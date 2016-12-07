Des divas pour Noël!/À l'affiche : La Bohème à Genève

DES DIVAS POUR NOËL ! (SCHWARZKOPF, BATTLE, LEONTYNE PRICE)

♫Traditionnel

The First Nowell

Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano

Chorus of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden

Hampstead Parish Church Choir

Philharmonia Orchestra, dir.Sir John Pritchard

Warner Classics 0190295955175 (1952)

♫Engelbert Humperdinck

Hänsel und Gretel

Acte II - "Abends will ich schlafen geh’n" (Evening Prayer)

Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano

Irmgard Seefried, soprano

Philharmonia Orchestra, dir.Josef Krips

Warner Classics 0190295955175 (1952)

♫Traditional/arr.Arthur Harris

The Twelve Days of Christmas

Kathleen Battle, soprano

Frederica von Stade, mezzo-soprano

The American Boychoir

The Christmas Concert Chorus

The Wynton Marsalis Septet

Orchestra of St.Luke’s, dir.André Previn

Sony Classical 88985381362 (Carnegie Hall, 8 décembre 1991)

♫Richard Strauss

Der Rosenkavalier

Acte III - "Marie Theres’! - Hab’ mir’s gelobt – Ist ein Traum, kann nicht wirklich sein"

Renée Fleming, soprano

Frederica von Stade, mezzo-soprano

Kathleen Battle, soprano

Andreas Schmidt, baryton

Berliner Philharmoniker, dir.Claudio Abbado

Sony Classical 88985381362 (Philharmonie de Berlin, 31 décembre 1992)

♫Traditionnel

O Tannenbaum

Leontyne Price, soprano

Singverein der Gesellschafft der Musikfreunde

Wiener Grosstadtkinderchor

Wiener Philharmoniker, dir.Herbert von Karajan

Decca 592 011 (1961)

♫Giuseppe Verdi

La Forza del destino

Acte II - "La vergine degli angeli"

Leontyne Price, soprano

RCA Italiana Opera Chorus & Orchestra, dir.Thomas Schippers (1964)

♫Giuseppe Verdi

Un ballo in maschera

Acte II - "Teco io sto"

Carlo Bergonzi, ténor

Leontyne Price, soprano

RCA Italiana Opera Chorus & Orchestra, dir.Erich Leinsdorf

Sony Classical 8 89853 11342 2 (1966)

INTERVIEW :SÉBASTIEN GUÈZE POUR LA BOHÈME AU GRAND-THÉÂTRE DE GENÈVE

• Crédits : GTG/Carole Parodi

♫Giacomo Puccini

La Bohème

Acte II - "Aranci, datteri"

Boys from the London Oratory School

London Voices

Philharmonia Orchestra, dir.Antonio Pappano

EMI Classics 3 58650 2 8 (1995)

♫Giacomo Puccini

La Bohème

Acte I - "Ehi! Rodolfo… O soave fanciulla"

Gianni Maffeo, baryton

Nicolai Ghiuselev, basse

Sesto Bruscantini, baryton-basse

Luciano Pavarotti, ténor

Mirella Freni, soprano

RAI Symphony Orchestra of Rome, dir.Thomas Schippers

Opera d’Oro OPD-1143 (Rome, 17 juillet 1969)

• Crédits : GTG/Carole Parodi

