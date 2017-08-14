Luciano Pavarotti, né pour être ténor...
"Quand Luciano Pavarotti chante, le soleil se lève sur le monde", déclara un jour le chef d’orchestre Carlos Kleiber. Hommage à l'un des plus grands ténors du 20ème siècle, disparu il y a 10 ans...
JOURNÉE PAVAROTTI LE 20 OCTOBRE SUR FRANCE MUSIQUE
Programmation musicale
♫Giacomo Puccini
La Bohème
Acte I - "Che gelida manina"
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala, Milano, dir.Carlos Kleiber
Golden Melodram GM 5.0038-2 (Scala de Milan, 30 mars 1978)
♫Vincenzo Bellini
I puritani
Acte I - "A te, o cara"
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Arleen Auger, soprano
Reid Bunger, basse
Herbert Lackner, basse
Wiener Opernorchester und -chor, dir. Nicola Rescigno
Decca 475 8380 (Vienne, 1969)
♫Gaetano Donizetti
Lucia di Lammermoor
Acte III - "Tombe degl'avi miei... Fra poco a me ricovero"
Beniamino Gigli, ténor
Orchestre non id., dir.Rosario Bourdon
EMI Classics 4 55694 2 (New York, 10 avril 1925)
♫INTERVIEW DE LUCIANO PAVAROTTI AVEC JON TOLANSKY
Decca 475 8177 (2005)
♫Gaetano Donizetti
Lucia di Lammermoor
Acte III - "Orrida è questa notte… Qui del padre ancor respira"
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Sherrill Milnes, baryton
Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, dir.Richard Bonynge
Decca 478 5946 (Londres, juin/juillet 1971)
♫Giacomo Puccini
Turandot
Acte III - "Nessun dorma!"
Giovanni Martinelli, ténor
Chorus of the Royal Opera House
London Philharmonic Orchestra, dir.John Barbirolli
EMI CDH 7 61074 2 (Covent Garden, mai 1937)
♫Giacomo Puccini
Turandot
Acte III - "Nessun dorma !..."
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Tom Krause, baryton-basse
Piero de Palma, ténor
Pier Francesco Poli, ténor
John Alldis Choir
Joan Sutherland, soprano
Montserrat Caballé, soprano
Wandsworth School Boy’s Choir
London Philharmonic Orchestra, dir.Zubin Mehta
Decca 478 5946 (1972)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Il Trovatore
Acte III - "Di quella pira"
Jussi Björling, ténor
Orchestre non id., dir. Nils Grevillius
EMI Classics 2 26489 2 (12 octobre 1938)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Il Trovatore
Acte III - "Di qual tetra luce… - Ah sì ben mio… - L’onda de’ suoni mistici… - Di quella pira"
Gildis Flossmann, soprano
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Peter Baillie, ténor
Wiener Opernorchester und -chor, dir. Nicola Rescigno
Decca 475 8380 (Vienne, 1969)
- Stéphane GrantProduction
- Marie GroutRéalisation
- Philippe de MenouCollaboration