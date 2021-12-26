Mazette ! Quelle musique !
Programmation musicale
Mazette ! Quelle musique !
Par Jean-Yves Larrouturou
Le dimanche à 14hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 26 décembre 2021
1h 29mn

Noël ! Noël ! Incarnation

De quoi la musique est-elle l'incarnation ? Que nous fait-elle ressentir de l'incarnation ? Une déambulation parmi des chefs d’œuvre de la musique de l’incarnation, celle de Beethoven, Bach, John Adams, Marc-Antoine Charpentier, Joan Cererols, Schubert, Mozart et un détour par le fado de Coimbra.

Noël ! Noël ! Incarnation
Pieds de nouveau-né, © Getty / Getty
La programmation musicale :
  • Le Messie : For unto us a child is born (1ère partie) Choeur
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Le Messie : For unto us a child is born (1ère partie) Choeur

    William Christie : chef d'orchestre, Les Arts Florissants, Les Arts Florissants
    Album Le Messie HWV 56 (intégrale) Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901498/99) Année 1994
  • Missa solemnis en Ré Maj op 123 pour soli choeur et orchestre : Credo - Et incarnatus est - Maria Stader
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Missa solemnis en Ré Maj op 123 pour soli choeur et orchestre : Credo - Et incarnatus est

    Karl Boehm : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Choeur De La Cathedrale Sainte-Hedwige De Berlin, Maria Stader : Soprano, Marianna Radev : Contralto, Anton Dermota : Ténor, Joseph Greindl : Basse (voix), Wolfgang Meyer : Orgue
    Album Berliner Philharmoniker : Centenary edition (1913-2013) / CD 12 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (00289 479 1049/12) Année 2013
  • Messe en si min BWV 232 : Et incarnatus est (Choeur)
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Messe en si min BWV 232 : Et incarnatus est (Choeur)

    Frans Brüggen : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du XVIIIème Siècle, Choeur De Chambre Néerlandais
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Messe en si min BWV 232 Label Philips (Phps) (426238-2)
  • Messe de minuit h 9: Credo 1. Credo in unum deum
    Marc Antoine Charpentiercompositeur

    Messe de minuit h 9: Credo 1. Credo in unum deum

    William Christie : chef d'orchestre, Les Arts Florissants, Les Arts Florissants
    Album Marc-Antoine Charpentier : In Nativitatem Domini canticum Label Erat (8573-85820-2) Année 2001
  • Missa de batalla : Credo - à 12 voix / pour 3 choeurs et orchestre - Ensemble Clematis
    Joan Cererolscompositeur

    Missa de batalla : Credo - à 12 voix / pour 3 choeurs et orchestre

    Leonardo Garcia-Alarcon : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De Chambre De Namur, Ensemble Clematis, Cappella Mediterranea, Mariana Flores : Soprano, Fabian Schofrin : Haute-contre, Fernando Guimaraes : Ténor, Matteo Bellotto : Basse (voix)
    Album Carmina latina Label Ricercar (RIC 334) Année 2012
  • Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Et incarnatus est - Audrey Michael
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Et incarnatus est

    Armin Jordan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Choeur De Chambre Romand, Choeur Pro Arte De Lausanne, Audrey Michael : Soprano, Brigitte Balleys : Contralto, Aldo Baldin : Ténor, Christophe Homberger : Ténor, Michel Brodard : Basse (voix)
    Album Franz Schubert : Messe en Mi bémol Maj Label Erato (ECD 75387) Année 1988
  • Petite messe solennelle : Credo : Credo in unum Deum (Solistes et choeur) - Vittorio Rosetta
    Gioacchino Rossinicompositeur

    Petite messe solennelle : Credo : Credo in unum Deum (Solistes et choeur)

    Romano Gandolfi : chef d'orchestre, Choeur Du Theatre De La Scala De Milan, Vittorio Rosetta : Piano, Leone Magiera L : Harmonium, Mirella Freni : Soprano, Lucia Valentini Terrani : Mezzo-soprano, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Ruggero Raimondi : Basse (voix)
    Album Rossini Petite messe solennelle et Pergolèse Stabat Mater Label Decca (421645-2#1) Année 1980
  • Messa di Gloria : 9. Credo : Et incarnatus est (Air de ténor et choeur) - Roberto Alagna
    Giacomo Puccinicompositeur

    Messa di Gloria : 9. Credo : Et incarnatus est (Air de ténor et choeur)

    Antonio Pappano : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, Roberto Alagna : Ténor
    Album Antonio Papano dirige Puccini Label Emi (5571592) Année 2001
  • Messe en ut min K 427 : Et incarnatus est - pour soprano et orchestre - Sabine Devieilhe
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Messe en ut min K 427 : Et incarnatus est - pour soprano et orchestre

    Raphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, Pygmalion, Sabine Devieilhe : Soprano
    Album Mozart : The Weber sisters Label Parlophone (0825646075843) Année 2014
  • El niño : The christmas star - Kent Nagano
    John Adamscompositeur

    El niño : The christmas star

    Paul Hillier : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Allemand De Berlin, Kent Nagano
    Album El niño Label Nonesuch (7559-79634-2) Année 2001
  • O salutatis Hostia (Motet du Saint-Sacrement)
    Anonymecompositeur

    O salutatis Hostia (Motet du Saint-Sacrement)

    Marcel Peres : chef d'orchestre, Olivier Schneebeli : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Organum, Les Pages De La Chapelle
    Album Plain-chant parisien XVIIe & XVIIIe siècle : Messe du jour de Noël Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC901480) Année 1994
  • Hodie (This day) : 1. Prologue. Nowell ! Nowell ! (Choeur) - Philip Ledger
    Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur

