Vendredi 19 juillet 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 19 juillet 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00NICOLAS RIMSKI-KORSAKOVcompositeur
Salut à toi soleil (Acte II) Air de Chemakhaa - réduction pour violon et pianoAlbum Jascha Heifetz Miniatures / Vol 2 Label Naxos Année 2011
- 0h03Joseph Haydncompositeur
Quatuor à cordes en Si bémol Maj op 76 n°4 HOB III : 78 (Lever de soleil) : I. Allegro con spiritoAlbum Joseph Haydn : 3 Quatuors A Cordes Label Mirare (MIR 065) Année 2008
- 0h11Joseph Haydncompositeur
Quatuor à cordes en Si bémol Maj op 76 n°4 HOB III : 78 (Lever de soleil) : II. AdagioQuatuor Modigliani, Philippe Bernhard : Violon, Loic Rio : Violon, Laurent Marfaing : Alto (instrument), Francois Kieffer : VioloncelleAlbum Joseph Haydn : 3 Quatuors A Cordes Label Mirare (MIR 065) Année 2008
- 0h17JOSEPH HAYDNcompositeur
QUATUOR A CORDES EN SI BEMOL MAJ OP 76 N°4 HOB III:78 : MENUETTOAlbum Joseph Haydn : 3 Quatuors A Cordes Label Mirare (MIR 065) Année 2008
- 0h21JOSEPH HAYDNcompositeur
LEVER DE SOLEIL : QUATUOR A CORDES EN SI BEMOL MAJ OP 76 N°4 HOB III:78 : ALLEGRO MA NON TROPPOAlbum Joseph Haydn : 3 Quatuors A Cordes Label Mirare (MIR 065) Année 2008
- 0h25NIELS WILHELM GADEcompositeur
Calendrier : soleil/vagues/ciel clair et ensoleille : I. solskin e MajAlbum Oeuvre Integrale Pour Piano Label Marco Polo
- 0h26NIELS WILHELM GADEcompositeur
Calendrier : soleil/vagues/ciel clair et ensoleille : II. ilinger a minAlbum Oeuvre Integrale Pour Piano Label Marco Polo
- 0h28NIELS WILHELM GADEcompositeur
Calendrier : soleil/vagues/ciel clair et ensoleille : III. klar himmel - solskin a flat majorAlbum Oeuvre Integrale Pour Piano Label Marco Polo
- 0h29EDISON DENISSOVcompositeur
Au plus haut des cieux : Sous le soleil - pour soprano et orchestreDANIEL KAWKA : chef d'orchestreAlbum Edison Denisov : Au Plus Haut Des Cieux Et Autres Oeuvres Label Harmonia Mundi
- 0h33DEODAT DE SEVERACcompositeur
BAIGNEUSES AU SOLEIL/SOUVENIR DE BANYULS-SUR-MER POUR PIANO
- 0h39RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur
Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : NuitKURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCEAlbum Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
- 0h42RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur
Une symphonie alpestre op 64 trv 233 : lever de soleilKURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCEAlbum Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
- 0h44RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur
Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : AscensionKURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCEAlbum Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
- 0h46RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur
Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Entrée dans la forêtKURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCEAlbum Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
- 0h52RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur
Une symphonie alpestre op 64 trv 233 : Promenade près d'un ruisseauKURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCEAlbum Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
- 0h52RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur
Une symphonie alpestre op 64 trv 233 : A la cascadeKURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCEAlbum Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
- 0h53RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur
Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : ApparitionKURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCEAlbum Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
- 0h54RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur
Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Dans les prairies en fleursKURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCEAlbum Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
- 0h55RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur
Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Aux alpagesKURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCEAlbum Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
- 0h57RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur
Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Errance à travers taillisKURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCEAlbum Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
- 0h59RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur
Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Sur le glacierKURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCEAlbum Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
- 1h00RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur
Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Moments dangereuxKURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCEAlbum Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
- 1h02RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur
Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Au sommetKURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCEAlbum Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
- 1h07RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur
Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : VisionKURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCEAlbum Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
- 1h10RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur
Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Le brouillard se lèveKURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCEAlbum Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
- 1h10RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur
Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Le soleil s'assombrit peu à peuKURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCEAlbum Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
