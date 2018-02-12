Vendredi 9 mars 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 09 mars 2018
La programmation musicale :
00:05
Jean Sebastien Bach
Prélude en Mi Maj BWV 937Zuzana RuzickovaALBUM : Zuzana Ruzickova : Bach the complete keyboard works / CD 14LABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2016
00:06
Jean Sebastien Bach
Concerto pour clavecin en fa min BWV 1056 : 1. AllegroVaclav Neumann, Solistes De Chambre De Prague, Zuzana RuzickovaALBUM : Jean-Sébastien Bach : Concertos pour clavecin BWV 1052 à 1058LABEL : SUPRAPHON
00:10
Jean Sebastien Bach
Concerto pour clavecin en fa min BWV 1056 : 2. LargoVaclav Neumann, Solistes De Chambre De Prague, Zuzana RuzickovaALBUM : Jean-Sébastien Bach : Concertos pour clavecin BWV 1052 à 1058LABEL : SUPRAPHON
00:13
Jean Sebastien Bach
Concerto pour clavecin en fa min BWV 1056 : 3. PrestoVaclav Neumann, Solistes De Chambre De Prague, Zuzana RuzickovaALBUM : Jean-Sébastien Bach : Concertos pour clavecin BWV 1052 à 1058LABEL : SUPRAPHON
00:17
Henry Purcell
Music for the funeral of Queen Mary Z 860 : The Queen's Funeral March Sounded Before Her Chariot - pour orchestreVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme HarmoniqueALBUM : Son of EnglandLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2016
00:20
Henry Purcell
Burial service : Man that is born of a woman Z 27 - pour solistes choeur et basse continueVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Les Cris De Paris, Geoffroy JourdainALBUM : Son of EnglandLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2016
00:22
Henry Purcell
Burial service : In the midst of life Z 27 - pour solistes choeur et basse continueVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Les Cris De Paris, Geoffroy JourdainALBUM : Son of EnglandLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2016
00:24
Henry Purcell
Burial service : Yet O Lord most mighty Z 27 - pour solistes choeur et basse continueVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Les Cris De Paris, Geoffroy JourdainALBUM : Son of EnglandLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2016
00:27
Henry Purcell
Music for the funeral of Queen Mary Z 860 : Canzona - pour orchestreVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme HarmoniqueALBUM : Son of EnglandLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2016
00:29
Henry Purcell
Burial service : thou knowest lord z 58c - pour solistes choeur et basse continueVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Les Cris De Paris, Geoffroy JourdainALBUM : Son of EnglandLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2016
00:31
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°24 en ut min K 491 : 1. AllegroStephen Simon, Orchestre Du Festival De Vienne, Lili KrausALBUM : Lili Kraus plays Mozart Piano Concertos / The Complete Columbia Recordings 1965-1966 / CD 3LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
00:44
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°24 en ut min K 491 : 2. LarghettoStephen Simon, Orchestre Du Festival De Vienne, Lili KrausALBUM : Lili Kraus plays Mozart Piano Concertos / The Complete Columbia Recordings 1965-1966 / CD 3LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
00:52
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°24 en ut min K 491 : 3. AllegrettoStephen Simon, Orchestre Du Festival De Vienne, Lili KrausALBUM : Lili Kraus plays Mozart Piano Concertos / The Complete Columbia Recordings 1965-1966 / CD 3LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
01:00
Franz Schubert
Impromptu pour piano en ut min op 90 n°1 D 899 n°1Artur SchnabelALBUM : Artur Schnabel : The RCA Victor RecordingsLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
01:09
Franz Schubert
Impromptu pour piano en Mi bémol Maj op 90 n°2 D 899 n°2Artur SchnabelALBUM : Artur Schnabel : The RCA Victor RecordingsLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
01:14
Franz Schubert
Impromptu pour piano en Sol bémol Maj op 90 n°3 D 899 n°3Artur SchnabelALBUM : Artur Schnabel : The RCA Victor RecordingsLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
01:19
Franz Schubert
Impromptu pour piano en La bémol Maj op 90 n°4 D 899 n°4Artur SchnabelALBUM : Artur Schnabel : The RCA Victor RecordingsLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
01:26
Igor Stravinsky
Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : IntroductionSeiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
01:29
Igor Stravinsky
Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Augures printaniers - Danse des adolescentesSeiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
01:32
Igor Stravinsky
Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Jeu du raptSeiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
01:34
