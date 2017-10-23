Histoires d'Amériques (Opéra made in USA, 1/2)

Programmation musicale

♫George Gershwin

Porgy and Bess

Acte I - Introduction / "Summertime"

Leontyne Price, soprano

RCA Victor Chorus

RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra, dir.Skitch Henderson

Sony Classical 88697940512 (1963)

♫George Gershwin

Porgy and Bess

Acte II - "It ain’t necessarily so"

John W.Bubbles, voice

RCA Victor Chorus

RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra, dir.Skitch Henderson

Sony Classical 88697940512 (1963)

♫Scott Joplin

Treemonisha

Acte III - "We Will Trust You As Our Leader"

Carmen Balthrop, soprano

The Houston Grand Opera Orchestra and Chorus, dir.Gunther Schuller

Pentatone Classics PTC 5186221 (1975)

♫Aaron Copland

The tender land

Acte I - "One I thought I’d never grow"

Dawn Upshaw, soprano

The Orchestra of St.Luke’s, dir.David Zinman

Nonesuch 79458-2 (1995)

♫Carlisle Floyd

Susannah

Acte I - "Ain’t it a pretty night"

Phyllis Curtin, soprano

Orchestre non id.

VAI VAIA 1115-2 (Répétition, 1960)

♫Carlisle Floyd

Susannah

Acte II - "I’m fixin’ to tell y’ ‘bout a feller I knowed"

Samuel Ramey, basse

Cheryl Studer, soprano

Chœur de l’Opéra de Lyon

Orchestre de l’Opéra de Lyon, dir.Kent Nagano

Virgin Classics 5 45039 2 (1993/1994)

♫John Adams

Nixon in China

Introduction

Orchestra of St.Luke’s, dir.Edo de Waart

Nonesuch 979 177-2 (1987)

♫John Adams

Nixon in China

Acte I - "Mr.Premier, distinguished guests… - Cheers!"

James Maddalena, baryton

Sanford Sylvan, baryton

Carolaan Page, soprano

Thomas Hammons, baryton-basse

Chorus and Orchestra of St.Luke’s, dir.Edo de Waart

Nonesuch 979 177-2 (1987)

♫John Adams

Nixon in China

Acte III - "We did this once before… - Sitting around the radio… - Let us examine what you did… - When I woke up…"

John Duykers, ténor

Trudy Ellen Craney, soprano

Carolaan Page, soprano

James Maddalena, baryton

Sanford Sylvan, baryton

Orchestra of St.Luke’s, dir.Edo de Waart

Nonesuch 979 177-2 (1987)