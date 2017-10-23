Histoires d'Amériques (Opéra made in USA, 1/2)
Un nouvel opéra de John Adams, Girls of the golden west, est créé ces jours-ci à San Francisco. L'occasion de revenir sur quelques grands titres - et d'autres moins célèbres - du répertoire lyrique américain. Aujourd'hui : Gershwin, Scott Joplin, Copland, Carlisle Floyd et... Adams !
L'opéra de San Francisco affiche une création mondiale de John Adams et Peter Sellars, Girls of the Golden West...
Programmation musicale
♫George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess
Acte I - Introduction / "Summertime"
Leontyne Price, soprano
RCA Victor Chorus
RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra, dir.Skitch Henderson
Sony Classical 88697940512 (1963)
♫George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess
Acte II - "It ain’t necessarily so"
John W.Bubbles, voice
RCA Victor Chorus
RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra, dir.Skitch Henderson
Sony Classical 88697940512 (1963)
♫Scott Joplin
Treemonisha
Acte III - "We Will Trust You As Our Leader"
Carmen Balthrop, soprano
The Houston Grand Opera Orchestra and Chorus, dir.Gunther Schuller
Pentatone Classics PTC 5186221 (1975)
♫Aaron Copland
The tender land
Acte I - "One I thought I’d never grow"
Dawn Upshaw, soprano
The Orchestra of St.Luke’s, dir.David Zinman
Nonesuch 79458-2 (1995)
♫Carlisle Floyd
Susannah
Acte I - "Ain’t it a pretty night"
Phyllis Curtin, soprano
Orchestre non id.
VAI VAIA 1115-2 (Répétition, 1960)
♫Carlisle Floyd
Susannah
Acte II - "I’m fixin’ to tell y’ ‘bout a feller I knowed"
Samuel Ramey, basse
Cheryl Studer, soprano
Chœur de l’Opéra de Lyon
Orchestre de l’Opéra de Lyon, dir.Kent Nagano
Virgin Classics 5 45039 2 (1993/1994)
♫John Adams
Nixon in China
Introduction
Orchestra of St.Luke’s, dir.Edo de Waart
Nonesuch 979 177-2 (1987)
♫John Adams
Nixon in China
Acte I - "Mr.Premier, distinguished guests… - Cheers!"
James Maddalena, baryton
Sanford Sylvan, baryton
Carolaan Page, soprano
Thomas Hammons, baryton-basse
Chorus and Orchestra of St.Luke’s, dir.Edo de Waart
Nonesuch 979 177-2 (1987)
♫John Adams
Nixon in China
Acte III - "We did this once before… - Sitting around the radio… - Let us examine what you did… - When I woke up…"
John Duykers, ténor
Trudy Ellen Craney, soprano
Carolaan Page, soprano
James Maddalena, baryton
Sanford Sylvan, baryton
Orchestra of St.Luke’s, dir.Edo de Waart
Nonesuch 979 177-2 (1987)
- Stéphane GrantProduction
- Marie GroutRéalisation
- Philippe de MenouCollaboration