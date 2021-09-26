Programmation musicale
Dimanche 26 septembre 2021
La musique de gamelan est-elle soluble ?
- Domenico Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate pour clavecin en SI bémol Maj K 545 L 500Kenneth Weiss : ClavecinAlbum Domenico Scarlatti : Sonates pour clavecin Label Ambroisie (SR021) Année 2002
- Non IdentifieGamelan
Legong kraton-playonAlbum Gamelan Semar Pegulingan Gamelan of love god Label Nonesuch Explorer Series (7559797202) Année 1972
- DiversVoix, Vièle, Flûte, Xylophone, Cithare, Percussions
PalaranAlbum Indonésie
Ujung lautEnip Sukanda : chef d'orchestre, Gamelan Degung, Divers : Xylophone, Percussions, FlûteAlbum Indonésie/Java: pays Sunda/Musiques savantes Vol 2/L'art du gamelan degung Label Ocora (C 560097) Année 1996
- Orchestre Terompong Beruk
Tabuh kreasi baruNengah Suparwata : chef d'orchestreAlbum Indonésie/Bali/Terompong beruk/Le gamelan de Bangle Label Vde-Gallo (VDE CD-1331) Année 2011
- DiversVoix
The Ramayana monkey chant / KetjakAlbum Music from the morning of the worldThe Balinese gamelan & Ketjak: the Ramayana monkey chant Label Elektra Nonesuch (19968) Année 1988
- Groupe Guna Winangun De Tenganan Pageringsingan
Accord (Gamelan selonding)Groupe Gambang Pitra Yadnya De Tumbakbayu, Gong Luang De Tangkas, Gong Saron Du Banjar Seseh De SingapaduAlbum Indonésie/Anthologie des musiques de Bali vol 3: musiques rituelles Label Buda Records (92602-2)
- Gong Patok
Taruna jayaAlbum Indonésie/Anthologie des musiques de Bali vol 2: gamelans virtuoses Label Buda Records (92601-2)
- Guillaume De Machautcompositeur
Hoquetus DavidDavid Munrow : chef d'orchestre, Early Music Consort De LondresAlbum Musique de l'Epoque gothique Label Archiv Produktion (415292-2)