Igor Stravinsky
Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Rondes printanièresSeiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
01:37
Igor Stravinsky
Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Jeu des cités rivalesSeiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
01:39
Igor Stravinsky
Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Cortège du sageSeiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
01:40
Igor Stravinsky
Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Adoration de la terre - Le sageSeiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
01:40
Igor Stravinsky
Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Danse de la TerreSeiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
01:41
Igor Stravinsky
Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : IntroductionSeiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
01:46
Igor Stravinsky
Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Cercles mystérieux des adolescentesSeiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
01:49
Igor Stravinsky
Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Glorification de l'élueSeiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
01:50
Igor Stravinsky
Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Evocation des ancêtresSeiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
01:51
Igor Stravinsky
Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Action rituelle des ancêtresSeiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
01:55
Igor Stravinsky
Le sacre du printemps :Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Danse sacraleSeiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
01:59
Paul Dukas
L'apprenti sorcier - pour orchestreLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De BirminghamALBUM : Louis Fremaux : The complete CBSO Recordings / CD 7LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS/ICONANNÉE : 2017
02:09
Hector Berlioz
Grande messe des morts op 5 H 75 (Requiem) : 2. Dies irae - Tuba mirumLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Choeur Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 1 et 2LABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
02:22
Francis Poulenc
Concerto pour piano en ut dièse min FP 146 : 1. AllegrettoLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Cristina OrtizALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 9LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
02:32
Francis Poulenc
Concerto pour piano en ut dièse min FP 146 : 2. Andante con motoLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Cristina OrtizALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 9LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
02:37
Francis Poulenc
Concerto pour piano en ut dièse min FP 146 : 3. Rondeau à la françaiseLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Cristina OrtizALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 9LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
02:41
Francis Poulenc
Gloria FP 177 : Gloria in excelsis deoLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Choeur Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 9LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
02:44
Francis Poulenc
Gloria FP 177 : Laudamus teLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Choeur Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 9LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
02:47
Francis Poulenc
Gloria FP 177 : Domine DeusLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Choeur Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Norma BurrowesALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 9LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
02:51
Francis Poulenc
Gloria FP 177 : Domine fili unigeniteLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Choeur Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 9LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
02:52
Francis Poulenc
Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus Agnus DeiLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Choeur Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Norma BurrowesALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 9LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
02:59
Francis Poulenc
Gloria FP 177 : Qui sedes ad dexteram PatrisLouis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Choeur Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Norma BurrowesALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 9LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
03:05
DRAGONBALL ZLABEL : TRAIN FANTOMEANNÉE : 2017
03:09
Toi HibikiYoshihide Otomo & His New Jazz Ensemble, Otomo Yoshihide, Kikuchi Naruyoshi, Tsugami Kenta, Mizutani Hiroaki, Yoshigaki Yasuhiro, DiversALBUM : DreamsLABEL : TZADIKANNÉE : 2002
03:16
