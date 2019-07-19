Les Nuits de France Musique
Vendredi 19 juillet 2019
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 19 juillet 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Salut à toi soleil (Acte II) Air de Chemakhaa - réduction pour violon et piano - JASCHA HEIFETZ
    NICOLAS RIMSKI-KORSAKOVcompositeur

    Salut à toi soleil (Acte II) Air de Chemakhaa - réduction pour violon et piano

    Album Jascha Heifetz Miniatures / Vol 2 Label Naxos Année 2011
  • 0h03
    QUATUOR A CORDES EN SI BEMOL MAJ OP 76 N°4 HOB III:78 : ALLEGRO CON SPIRITO - QUATUOR MODIGLIANI
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes en Si bémol Maj op 76 n°4 HOB III : 78 (Lever de soleil) : I. Allegro con spirito

    Album Joseph Haydn : 3 Quatuors A Cordes Label Mirare (MIR 065) Année 2008
  • 0h11
    QUATUOR A CORDES EN SI BEMOL MAJ OP 76 N°4 HOB III:78 : ADAGIO - QUATUOR MODIGLIANI
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes en Si bémol Maj op 76 n°4 HOB III : 78 (Lever de soleil) : II. Adagio

    Quatuor Modigliani, Philippe Bernhard : Violon, Loic Rio : Violon, Laurent Marfaing : Alto (instrument), Francois Kieffer : Violoncelle
    Album Joseph Haydn : 3 Quatuors A Cordes Label Mirare (MIR 065) Année 2008
  • 0h17
    QUATUOR A CORDES EN SI BEMOL MAJ OP 76 N°4 HOB III:78 : MENUETTO - QUATUOR MODIGLIANI
    JOSEPH HAYDNcompositeur

    QUATUOR A CORDES EN SI BEMOL MAJ OP 76 N°4 HOB III:78 : MENUETTO

    Album Joseph Haydn : 3 Quatuors A Cordes Label Mirare (MIR 065) Année 2008
  • 0h21
    LEVER DE SOLEIL : QUATUOR A CORDES EN SI BEMOL MAJ OP 76 N°4 HOB III:78 : ALLEGRO MA NON TROPPO - QUATUOR MODIGLIANI
    JOSEPH HAYDNcompositeur

    LEVER DE SOLEIL : QUATUOR A CORDES EN SI BEMOL MAJ OP 76 N°4 HOB III:78 : ALLEGRO MA NON TROPPO

    Album Joseph Haydn : 3 Quatuors A Cordes Label Mirare (MIR 065) Année 2008
  • 0h25
    Calendrier : soleil/vagues/ciel clair et ensoleille : I. solskin e Maj - ANKER BLYME
    NIELS WILHELM GADEcompositeur

    Calendrier : soleil/vagues/ciel clair et ensoleille : I. solskin e Maj

    Album Oeuvre Integrale Pour Piano Label Marco Polo
  • 0h26
    Calendrier : soleil/vagues/ciel clair et ensoleille : II. ilinger a min - ANKER BLYME
    NIELS WILHELM GADEcompositeur

    Calendrier : soleil/vagues/ciel clair et ensoleille : II. ilinger a min

    Album Oeuvre Integrale Pour Piano Label Marco Polo
  • 0h28
    Calendrier : soleil/vagues/ciel clair et ensoleille : III. klar himmel - solskin a flat major - ANKER BLYME
    NIELS WILHELM GADEcompositeur

    Calendrier : soleil/vagues/ciel clair et ensoleille : III. klar himmel - solskin a flat major

    Album Oeuvre Integrale Pour Piano Label Marco Polo
  • 0h29
    Au plus haut des cieux : Sous le soleil - pour soprano et orchestre - ENSEMBLE ORCHESTRAL CONTEMPORAIN
    EDISON DENISSOVcompositeur

    Au plus haut des cieux : Sous le soleil - pour soprano et orchestre

    DANIEL KAWKA : chef d'orchestre
    Album Edison Denisov : Au Plus Haut Des Cieux Et Autres Oeuvres Label Harmonia Mundi
  • 0h33
    BAIGNEUSES AU SOLEIL/SOUVENIR DE BANYULS-SUR-MER POUR PIANO - ALDO CICCOLINI
    DEODAT DE SEVERACcompositeur

    BAIGNEUSES AU SOLEIL/SOUVENIR DE BANYULS-SUR-MER POUR PIANO

  • 0h39
    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Nuit
    RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur

    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Nuit

    KURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE
    Album Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
  • 0h42
    Une symphonie alpestre op 64 trv 233 : lever de soleil
    RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur

    Une symphonie alpestre op 64 trv 233 : lever de soleil

    KURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE
    Album Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
  • 0h44
    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Ascension
    RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur

    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Ascension

    KURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE
    Album Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
  • 0h46
    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Entrée dans la forêt
    RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur

    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Entrée dans la forêt

    KURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE
    Album Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
  • 0h52
    Une symphonie alpestre op 64 trv 233 : Promenade près d'un ruisseau
    RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur

    Une symphonie alpestre op 64 trv 233 : Promenade près d'un ruisseau

    KURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE
    Album Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
  • 0h52
    Une symphonie alpestre op 64 trv 233 : A la cascade
    RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur

    Une symphonie alpestre op 64 trv 233 : A la cascade

    KURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE
    Album Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
  • 0h53
    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Apparition
    RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur

    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Apparition

    KURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE
    Album Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
  • 0h54
    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Dans les prairies en fleurs
    RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur

    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Dans les prairies en fleurs

    KURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE
    Album Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
  • 0h55
    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Aux alpages
    RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur

    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Aux alpages

    KURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE
    Album Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
  • 0h57
    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Errance à travers taillis
    RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur

    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Errance à travers taillis

    KURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE
    Album Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
  • 0h59
    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Sur le glacier
    RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur

    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Sur le glacier

    KURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE
    Album Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
  • 1h00
    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Moments dangereux
    RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur

    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Moments dangereux

    KURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE
    Album Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
  • 1h02
    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Au sommet
    RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur

    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Au sommet

    KURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE
    Album Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
  • 1h07
    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Vision
    RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur

    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Vision

    KURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE
    Album Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
  • 1h10
    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Le brouillard se lève
    RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur

    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Le brouillard se lève

    KURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE
    Album Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
  • 1h10
    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Le soleil s'assombrit peu à peu
    RICHARD STRAUSScompositeur

    Une symphonie alpestre Op 64 Trv 233 : Le soleil s'assombrit peu à peu

    KURT MASUR : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE FRANCE
    Album Strauss : La Symphonie Alpestre Op 64 Label Radio France Année 2010
