Dimitri Mitropoulos, la force d'un destin (2/2)

♫Giuseppe Verdi

Ernani

Acte I - "Surta è la notte… Ernani ! Ernani, involami… Tutta sprezzo che d’Ernani"

Anita Cerquetti, soprano

Orchestra del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos

Bel Canto Society 5011 (Florence, 25 juin 1957)

♫Giuseppe Verdi

Simon Boccanegra

Acte II - "O inferno !... Cielo pietoso, rendila"

Carlo Bergonzi, ténor

Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos

Foyer FO 1023 (3) (Met, 2 avril 1960)

♫Giacomo Puccini

Manon Lescaut

Acte II - "Oh, sarò la piu bella !"

Licia Albanese, soprano

Jussi Björling, ténor

Orchestra of the Metropolitan Opera, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos

Melodram CD 27502 (Met, 31 mars 1956)

♫Richard Strauss

Salomé

Danse des sept voiles / "Ah! Herrlich! Wundervoll, wundervoll!"

Ramon Vinay, ténor

Inge Borkh, soprano

Blanche Thebom, mezzo-soprano

Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos

Arkadia CDMP 459.3 (Met, 8 février 1958)

♫Richard Strauss

Elektra

"Ich will nichts hören !"

Jean Madeira, contralto

Wiener Philharmoniker, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos

Orfeo C 456 972 I (Festival de Salzbourg, 7 août 1957)

♫Richard Strauss

Elektra

"Orest ! Orest !"

Inge Borkh, soprano

Kurt Böhme, basse

Alois Pernerstorfer, baryton-basse

Wiener Philharmoniker, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos

Orfeo C 456 972 I (Festival de Salzbourg, 7 août 1957)

♫Jean-Philippe Rameau

Dardanus

Acte V - Chaconne

Ensemble Pygmalion, dir.Raphaël Pichon

Alpha 951 (2012)