Dimitri Mitropoulos, la force d'un destin (1/2)
Premier volet d'un diptyque consacré à l'un des plus grands chefs du 20ème siècle. Salzbourg, le Met... gardent de lui des témoignages inoubliables. Dimitri Mitropoulos, écrivit un journaliste, "est un fanatique qui a vendu son âme à la musique et qui dirige son orchestre comme un possédé"...
♫Giuseppe Verdi
La Forza del destino
Acte I - Sinfonia
Orchester der Wiener Staatsoper, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos
Orfeo C 681 062 I (Opéra de Vienne, 23 septembre 1960)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
La Forza del destino
Acte IV - "Pace, pace mio Dio"
Renata Tebaldi, soprano
Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Firenze, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos
Foyer 3-CF 2005 (Mai Musical Florentin, 14 juin 1953)
♫Giacomo Puccini
Tosca
Acte II - "Salvatelo !... - Io ?... Voi. La povera mia cena fu interrotta… - Vissi d’arte…"
Maria Callas, soprano
George London, baryton-basse
TV Studio 53 Orchestra, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos
Melodram MEL 669 (25 novembre 1956)
♫Samuel Barber
Vanessa
Acte I - Début
Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos
RCA Victor Gold Seal GD87899(2) (1958)
♫Samuel Barber
Vanessa
Acte I - "Listen!... They are here… I can see the lights… - He has come, he has come!... - Yes, I believe I shall love you"
Rosalind Elias, mezzo-soprano
Eleanor Steber, soprano
Nicolai Gedda, ténor
Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos
RCA Victor Gold Seal GD87899(2) (1958)
♫Alban Berg
Wozzeck
Acte III - "Und ist kein Betrug… Dort links geht’s in die Stadt"
Eileen Farrell, soprano
Mack Harrell, basse
New York Philharmonic, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos
Sony Classical MH2K 62759 (Carnegie Hall, 12 avril 1951)
♫Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni
Acte I - "Fin ch’han dal vino"
Cesare Siepi, basse
Wiener Philharmoniker, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos
Sony Classical SM3K 64 263 (Festival de Salzbourg, 24 juillet 1956)
♫Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni
Acte II - "Don Giovanni, a cenar teco m’invitasti"
Gottlob Frick, basse
Cesare Siepi, basse
Fernando Corena, basse
Chor der Wiener Staatsoper
Wiener Philharmoniker, dir.Dimitri Mitropoulos
Sony Classical SM3K 64 263 (Festival de Salzbourg, 24 juillet 19
