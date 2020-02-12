George Szell dirige l’Orchestre de Cleveland, avec Elisabeth Schwarzkopf : Une archive de 1957
A l'occasion de sa première tournée européenne, l'Orchestre de Cleveland, dirigé par George Szell, est à l'affiche du Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux, le 23 mai 1957. Au programme : W.A Mozart, Richard Strauss, Paul Creston, avec en soliste, la soprano Elisabeth Schwarzkopf.
Programmation musicale
W.A Mozart
Symphonie n° 41 en Ut Maj
Orchestre de Cleveland, dir. George Szell
W.A Mozart
Ch'io mi scordi di te ? K.505
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano
Louis Lane, piano
Orchestre de Cleveland, dir. George Szell
W.A Mozart
Cosi fan tutte : Air de Dorabella
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano
Orchestre de Cleveland, dir. George Szell
W.A Mozart
NehmtmeinenDank, K.383
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano
Orchestre de Cleveland, dir. George Szell
Paul Creston
Dance ouverture op.62
Orchestre de Cleveland, dir. George Szell
Richard Strauss
Ständchen
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano
Orchestre de Cleveland, dir. George Szell
- Françoise MonteilProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation