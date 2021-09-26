Mazette ! Quelle musique !
Programmation musicale
Mazette ! Quelle musique !
Par Jean-Yves Larrouturou
le dimanche à 14hMusique classique
Dimanche 26 septembre 2021
1h 29mn

La musique de gamelan est-elle soluble ?

Détail d'un gong renflé, cuivre composant d'un gamelan, © Getty / Raung Binaia

La programmation musicale :
  • Sonate pour clavecin en SI bémol Maj K 545 L 500 - Kenneth Weiss
    Domenico Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate pour clavecin en SI bémol Maj K 545 L 500

    Kenneth Weiss : Clavecin
    Album Domenico Scarlatti : Sonates pour clavecin Label Ambroisie (SR021) Année 2002
  • Legong kraton-playon - Non Identifie
    Non IdentifieGamelan

    Legong kraton-playon

    Album Gamelan Semar Pegulingan Gamelan of love god Label Nonesuch Explorer Series (7559797202) Année 1972
  • Palaran - Divers
    DiversVoix, Vièle, Flûte, Xylophone, Cithare, Percussions

    Palaran

    Album Indonésie
  • Ujung laut - Divers

    Ujung laut

    Enip Sukanda : chef d'orchestre, Gamelan Degung, Divers : Xylophone, Percussions, Flûte
    Album Indonésie/Java: pays Sunda/Musiques savantes Vol 2/L'art du gamelan degung Label Ocora (C 560097) Année 1996
  • Tabuh kreasi baru - Orchestre Terompong Beruk
    Orchestre Terompong Beruk

    Tabuh kreasi baru

    Nengah Suparwata : chef d'orchestre
    Album Indonésie/Bali/Terompong beruk/Le gamelan de Bangle Label Vde-Gallo (VDE CD-1331) Année 2011
  • The Ramayana monkey chant / Ketjak - Divers
    DiversVoix

    The Ramayana monkey chant / Ketjak

    Album Music from the morning of the worldThe Balinese gamelan & Ketjak: the Ramayana monkey chant Label Elektra Nonesuch (19968) Année 1988
  • Accord (Gamelan selonding) - Groupe Guna Winangun De Tenganan Pageringsingan
    Groupe Guna Winangun De Tenganan Pageringsingan

    Accord (Gamelan selonding)

    Groupe Gambang Pitra Yadnya De Tumbakbayu, Gong Luang De Tangkas, Gong Saron Du Banjar Seseh De Singapadu
    Album Indonésie/Anthologie des musiques de Bali vol 3: musiques rituelles Label Buda Records (92602-2)
  • Taruna jaya - Gong Patok
    Gong Patok

    Taruna jaya

    Album Indonésie/Anthologie des musiques de Bali vol 2: gamelans virtuoses Label Buda Records (92601-2)
  • Hoquetus David
    Guillaume De Machautcompositeur

    Hoquetus David

    David Munrow : chef d'orchestre, Early Music Consort De Londres
    Album Musique de l'Epoque gothique Label Archiv Produktion (415292-2)
