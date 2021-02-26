Les Trésors de France Musique
Entretien
Les Trésors de France Musique
Par Françoise Monteil
du lundi au vendredi à 23hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 26 février 2021
59 min

« Mémoire Retrouvée », Renata Scotto : Une archive de 1997 (3ème partie)

3ème et dernier volet de l'entretien que Mildred Clary avait enregistré avec Renata Scotto. La soprano italienne évoque dans quelles circonstances elle s'est tournée vers la mise en scène, et nous parle de l’enseignement, un domaine qui lui tient particulièrement à cœur…

« Mémoire Retrouvée », Renata Scotto : Une archive de 1997 (3ème partie)
Renata Scotto, © Getty / Alex Gotfryd/Corbis

Se dire professeur de chant est une grande responsabilité car on peut détruire une vie tout entière...

Programmation musicale

Giacomo Puccini
Madame Butterfly : Spirasul mare (Acte I)
Renata Scotto, soprano
Placido Domingo, ténor
Philharmonia Orchestra, dir. Lorin Maazel 

Vincenzo Bellini
Norma : Casta diva (Acte I)
Renata Scotto, soprano
National Philharmonic Orchestra, dir. James Levine 

Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut : Sola perdutaabbandonata (Acte IV)
Orchestre symphonique de Londres, dir. Gianandrea Gavazzeni 

Giuseppe verdi
Otello: Quandonarravi (Acte I)
Renata Scotto, soprano
Placido Domingo, ténor  
National Philharmonic Orchestra, dir. James Levine 

Giuseppe verdi
Don Carlos : Tu che le vanita
Renata Scotto, soprano
Budapest Symphony Orchestra, dir.Thomas Fulton ‎ 

Complément de programme : 

Giacomo Puccini
Madame Butterfly : Un bel divedremo (Acte II)
Philharmonia Orchestra, dir. Lorin Maazel 

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 25 février 2021
59 min
« Mémoire Retrouvée », Renata Scotto : Une archive de 1997 (2ème partie)
émission suivante
lundi 8 mars 2021
59 min
Monique de la Bruchollerie en récital au Théâtre des Champs Elysées : Une archive de 1962