    Hodie (This day) : 1. Prologue. Nowell ! Nowell ! (Choeur)

    David Willcocks : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Bach, Choeur De L'Abbaye De Westminster, Philip Ledger : Orgue
    Album Ralph Vaughan-Williams : Oeuvres religieuses Label Emi (5674272) Année 2000
  • Hodie christus natus est - Daniel Taylor
    Anonyme Xiiieme Sieclecompositeur

    Hodie christus natus est

    The Trinity Choir, Daniel Taylor
    Album Four thousand winter Label Sony (888751782228) Année 2015
  • Hodie christus natus est - Ensemble Discantus
    Anonymecompositeur

    Hodie christus natus est

    Lesne, Rallo-Sagarzazu, Choeur Easo, Ensemble Discantus, Emmanuelle Gal : Soprano, Anne Guidet : Mezzo-soprano, Lucie Jolivet : Soprano, Brigitte Le Baron : Mezzo-soprano, Caroline Magalhaes : Mezzo-soprano, Catherine Schroeder : Contralto, Catherine Sergent : Contralto
    Album Eya pueri ! Label Opus 111 (OP 30207) Année 2001
  • Hodie christus natus est - Adrian Sirbu
    Anonymecompositeur

    Hodie christus natus est

    Adrian Sirbu
    Album Vêpres chypriotes / Motets chants byzantins et maronites Label Glossa (GCDP32112) Année 2016
  • Hodie christus natus est - Musica Antique

    Hodie christus natus est

    Rene Clemencic : chef d'orchestre, Deller Consort, Musica Antique, Giovanni Pierluigi Da Palestrina : auteur
    Album Alfred Deller complet Vanguard ed volume 3 / Christmas Carols of old England Label Vanguard (MC 192)
  • Hodie Christus est natus - pour choeur et ensemble instrumental - Jeremy West
    Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinckcompositeur

    Hodie Christus est natus - pour choeur et ensemble instrumental

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Choeur Monteverdi, Jeremy West : Cornet, Michael Harrison : Cornet, Ian Watson : Orgue
    Album Once as I remember / The story of Christmas Label Philips (462050-2) Année 1998
  • Hodie christus naus est
    Giovanni Battista Bassanicompositeur

    Hodie christus naus est

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Choeur Monteverdi
    Album Noël à Venise Label Decca (436285-2) Année 1972
  • 4 motets pour le temps de Noël FP 152 : Hodie Christus natus est - Yves Castagnet
    Francis Poulenccompositeur

    4 motets pour le temps de Noël FP 152 : Hodie Christus natus est

    Sofi Jeannin : chef d'orchestre, Henri Chalet : chef d'orchestre, Maîtrise de Radio France, Maitrise De La Cathedrale Notre Dame De Paris, Yves Castagnet : Orgue
    Album Noël éternel Label Alpha (ALPHA422) Année 2018
  • 4. Ad latus. Surge amica mea (2 Sopranos Contre-ténor Ténor Basse et Choeur) - Barbara Schlick
    Dietrich Buxtehudecompositeur

    4. Ad latus. Surge amica mea (2 Sopranos Contre-ténor Ténor Basse et Choeur)

    Ton Koopman : chef d'orchestre, Non Identifie, Choeur De Garcons De Hanovre, Barbara Schlick : Soprano, Monika Frimmer : Soprano, Michael Chance : Contre-ténor, Christoph Prégardien : Ténor, Peter Kooy : Basse (voix)
    Album Cantate BuxWV 75 Membra Jesu Nostri patientis sanctissima Label Erato (ECD 75378) Année 1988
  • O meu menino e d'ouro - Fernando Machado Soares
    Fernando Machado SoaresVoix, Guitare

    O meu menino e d'ouro

    Album Portugal/Machado Soares Fernando/Le fado de Coimbra Label Ocora (C 559041) Année 1988
  • Vingt regards sur l'enfant Jésus : Première communion de la vierge - pour piano - Momo Kodama
    Olivier Messiaencompositeur

    Vingt regards sur l'enfant Jésus : Première communion de la vierge - pour piano

    Momo Kodama : Piano
    Album Vingt regards sur l'enfant Jésus Label Triton (OVCT-00031) Année 2005
  • Orgelbüchlein : Choral BWV 608 : in dulci jubilo - Marie Claire Alain
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Orgelbüchlein : Choral BWV 608 : in dulci jubilo

    Marie Claire Alain
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : L'oeuvre pour orgue / vol 3 Label Erato (R30E-509/11)
  • Hymne de sotie. In dulci jubilo - Tessa Bonner
    Michael Praetoriuscompositeur

    Hymne de sotie. In dulci jubilo

    Paul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Players, Gabrieli Consort, Choeur De Garcons De La Cathedrale De Roskilde, Congregation De La Cathedrale De Roskilde, Tessa Bonner : Soprano, Constanze Backes : Soprano, Susan Hemington-Jones : Soprano, Sarah Pendlebury : Soprano, Robert Horn : Ténor, Marc Le Brocq : Ténor, Tom Philips : Ténor, Julian Podger : Ténor, Angus Smith : Ténor, Donald Greig : Baryton (voix), Stephen Charlesworth : Basse (voix), Simon Grant : Basse (voix), Raimund Nolte : Basse (voix), Timothy Roberts : Orgue
    Album Michael Praetorius : Messe de Noël Label Archiv Produktion (439250-2) Année 1994
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
dimanche 19 décembre 2021
1h 29mn
Pleine Lune !
émission suivante
dimanche 2 janvier 2022
1h 29mn
Démarrons l’année en fanfare