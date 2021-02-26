« Mémoire Retrouvée », Renata Scotto : Une archive de 1997 (3ème partie)
3ème et dernier volet de l'entretien que Mildred Clary avait enregistré avec Renata Scotto. La soprano italienne évoque dans quelles circonstances elle s'est tournée vers la mise en scène, et nous parle de l’enseignement, un domaine qui lui tient particulièrement à cœur…
Se dire professeur de chant est une grande responsabilité car on peut détruire une vie tout entière...
Programmation musicale
Giacomo Puccini
Madame Butterfly : Spirasul mare (Acte I)
Renata Scotto, soprano
Placido Domingo, ténor
Philharmonia Orchestra, dir. Lorin Maazel
Vincenzo Bellini
Norma : Casta diva (Acte I)
Renata Scotto, soprano
National Philharmonic Orchestra, dir. James Levine
Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut : Sola perdutaabbandonata (Acte IV)
Orchestre symphonique de Londres, dir. Gianandrea Gavazzeni
Giuseppe verdi
Otello: Quandonarravi (Acte I)
Renata Scotto, soprano
Placido Domingo, ténor
National Philharmonic Orchestra, dir. James Levine
Giuseppe verdi
Don Carlos : Tu che le vanita
Renata Scotto, soprano
Budapest Symphony Orchestra, dir.Thomas Fulton
Complément de programme :
Giacomo Puccini
Madame Butterfly : Un bel divedremo (Acte II)
Philharmonia Orchestra, dir. Lorin Maazel
- Françoise MonteilProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation