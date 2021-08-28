Enfin réunis : Ellis Marsalis, Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Jeanne Lee et d‘autres

Quand des musiciens qui rêvaient de jouer ou de rejouer ensemble finissent enfin par se retrouver ça donne souvent des étincelles .

Programmation musicale

The Marsalis Family “A Jazz Celebration”

Swinging at the Haven (Ellis Marsalis)

Wynton Marsalis (trompette), Delfeayo Marsalis (trombone), Branford Marsalis (saxophones), Ellis Marsalis (piano), Roland Guerin (contrebasse), Jason Marsalis (batterie)

Marsalis Music

The Marsalis Family “A Jazz Celebration”

Harry Speaks

Masalis Music

ⓘ Publicité Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.

The Marsalis Family “A Jazz Celebration”

Saint James Infirmary (Joe Primrose)

Harry Connick Jr. (piano, voix), Wynton Marsalis (trompette)

Marsalis Music

The Marsalis Family “Music Redeems”

Donna Lee (Charlie Parker)

Wynton Marsalis (trompette), Ellis Marsalis (piano), Eric Revis (contrebasse), Herlin Riley (batterie), Jason Marsalis (sifflements)

Marsalis Music

Joshua Redman “MoodSwing”

The Oneness of Two (in Three) (Joshua Redman)

Joshua Redman (saxophone soprano), Brad Mehldau (piano), CHristian McBride (contrebasse), Brian Blade (batterie)

Warner

Bead Mehldau “Highway Rider”

Capriccio (Brad Mehldau)

Brad Mehldau (piano), Joshua Redman (saxophone soprano), Jeff Ballard (percussions), Matt Chamberlain (percussions)

Nonesuch

Redman, Mehldau, McBride, Blade “RoudAgain”

Right Back Round Again (Joshua Redman)

Joshua Redman (saxophone ténor), Brad Mehldau (piano), Christian McBride (contrebasse), Brian Blade (batterie)

Nonesuch

Jeanne Lee & Ran Blake “The Newest Sound Around”

Lover Man ( Jimmy Davis, Roger ("Ram") Ramirez, James Sherman)

Jeanne Lee (voix), Ran Blake (piano)

RCA

John Surman & Jack DeJohnette “The Amazing Adventures of Simon Simon”

Part I - Nestor’s Saga (the Tale of the Ancient) (John Surman)

John Surman (clarinette basse, synthétiseur)

ECM

John Surman “Free and Equal”

Preamble (John Surman)

John Surman (saxophone soprano), Jack DeJohnette (piano), London Brass : Andrew Crowley (trompette), Paul Archibald (trompette), John Barclay (trompette), Anne McAneney (trompette), Richard Bissill (cor), Dan Jenkins (trombone), Richard Edwards (trombone), David Purser (trombone), David Stewart (trombone basse), Owen Slade (tuba)

ECM