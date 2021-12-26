Programmation musicale
Noël ! Noël ! Incarnation
De quoi la musique est-elle l'incarnation ? Que nous fait-elle ressentir de l'incarnation ? Une déambulation parmi des chefs d’œuvre de la musique de l’incarnation, celle de Beethoven, Bach, John Adams, Marc-Antoine Charpentier, Joan Cererols, Schubert, Mozart et un détour par le fado de Coimbra.
La programmation musicale :
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Le Messie : For unto us a child is born (1ère partie) ChoeurWilliam Christie : chef d'orchestre, Les Arts Florissants, Les Arts FlorissantsAlbum Le Messie HWV 56 (intégrale) Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901498/99) Année 1994
- Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Missa solemnis en Ré Maj op 123 pour soli choeur et orchestre : Credo - Et incarnatus estKarl Boehm : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Choeur De La Cathedrale Sainte-Hedwige De Berlin, Maria Stader : Soprano, Marianna Radev : Contralto, Anton Dermota : Ténor, Joseph Greindl : Basse (voix), Wolfgang Meyer : OrgueAlbum Berliner Philharmoniker : Centenary edition (1913-2013) / CD 12 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (00289 479 1049/12) Année 2013
- Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Messe en si min BWV 232 : Et incarnatus est (Choeur)Frans Brüggen : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du XVIIIème Siècle, Choeur De Chambre NéerlandaisAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Messe en si min BWV 232 Label Philips (Phps) (426238-2)
- Marc Antoine Charpentiercompositeur
Messe de minuit h 9: Credo 1. Credo in unum deumWilliam Christie : chef d'orchestre, Les Arts Florissants, Les Arts FlorissantsAlbum Marc-Antoine Charpentier : In Nativitatem Domini canticum Label Erat (8573-85820-2) Année 2001
- Joan Cererolscompositeur
Missa de batalla : Credo - à 12 voix / pour 3 choeurs et orchestreLeonardo Garcia-Alarcon : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De Chambre De Namur, Ensemble Clematis, Cappella Mediterranea, Mariana Flores : Soprano, Fabian Schofrin : Haute-contre, Fernando Guimaraes : Ténor, Matteo Bellotto : Basse (voix)Album Carmina latina Label Ricercar (RIC 334) Année 2012
- Franz Schubertcompositeur
Messe n°6 en Mi bémol Maj D 950 : Et incarnatus estArmin Jordan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Choeur De Chambre Romand, Choeur Pro Arte De Lausanne, Audrey Michael : Soprano, Brigitte Balleys : Contralto, Aldo Baldin : Ténor, Christophe Homberger : Ténor, Michel Brodard : Basse (voix)Album Franz Schubert : Messe en Mi bémol Maj Label Erato (ECD 75387) Année 1988
- Gioacchino Rossinicompositeur
Petite messe solennelle : Credo : Credo in unum Deum (Solistes et choeur)Romano Gandolfi : chef d'orchestre, Choeur Du Theatre De La Scala De Milan, Vittorio Rosetta : Piano, Leone Magiera L : Harmonium, Mirella Freni : Soprano, Lucia Valentini Terrani : Mezzo-soprano, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Ruggero Raimondi : Basse (voix)Album Rossini Petite messe solennelle et Pergolèse Stabat Mater Label Decca (421645-2#1) Année 1980
- Giacomo Puccinicompositeur
Messa di Gloria : 9. Credo : Et incarnatus est (Air de ténor et choeur)Antonio Pappano : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, Roberto Alagna : TénorAlbum Antonio Papano dirige Puccini Label Emi (5571592) Année 2001
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Messe en ut min K 427 : Et incarnatus est - pour soprano et orchestreRaphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, Pygmalion, Sabine Devieilhe : SopranoAlbum Mozart : The Weber sisters Label Parlophone (0825646075843) Année 2014
- John Adamscompositeur
El niño : The christmas starPaul Hillier : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Allemand De Berlin, Kent NaganoAlbum El niño Label Nonesuch (7559-79634-2) Année 2001
- Anonymecompositeur
