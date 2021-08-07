Reconversions : Bill Withers, Jimmy Smith, Bonga, Etienne Sevet et d'autres

Les musiciens évoqués aujourd'hui, sont la preuve vivante qu’il est possible à tout âge d’apprendre un nouvel instrument, de composer, ou bien encore de trouver sa voix.

Vous connaissez sûrement le dicton “Mieux vaut tard que jamais” .

Eh bien ce dicton, Marjolaine Portier-Kaltenbach est prête à parier que tous les musiciens qu’elle va évoquer aujourd’hui y ont songé avant de décider, la trentaine, quarantaine, ou même cinquantaine passée d’embrasser une carrière musicale professionnelle.

Programmation musicale

Bill Withers "The Very Best of Billy Paul & Paul Withers"

The Same Love That Made Me Laugh (Bill Withers)

Bill Withers (voix)

Sony Music Media

Bill Withers "Still Bill"

Lear on Me (Bill Withers)

Bill Withers (voix, guitare), Ray Jackson (claviers), Benorce Blackmon (guitare), Melvin Dunlap (basse), James Gadson (batterie)

Columbia

Lalo Schifrin "The Sound of Lalo Schifrin"

The Cat (Lalo Schifrin)

Lalo Schifrin (direction, piano), Ernie Royal (trompette), Eugene Young (trompette), Clark Terry (trompette), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Bob Brookmeyer (trombone), J.J. Johnson (trombone), Robert Northern (cor), Willie Ruff (cor), Jim Buffington (cor), Phil Woods (saxophone alto), James Moody (saxophone ténor), Jerome Richardson (saxophone ténor), Don Butterfield (tuba), Bob Cranshaw (basse), Dave Bailey (batterie)

Universal

Jimmy Smith "The Incredible Jimmy Smith"

The Cat (Lalo Schifrin)

Jimmy Smith (orgue), Lalo Schifrin (direction), Ernie Royal (trompette), Bernie Glow (trompette), Jimmy Maxwell (trompette), Marky Markowitz (trompette), Snooky Young (trompette), Thad Jones (trompette), Ray Alonge (cor), Jim Buffigton (cor), Earl Chapin (cor), Bill Corea (cor), Billy Byers (trombone), Jimmy Cleveland (trombone), Urbie Green (trombone), Tony Studd (trombone basse), Don Butterfield (tuba), Kenny Burrell (guitare), George Duvivier (contrebasse), Grady Tate (batterie), Phil Kraus (percussions

Verve

Bill Withers "Just I Am"

Ain't No Sunshine (Bill Withers)

Bill Withers (voix, guitare), Stephen Stills (guitare), Booker T. Jones (claviers, arrangements), Donald Dunn (guitare basse), Chris Ethridge (guitare basse), Jim Keltner (batterie), Al Jackson Jr. (batterie), Bobbie Hall Porter (percussions)

Columbia

Héctor Lavoe "Nova le grand mix vol. 7"

El Cantate (Ruben Blades)

Héctor Lavoe (voix)

Nova

Quantic & Nickodemus "Chris Read Presents : Latin Concrete, A Moderne Latin Beat Suite"

Mi swing es tropical (Will Holland, Nickodemus and Tempo)

Quantic & Nikodemus, Tempo, The Candela Allstars

bbe

Voilaaa "On te l'avait dit"

Bark (Bruno Hovart)

Bruno "Patchworks" Hovart (basse, guitares, beats, claviers, percussions), Quentin Ghomari (trompette solo), Etienne Sevet (trompette), Julien Pontvianne (saxophone ténor solo), Olivier Granger (saxophone ténor), Romain Dugelet (saxophone baryton), Renaud Bilombo (bongos)

Favorite

The Bongo Hop "Satingarona Part. 1"

Clouds (Etienne Sevet)

Etienne Sevet (trompette), Olivier Granger (saxophone ténor), Bruno "Patchworks" Hovart (basse, guitare, claviers, petites percussions), Remy Kaprielan (batterie)

Under Dog

The Bongo Hop "Satingarona Part. 2"

O Na Ya (Etienne Sevet)

Etienne Sevet (trompette, programmation), Boris Pokora (saxophone ténor), Remy Kaprielan (batterie), Cindy Poohch (voix), Nidia Gongora (choeurs), Kephny Eliacin (choeurs), Laurène Pierre Magnani (choeurs), Gregory Florentiny (choeurs)

Under Dog

Bonga "Klapisch Musiques"

Mona ki ngi xica (Bonga)

Bonga (voix)

EMI

Bonga "Angola 76"

Kissueia (Bonga)

Bonga (voix)

Morabeza

Bonga "Recados de fora"

Sodade meu bem sodade (Bonga, Ciro Bertini)

Bonga (voix), Ricardo Parreira (guitare portugaise), Tiago Oliveira (alto de fado), Ciro Bertini (guitare basse, flûte)

Lusafrica

Bonga "Angola 72-74"

Paxi ni ngongo (traditionnel)

Bonga (voix, congas), Mario Rui Silva (guitare), Humberto Bettencourt (basse)

RCA

Bonga "Kambua"

Kambua

Bonga (voix)

Lusafrica