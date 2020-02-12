Les Trésors de France Musique
Par Françoise Monteil
du lundi au vendredi à 23hMusique classique
Mercredi 12 février 2020
59 min

George Szell dirige l’Orchestre de Cleveland, avec Elisabeth Schwarzkopf : Une archive de 1957

A l'occasion de sa première tournée européenne, l'Orchestre de Cleveland, dirigé par George Szell, est à l'affiche du Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux, le 23 mai 1957. Au programme : W.A Mozart, Richard Strauss, Paul Creston, avec en soliste, la soprano Elisabeth Schwarzkopf.

L'Orchestre de Cleveland en 1958 / Courtesy of Clevelandorchestra.org

W.A Mozart
Symphonie n° 41 en Ut Maj
Orchestre de Cleveland, dir. George Szell   

W.A Mozart
Ch'io mi scordi di te ? K.505
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano
Louis Lane, piano
Orchestre de Cleveland, dir. George Szell   

W.A Mozart
Cosi fan tutte : Air de Dorabella
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano
Orchestre de Cleveland, dir. George Szell   

W.A Mozart
NehmtmeinenDank, K.383
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano
Orchestre de Cleveland, dir. George Szell   

Paul Creston
Dance ouverture op.62
Orchestre de Cleveland, dir. George Szell   

Richard Strauss
Ständchen
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano
Orchestre de Cleveland, dir. George Szell 