O salutatis Hostia (Motet du Saint-Sacrement)Marcel Peres : chef d'orchestre, Olivier Schneebeli : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Organum, Les Pages De La ChapelleAlbum Plain-chant parisien XVIIe & XVIIIe siècle : Messe du jour de Noël Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC901480) Année 1994
- Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur
Hodie (This day) : 1. Prologue. Nowell ! Nowell ! (Choeur)David Willcocks : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Bach, Choeur De L'Abbaye De Westminster, Philip Ledger : OrgueAlbum Ralph Vaughan-Williams : Oeuvres religieuses Label Emi (5674272) Année 2000
- Anonyme Xiiieme Sieclecompositeur
Hodie christus natus estThe Trinity Choir, Daniel TaylorAlbum Four thousand winter Label Sony (888751782228) Année 2015
- Anonymecompositeur
Hodie christus natus estLesne, Rallo-Sagarzazu, Choeur Easo, Ensemble Discantus, Emmanuelle Gal : Soprano, Anne Guidet : Mezzo-soprano, Lucie Jolivet : Soprano, Brigitte Le Baron : Mezzo-soprano, Caroline Magalhaes : Mezzo-soprano, Catherine Schroeder : Contralto, Catherine Sergent : ContraltoAlbum Eya pueri ! Label Opus 111 (OP 30207) Année 2001
- Anonymecompositeur
Hodie christus natus estAdrian SirbuAlbum Vêpres chypriotes / Motets chants byzantins et maronites Label Glossa (GCDP32112) Année 2016
Hodie christus natus estRene Clemencic : chef d'orchestre, Deller Consort, Musica Antique, Giovanni Pierluigi Da Palestrina : auteurAlbum Alfred Deller complet Vanguard ed volume 3 / Christmas Carols of old England Label Vanguard (MC 192)
- Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinckcompositeur
Hodie Christus est natus - pour choeur et ensemble instrumentalJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Choeur Monteverdi, Jeremy West : Cornet, Michael Harrison : Cornet, Ian Watson : OrgueAlbum Once as I remember / The story of Christmas Label Philips (462050-2) Année 1998
- Giovanni Battista Bassanicompositeur
Hodie christus naus estJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Choeur MonteverdiAlbum Noël à Venise Label Decca (436285-2) Année 1972
- Francis Poulenccompositeur
4 motets pour le temps de Noël FP 152 : Hodie Christus natus estSofi Jeannin : chef d'orchestre, Henri Chalet : chef d'orchestre, Maîtrise de Radio France, Maitrise De La Cathedrale Notre Dame De Paris, Yves Castagnet : OrgueAlbum Noël éternel Label Alpha (ALPHA422) Année 2018
- Dietrich Buxtehudecompositeur
4. Ad latus. Surge amica mea (2 Sopranos Contre-ténor Ténor Basse et Choeur)Ton Koopman : chef d'orchestre, Non Identifie, Choeur De Garcons De Hanovre, Barbara Schlick : Soprano, Monika Frimmer : Soprano, Michael Chance : Contre-ténor, Christoph Prégardien : Ténor, Peter Kooy : Basse (voix)Album Cantate BuxWV 75 Membra Jesu Nostri patientis sanctissima Label Erato (ECD 75378) Année 1988
- Fernando Machado SoaresVoix, Guitare
O meu menino e d'ouroAlbum Portugal/Machado Soares Fernando/Le fado de Coimbra Label Ocora (C 559041) Année 1988
- Olivier Messiaencompositeur
Vingt regards sur l'enfant Jésus : Première communion de la vierge - pour pianoMomo Kodama : PianoAlbum Vingt regards sur l'enfant Jésus Label Triton (OVCT-00031) Année 2005
- Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Orgelbüchlein : Choral BWV 608 : in dulci jubiloMarie Claire AlainAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : L'oeuvre pour orgue / vol 3 Label Erato (R30E-509/11)
- Michael Praetoriuscompositeur
Hymne de sotie. In dulci jubiloPaul Mac Creesh : chef d'orchestre, Gabrieli Players, Gabrieli Consort, Choeur De Garcons De La Cathedrale De Roskilde, Congregation De La Cathedrale De Roskilde, Tessa Bonner : Soprano, Constanze Backes : Soprano, Susan Hemington-Jones : Soprano, Sarah Pendlebury : Soprano, Robert Horn : Ténor, Marc Le Brocq : Ténor, Tom Philips : Ténor, Julian Podger : Ténor, Angus Smith : Ténor, Donald Greig : Baryton (voix), Stephen Charlesworth : Basse (voix), Simon Grant : Basse (voix), Raimund Nolte : Basse (voix), Timothy Roberts : OrgueAlbum Michael Praetorius : Messe de Noël Label Archiv Produktion (439250-2) Année 1994
