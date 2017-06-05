Derniers éclats de voix (du Maure) avant l'île déserte...
Dernier Lirico de la saison ! Quelle voix pour Otello ? Retour sur la prise de rôle très attendue de Jonas Kaufmann à Londres, et sur quelques-uns de ses grands prédécesseurs. Et du côté de l'Archevêché, à Aix-en-Provence, l'histoire et l'actualité se rejoignent aussi...
In front of a sold-out Royal Opera House here, Mr. Kaufmann made his debut in the part, and he calmly, confidently sang it for the ages. His sound inescapably evokes memories of live performances and classic recordings by Vinay, Vickers and other masters; in a single night, he joined their company. The New York Times, 22 juin 2017.
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Otello
Acte III - "Dio ! Mi potevi scagliar"
Jonas Kaufmann, ténor
Franco Vassallo, baryton
Orchestra dell’Opera di Parma, dir.Pier Giorgio Morandi
Sony Classical 88765492002 (2013)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Otello
Acte I - "Esultate ! L’orgoglio musulmano"
Francesco Tamagno, ténor
Piano, non.id
Deutsche Grammophon 479 1884 (1903)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Otello
Acte II - "Ora e per sempre addio"
Francesco Tamagno, ténor
Piano, non.id
Deutsche Grammophon 479 1884 (1903)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Otello
Acte II - "Sì, per ciel marmoreo giuro !"
Giovanni Martinelli, ténor
Lawrence Tibbett, baryton
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, dir.Ettore Panizza
Sony Classical 88883721202-02 (Met, 24 février 1940)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Otello
Acte I - "Una vela !... Esultate !"
Ramón Vinay, ténor
NBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, dir.Arturo Toscanini
RCA Red Seal/Sony Classical 88985376042 (New York, décembre 1947)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Otello
Acte II - "Desdemona rea ! Ora e per sempre addio… Era la notte… Sì, per ciel marmoreo giuro !"
Ramón Vinay, ténor
Giuseppe Valdengo, baryton
NBC Symphony Orchestra, dir.Arturo Toscanini
RCA Red Seal/Sony Classical 88985376042 (New York, décembre 1947)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Otello
Acte III - "Dio, ti giocondi, o sposo… Dio ! mi potevi scagliar"
Leonie Rysanek, soprano
Jon Vickers, ténor
Tito Gobbi, baryton
Rome Opera Orchestra, dir.Tullio Serafin
RCA Red Seal/Sony Classical 88875196362 (Rome, juillet/août 1960)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Otello
Acte IV - "Niun mi tema"
Plácido Domingo, ténor
Kaludi Kaludow, ténor
Kurt Rydl, basse
Goran Simić, basse
Orchester der Wiener Staatsoper, dir.Zubin Mehta
Orfeo C 698 072 I (Opéra de Vienne, 10 mai 1987)
FRANCE MUSIQUE EST EN DIRECT DU FESTIVAL D'AIX-EN-PROVENCE À PARTIR DU 6 JUILLET
