Des divas pour Noël!/À l'affiche : La Bohème à Genève
Des coffrets de divas sous le sapin de Noël ! Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, Kathleen Battle et Leontyne Price nous accompagnent pour le 25 décembre. Et à l'affiche du Grand Théâtre de Genève, une nouvelle production de La Bohème...
DES DIVAS POUR NOËL ! (SCHWARZKOPF, BATTLE, LEONTYNE PRICE)
♫Traditionnel
The First Nowell
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano
Chorus of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
Hampstead Parish Church Choir
Philharmonia Orchestra, dir.Sir John Pritchard
Warner Classics 0190295955175 (1952)
♫Engelbert Humperdinck
Hänsel und Gretel
Acte II - "Abends will ich schlafen geh’n" (Evening Prayer)
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano
Irmgard Seefried, soprano
Philharmonia Orchestra, dir.Josef Krips
Warner Classics 0190295955175 (1952)
♫Traditional/arr.Arthur Harris
The Twelve Days of Christmas
Kathleen Battle, soprano
Frederica von Stade, mezzo-soprano
The American Boychoir
The Christmas Concert Chorus
The Wynton Marsalis Septet
Orchestra of St.Luke’s, dir.André Previn
Sony Classical 88985381362 (Carnegie Hall, 8 décembre 1991)
♫Richard Strauss
Der Rosenkavalier
Acte III - "Marie Theres’! - Hab’ mir’s gelobt – Ist ein Traum, kann nicht wirklich sein"
Renée Fleming, soprano
Frederica von Stade, mezzo-soprano
Kathleen Battle, soprano
Andreas Schmidt, baryton
Berliner Philharmoniker, dir.Claudio Abbado
Sony Classical 88985381362 (Philharmonie de Berlin, 31 décembre 1992)
♫Traditionnel
O Tannenbaum
Leontyne Price, soprano
Singverein der Gesellschafft der Musikfreunde
Wiener Grosstadtkinderchor
Wiener Philharmoniker, dir.Herbert von Karajan
Decca 592 011 (1961)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
La Forza del destino
Acte II - "La vergine degli angeli"
Leontyne Price, soprano
RCA Italiana Opera Chorus & Orchestra, dir.Thomas Schippers (1964)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Un ballo in maschera
Acte II - "Teco io sto"
Carlo Bergonzi, ténor
Leontyne Price, soprano
RCA Italiana Opera Chorus & Orchestra, dir.Erich Leinsdorf
Sony Classical 8 89853 11342 2 (1966)
INTERVIEW :SÉBASTIEN GUÈZE POUR LA BOHÈME AU GRAND-THÉÂTRE DE GENÈVE
♫Giacomo Puccini
La Bohème
Acte II - "Aranci, datteri"
Boys from the London Oratory School
London Voices
Philharmonia Orchestra, dir.Antonio Pappano
EMI Classics 3 58650 2 8 (1995)
♫Giacomo Puccini
La Bohème
Acte I - "Ehi! Rodolfo… O soave fanciulla"
Gianni Maffeo, baryton
Nicolai Ghiuselev, basse
Sesto Bruscantini, baryton-basse
Luciano Pavarotti, ténor
Mirella Freni, soprano
RAI Symphony Orchestra of Rome, dir.Thomas Schippers
Opera d’Oro OPD-1143 (Rome, 17 juillet 1969)
Émission réalisée par Marie Grout
- Sébastien Guèzeténor
- Stéphane GrantProduction