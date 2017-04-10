Dimitri Mitropoulos, la force d'un destin (2/2)
Second volet d'un diptyque consacré à l'un des plus grands chefs du 20ème siècle. De la fosse du Met - dont il fut le chef principal - au festival de Salzbourg, où fut captée l'une des plus électrifiantes Elektra, de Richard Strauss, de toute l'histoire du disque...
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Ernani
Acte I - "Surta è la notte… Ernani ! Ernani, involami… Tutta sprezzo che d’Ernani"
Anita Cerquetti, soprano
Orchestra del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos
Bel Canto Society 5011 (Florence, 25 juin 1957)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Simon Boccanegra
Acte II - "O inferno !... Cielo pietoso, rendila"
Carlo Bergonzi, ténor
Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos
Foyer FO 1023 (3) (Met, 2 avril 1960)
♫Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut
Acte II - "Oh, sarò la piu bella !"
Licia Albanese, soprano
Jussi Björling, ténor
Orchestra of the Metropolitan Opera, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos
Melodram CD 27502 (Met, 31 mars 1956)
♫Richard Strauss
Salomé
Danse des sept voiles / "Ah! Herrlich! Wundervoll, wundervoll!"
Ramon Vinay, ténor
Inge Borkh, soprano
Blanche Thebom, mezzo-soprano
Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos
Arkadia CDMP 459.3 (Met, 8 février 1958)
♫Richard Strauss
Elektra
"Ich will nichts hören !"
Jean Madeira, contralto
Wiener Philharmoniker, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos
Orfeo C 456 972 I (Festival de Salzbourg, 7 août 1957)
♫Richard Strauss
Elektra
"Orest ! Orest !"
Inge Borkh, soprano
Kurt Böhme, basse
Alois Pernerstorfer, baryton-basse
Wiener Philharmoniker, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos
Orfeo C 456 972 I (Festival de Salzbourg, 7 août 1957)
CE WEEK-END... TOUS À L’OPÉRA !
♫Jean-Philippe Rameau
Dardanus
Acte V - Chaconne
Ensemble Pygmalion, dir.Raphaël Pichon
Alpha 951 (2012)
