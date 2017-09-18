Verdi + Schiller = Giovanna d'Arco, I masnadieri, Luisa Miller & Don Carlos
Don Carlos est l'événement lyrique de l'automne, à l'Opéra de Paris! Avant ce chef d’œuvre, Verdi avait déjà puisé son inspiration dans d'autres textes de l'écrivain allemand Friedrich von Schiller pour composer quelques-uns de ses opéras de jeunesse...
La production de Don Carlos, de Verdi, à l'Opéra-Bastille, est diffusée au cinéma jeudi 19 octobre.
Programmation musicale
♫Giuseppe Verdi
I masnadieri
Acte III - "Qual mare, qual terra… - Qui nel bosco ?... - Lassù risplendere"
Angela Gheorghiu, soprano
Roberto Alagna, ténor
Berliner Philharmoniker, dir.Claudio Abbado
EMI Classics 5 56717 2 (1998)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
I masnadieri
Acte IV - "Tradimento… Pareami che sorto"
Piero Cappuccilli, baryton
John Sandor, ténor
New Philharmonia Orchestra, dir.Lamberto Gardelli
Decca 473 704-2 (1974)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Luisa Miller
Acte II - "Quando le sere al placido"
Carlo Bergonzi, ténor
RCA Italiana Opera Orchestra, dir.Fausto Cleva
Sony Music 88985312082 (1964)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Luisa Miller
Acte III - "La tomba è un letto sparso di fiori...Andrem, raminghi e poveri"
Anna Moffo, soprano
Cornell McNeil, baryton
RCA Italiana Opera Orchestra, dir.Fausto Cleva
Sony Music 88985312082 (1964)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Giovanna d’Arco
Acte II - "No ! forme d’angelo... - L’amaro calice sommessa io bevo... - Ti discolpa !... - Imbianca e tace !"
Sherrill Milnes, baryton
Plácido Domingo, ténor
Montserrat Caballé, soprano
Ambrosian Opera Chorus
London Symphony Orchestra, dir.James Levine
EMI CMS 7 63226 2 (1972)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Don Carlos
Acte II - "Dieu, tu semas dans nos âmes"
Roberto Alagna, ténor
Thomas Hampson, baryton
Csaba Airizer, basse
Chœur du Théâtre du Châtelet
Orchestre de Paris, dir.Antonio Pappano
Erato 0190295817930 (Théâtre du Châtelet, mars 1996)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Don Carlos
Acte IV - "Mon fils, reprenez votre épée... - Ciel! le tocsin!"
José van Dam, baryton-basse
Roberto Alagna, ténor
Scot Weir, ténor
Waltraud Meier, mezzo-soprano
Karita Mattila, soprano
Eric Halfvarson, basse
Chœur du Théâtre du Châtelet
Orchestre de Paris, dir.Antonio Pappano
Erato 0190295817930 (Théâtre du Châtelet, mars 1996)
- Stéphane GrantProduction
- Marie GroutRéalisation
- Philippe de MenouCollaboration