaire britannique, Derek Taylor, parrainé par Donovan, Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney et Brian Wilson, le Monterey International Pop Festival, dont on fêtait l'année dernière le 50eme anniversaire se déroula du 16 au 18 juin 1967 : trois jours au cours desquels plus de 90.000 personnes assistèrent aux concerts dans l'enceinte des Monterey County Fairgrounds.

Nos intrépides promoteurs envisagent le festival comme la vitrine du rock, qu'ils considèrent comme une authentique forme d'art, à l'image du jazz.

L'entreprise dépasse leurs espérances : avec un budget initial de 50 000 dollars et un impressionnant plateau d'artistes qui, pour la plupart vont jouer bénévolement,le Monterey International Pop festival connait immédiatement un succès retentissant.

Il devra sa légende, aux premières prestations américaines de Jimi Hendrix Experience, des Who, de Ravi Shankar, et à la révèlation d'une artiste relativement inconnue jusqu'alors : Janis Joplin. Ce fut aussi la première apparition d'Otis Redding devant un large public blanc.

Un film documentaire, "Monterey Pop"réalisé par D.A. Pennebaker couvre l’évènement et le Monterey International Pop Festival, inaugurant le Summer of Love, devient la référence des festivals qui vont se dérouler par la suite : Woodstock qui a lieu deux ans plus tard et le Isle of Wight Festival en 1970.

Les artistes : Lou Rawls, Simon & Garfunkel, Jefferson Airplane, The Who, The Grateful Dead, Quick Silver Messenger Service, Steve Miller Band, Big Brother and The Holding Company featuring Janis Joplin, The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Laura Nyro, Country Joe and The Fish, Eric Burdon and The New Animals, Canned Heat, Otis Redding, Ravi Shankar, The Mamas & the Papas + Scott McKenzie…

Programmation musicale

Charles Lloyd «Forest Flower - At Monterey»

Forest Flower (Charles Lloyd)

Atlantic SD 1473

Wes Montgomery « California Dreaming »

California Dreaming (John Phillips)

Verve 827 842-2

Lou Rawls « Monterey International Pop Festival - The Definitive Document of the First Great Rock Festival »

Tobacco Road (John D. Loudermilk)

Castle Communications

Simon & Garfunkel « Iconic Performances From The Monterey International Pop Festival »

The Sounds of Silence (Paul Simon)

MIPF 1967-2

Laura Nyro « Iconic Performances From The Monterey International Pop Festival »Poverty Train (Charlie Calello, Laura Nyro)

MIPF 1967-2

The Wrecking Crew « The Wrecking Crew »

God Only Knows (Brian Wilson,Tony Asher)

Rockbeat Records ROC-CD 3308

The Beach Boys « PetSounds Sessions »God Only Knows (Brian Wilson,Tony Asher)

Capitol 7243 8 37662 2 2

Hugh Masekela « Monterey International Pop Festival - The Definitive Document of the First Great Rock Festival »Bajabula Bonke (The Healing Song) (Philemon Hou)

Castle Communications

The Byrds « Monterey International Pop Festival - The Definitive Document of the First Great Rock Festival »So You Want To Be A rock’n’Roll Star (Roger McGuinnChris Hillman)

Castle Communications

The Buffalo Springfield « Iconic Performances From The Monterey International Pop Festival »For What it’s Worth (Stephen Stills)

MIPF 1967-2

Jefferson Airplane « Monterey International Pop Festival - The Definitive Document of the First Great Rock Festival »High Flying Bird (Grace SlickMarty Balin)

Castle Communications

Otis Redding « Monterey International Pop Festival - The Definitive Document of the First Great Rock Festival »Respect (Otis Redding)

Castle Communications

Big Brother and The Holding Company featuring Janis Joplin « Monterey International Pop Festival - The Definitive Document of the First Great Rock Festival »Ball and Chain (Lou Adler, Big Mama Thornton, Willie Mae Thornton, Richard Foos)

Castle Communications

The Who « Monterey International Pop Festival - The Definitive Document of the First Great Rock Festival »My Generation (Pete Townshend, Leen Barbier, Jody Daniel)

Castle Communications

The Jimi Hendrix Experience « Monterey International Pop Festival - The Definitive Document of the First Great Rock Festival »And The Wind Cries Mary ( Jimi Hendrix, John Mayer, John Mark Painter)

Castle Communications

Ravi Shankar « Monterey International Pop Festival - The Definitive Document of the First Great Rock Festival »Dhun : Fast Teental (extrait) (trad.)

Castle Communications

The Mamas & The Papas « Monterey International Pop Festival - The Definitive Document of the First Great Rock Festival »California Dreaming (Jonh Phillips)

Dancing in the Streets

Castle Communications