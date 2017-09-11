Mozart, nom d'un ténor !
Un nouveau venu dans la galaxie des ténors mozartiens : Juan Diego Flórez signe un superbe récital, marchant dans les pas de quelques glorieux aînés... Galerie de portraits, de Dermota à Luigi Alva, en passant par Simoneau et Fritz Wunderlich...
♫Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Idomeneo
Acte II - "Fuor del mar"
Juan Diego Flórez, ténor
Orchestre La Scintilla, dir.Riccardo Minasi
Sony Classical 88985430862 (2017)
♫Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Idomeneo
Acte III - "Torna la pace al core"
Léopold Simoneau, ténor
Orchestre du Théâtre des Champs-Élysées, dir.André Jouve
EMI CHS 7 63715 2 (1955)
♫Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Entführung aus dem Serail
Acte I - "Konstanze, dich wieder zu sehen, dich !"
Anton Dermota, ténor
RIAS Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, dir.Ferenc Fricsay
La Discothèque idéale de Diapason, "Les Grands opéras de Mozart" (1949)
♫Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Entführung aus dem Serail
Acte III - "Ich baue ganz auf deine Stärke"
Fritz Wunderlich, ténor
Münchner Rundfunkorchester, dir.Horst Stein
Orfeo C 445 961 B (Munich, 9 janvier 1963)
♫Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Zauberflöte
Acte I - "Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön"
Fritz Wunderlich, ténor
Het Radio Filharmonisch Orkest, dir.Bernard Haitink
MYTO Historical Line 00278 (Amsterdam, 24 mai 1958)
♫Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Così fan tutte
Acte I - "Un’aura amorosa"
Luigi Alva, ténor
New Philharmonia Orchestra, dir.Otto Klemperer
EMI Classics 5598522 (1971)
♫Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni
Acte I - "Dalla sua pace"
Luigi Alva, ténor
Philharmonia Orchestra, dir.Carlo Maria Giulini
Warner Classics 0825646994052 (1959)
♫Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni
Acte I - "Dalla sua pace"
Juan Diego Flórez, ténor
Orchestre La Scintilla, dir.Riccardo Minasi
Sony Classical 88985430862 (2017)
♫Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni
Acte II - "Ferma, perfido, ferma… Il mio tesoro intanto"
Lisa della Casa, soprano
Walter Berry, baryton
Rita Streich, soprano
Léopold Simoneau, ténor
Wiener Philharmoniker, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos (Festival de Salzbourg, 24 juillet 1956)
La Discothèque idéale de Diapason, "Les Grands opéras de Mozart"
♫Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La Clemenza di Tito
Acte I - "Ah, se fosse intorno"
Léopold Simoneau, ténor
Wiener Symphoniker, dir.Bernhard Paumgartner
Philips 438 953-2 (1954)
♫Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La Clemenza di Tito
Acte II - "Se all’impero, amici Dei"
Juan Diego Flórez, ténor
Orchestre La Scintilla, dir.Riccardo Minasi
Sony Classical 88985430862 (2017)
