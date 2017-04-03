Dimitri Mitropoulos, la force d'un destin (1/2)

♫Giuseppe Verdi

La Forza del destino

Acte I - Sinfonia

Orchester der Wiener Staatsoper, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos

Orfeo C 681 062 I (Opéra de Vienne, 23 septembre 1960)

♫Giuseppe Verdi

La Forza del destino

Acte IV - "Pace, pace mio Dio"

Renata Tebaldi, soprano

Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Firenze, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos

Foyer 3-CF 2005 (Mai Musical Florentin, 14 juin 1953)

♫Giacomo Puccini

Tosca

Acte II - "Salvatelo !... - Io ?... Voi. La povera mia cena fu interrotta… - Vissi d’arte…"

Maria Callas, soprano

George London, baryton-basse

TV Studio 53 Orchestra, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos

Melodram MEL 669 (25 novembre 1956)

♫Samuel Barber

Vanessa

Acte I - Début

Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos

RCA Victor Gold Seal GD87899(2) (1958)

♫Samuel Barber

Vanessa

Acte I - "Listen!... They are here… I can see the lights… - He has come, he has come!... - Yes, I believe I shall love you"

Rosalind Elias, mezzo-soprano

Eleanor Steber, soprano

Nicolai Gedda, ténor

Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos

RCA Victor Gold Seal GD87899(2) (1958)

♫Alban Berg

Wozzeck

Acte III - "Und ist kein Betrug… Dort links geht’s in die Stadt"

Eileen Farrell, soprano

Mack Harrell, basse

New York Philharmonic, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos

Sony Classical MH2K 62759 (Carnegie Hall, 12 avril 1951)

♫Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Don Giovanni

Acte I - "Fin ch’han dal vino"

Cesare Siepi, basse

Wiener Philharmoniker, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos

Sony Classical SM3K 64 263 (Festival de Salzbourg, 24 juillet 1956)

♫Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Don Giovanni

Acte II - "Don Giovanni, a cenar teco m’invitasti"

Gottlob Frick, basse

Cesare Siepi, basse

Fernando Corena, basse

Chor der Wiener Staatsoper

Wiener Philharmoniker, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos

Sony Classical SM3K 64 263 (Festival de Salzbourg, 24 juillet 19

♫Christoph Willibald Gluck

Alceste

Acte I - Pantomime

English Baroque Soloists, dir.John Eliot Gardiner

Philips 470 293-2 (Barbican Hall, Londres, 1999)