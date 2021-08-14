Redécouvertes : Sixto Rodriguez, Buena Vista Social Club, Tom Zé et d'autres

A la rencontre d’artistes qui ont pour la plupart commencé la musique dès le berceau, mais qui auront pourtant mis longtemps voire même très longtemps à se faire connaître du grand public.

Programmation musicale

Rodriguez "Cold Fact"

Inner City Blues (Sixto Rodriguez)

Sixto Rodriguez (voix, guitare), Carl Raetz (saxophone baryton), Mike Theodore (claviers), Dennis Coffey (guitare électrique), Bob Babbitt (basse), Andrew Smithe (batterie), Robert Pangbon (percussions), Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Gordon Staples (direction)

Light In The Attic

Rodriguez "Cold Fact"

Crucify Your Mind (Sixto Rodriguez)

Sixto Rodriguez (voix, guitare), Carl Raetz (saxophone baryton), Mike Theodore (claviers), Dennis Coffey (guitare électrique), Bob Babbitt (basse), Andrew Smithe (batterie), Robert Pangbon (percussions), Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Gordon Staples (direction)

Light In The Attic

Rodriguez "Coming From Reality"

A Most Disgusting Song (Sixto Rodriguez)

Sixto Rodriguez (voix, guitare), Chris Spendding (guitare), Phil Dennys (claviers), Gary Taylor (basse), Andrew Steele (batterie)

Light In The Attic

Rodriguez "Cold Fact"

I Wonder (Sixto Rodriguez)

Sixto Rodriguez (voix, guitare), Carl Raetz (saxophone baryton), Mike Theodore (claviers), Dennis Coffey (guitare électrique), Bob Babbitt (basse), Andrew Smithe (batterie), Robert Pangbon (percussions)

Light In The Attic

Rodriguez "Cold Fact"

Suger Man (Sixto Rodriguez)

Sixto Rodriguez (voix, guitare), Carl Raetz (saxophone baryton), Mike Theodore (claviers), Dennis Coffey (guitare électrique), Bob Babbitt (basse), Andrew Smithe (batterie), Robert Pangbon (percussions), Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Gordon Staples (direction)

Light In The Attic

Buena Vista Social Club "Buena Vista Social Club"

Dos gardenias (Isolina Carillo)

Ibrahim Ferrer (voix), Ry Cooder (guitare), Rubén González (piano), Manuel 'Guajiro' Mirabal (trompette), Orlando 'Cachaíto' López (basse), Lázaro Villa (congas), Joachim Cooder (udu drum), Alberto Valdés (maracas)

World Circuit

Buena Vista Social Club "Buena Vista Social Club"

Chan chan (Francisco Repilado)

Eliades Ochoa (voix, guitare), Compay Segundo (choeurs, congas), Ibrahim Ferrer (choeurs), Ry Cooder (guitares), Manuel 'Guajiro' Mirabal (trompette), Orlando 'Cachaíto' López (basse), Carlos González (bongos), Alberto 'Virgilio' Valés (maracas), Joachim Cooder (udu drum)

World Circuit

Buena Vista Social Club "Presents Ibrahim Ferrer"

Bruca maniguá (Arsenio Rodríguez)Ibrahim Ferrer (voix), Rubén González (piano), Manuel Galbán (guitare électrique), Orlando 'Cachaíto' López (basse), Amadito Valdés (timbales), Ángel Terry Domech (congas), Roberto García (bongos), Carlos González (bongos), Alberto 'Virgilio' Valés (maracas), Lázaro Ordóñez Enríquez (violon), Manuel "Guajiro" Mirabal (trompette), Octavio Calderón (trompette), Carmelo González (trompette), Yanko Pisaco Pichardo (trompette), Pio Leyva (choeurs), Manuel 'Puntillita' Licea (choeurs), José Antonio "Maceo" Rodríguez (choeurs), Lázaro Villa (choeurs)

World Circuit

Tom Zé "The Best of Tom Zé"

Vai (Menina, amanha de manhã) (Perna, Tom Zé)

Tom Zé (voix), Heraldo Do Monte (guitare), Vicente Barreto (guitare), Edson José Alves (guitare), Theo Da Cuica (percussions)

Sire

Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, Tom Zé "Tropicália - Ou Panis et Circencis"

Parque industrial (Tom Zé)

Gilberto Gil (voix), Caetano Veloso (voix), Gal Costa (voix) e os mutantes

Philips

Tom Zé "Se o caso é chorar / Todos os olhos"

Um "Oh E Um "Ah" (Tom Zé)

Tom Zé (voix), Grupo Capote (choeurs)

Warner

Tom Zé "The Best of Tom Zé"Augusta, Angéglica e consolação (Tom Zé)

Tom Zé (voix)

Sire

Tom Zé "The Best of Tom Zé"Tô (Tom Zé)

Tom Zé (voix)

Sire

Tom Zé "Se o caso é chorar / Todos os olhos"A babá (Tom Zé)

Tom Zé (voix), Grupo Capote (choeurs)

Warner