Sourceless nightRenaud-gabriel Pion, Iva Bittova, Barbara Louise Gogan, Arto Lindsay, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Steve Arguelles, Erik TruffazALBUM : New York sketchesLABEL : DUXANNÉE : 2016
03:19
Will Hudson
MoonglowMichel Pastre Quintet, Michel Pastre, Malo Mazurie, David Blenkhorn, Sebastien Girardot, Guillaume NouauxALBUM : Michel Pastre quintet feat. Dany Doriz & Ken PeplowskiLABEL : AUTOPRODUCTIONANNÉE : 2017
03:24
Magnus Lindgren
FlutingDaniel Karlsson, Henrik Janson, Lars Dk Danielsson, Per Lindvall, Eric Bibb, Till Bronner, Nils Landgren, Ida SandALBUM : Stockholm undergroundLABEL : ACT MUSICANNÉE : 2017
03:30
More than you knowDexter Gordon, DiversALBUM : Strings and thingsLABEL : STEEPLE CHASEANNÉE : 1995
03:36
Avec le tempsFabio Zeppetella, Emmanuel Bex, Geraldine Laurent, Roberto GattoALBUM : Chansons !LABEL : JANDO MUSICANNÉE : 2017
03:39
L'espoirTony HymasALBUM : Tony Hymas joue Léo FerréLABEL : NATOANNÉE : 2016
03:42
IrisDas Kapital, Daniel Erdmann, Hasse Poulsen, Edward PerraudALBUM : Kind of redLABEL : LABEL BLEUANNÉE : 2015
03:46
Longue brève songElise Caron, Edward PerraudALBUM : Bitter sweetsLABEL : QUARK RECORDSANNÉE : 2012
03:48
Gyorgy Ligeti
Arc-en-ciel reimagined (d'après l'étude pour piano n°5 de Gyorgy Ligeti)Aki Rissanen, Antti Lotjonen, Teppo MakynenALBUM : Another northLABEL : EDITIONANNÉE : 2017
03:53
On streamNils Petter MolværALBUM : HorizonsLABEL : ECM
03:57
Ennio Morricone
The good the bad and the uglyGeir Lysne, Orchestre Philharmonique De Berlin, Stefano Bollani Trio, Stefano Bollani, Jesper Bodilsen, Morten Lund, Vincent PeiraniALBUM : MediterraneoLABEL : ACT MUSIC & VISIONANNÉE : 2017
03:58
Johannes Brahms
Sonate pour piano n°1 en Ut Maj op 1 : ScherzoJonathan PlowrightALBUM : Johannes Brahms : Oeuvres pour pianoLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2017
04:03
Robert Schumann
Märchenbilder op 113 : 2. Lebhaft - pour alto et pianoTabea Zimmermann, Denes VarjonALBUM : Es war einmalLABEL : MYRIOS CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
04:07
Robert Schumann
Märchenbilder op 113 : 3. Rasch - pour alto et pianoTabea Zimmermann, Denes VarjonALBUM : Es war einmalLABEL : MYRIOS CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
04:10
Franz Schubert
Winterreise D. 911: 7. Auf dem Flusse - pour ténor et pianoMark Padmore, Kristian BezuidenhoutALBUM : Schubert : WinterreiseLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
04:13
Jean Sebastien Bach
Sonate pour violon et clavecin obligé n°2 en La Maj BWV 1015 : 3. AndanteIsabelle Faust, Kristian BezuidenhoutALBUM : Jean Sebastien Bach : Sonates pour violon et clavecinLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
04:15
Jean Sebastien Bach
Sonate pour violon et clavecin obligé n°6 en Sol Maj BWV 1019 : 5. AllegroIsabelle Faust, Kristian BezuidenhoutALBUM : Jean Sebastien Bach : Sonates pour violon et clavecinLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
04:19
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Messe en ut min K 427pour soli choeur orchestre et orgue : Quoniam tu solus sanctusFerenc Fricsay, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Berlin, Choeur De La Cathedrale Sainte-hedwige De Berlin, Maria Stader, Hertha TopperALBUM : Mozart: Messe en ut minLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
04:23
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Concerto pour piano n°4 en Sol Maj op 58 : Andante con motoKarl Boehm, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne, Maurizio PolliniALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Concertos pour piano et orchestre n°2 et 4LABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
04:28
Carl Maria Von Weber
Aufforderung zum Tanze op 65 J 260 : Allegro feroce - pour pianoforteJean Francois HeisserALBUM : Carl Maria von Weber : Invitation à la danseLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
04:30
Carl Maria Von Weber
Aufforderung zum Tanze op 65 J 260 : Allegro vivace - pour pianoforteJean Francois HeisserALBUM : Carl Maria von Weber : Invitation à la danseLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
04:37
Emmanuel Chabrier
10 pièces pittoresques : Danse villageoiseJean Joel BarbierALBUM : Emmanuel Chabrier : Court portraitLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
04:41
Emmanuel Chabrier
Le roi malgré lui : Danse slave (Acte III)Paul Paray, Orchestre Symphonique De DetroitALBUM : Emmanuel Chabrier : Court portraitLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
04:46
Carl Maria Von Weber
Preciosa op 78 J 279 : OuvertureHermann Scherchen, Orchestre Du Theatre National De L'opera De ParisALBUM : Carl Maria von Weber : Invitation à la danseLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
04:52
Johannes Brahms
Quintette pour quatuor à cordes et clarinette en si min op 115 : 3. Andantino- Presto non assai ma con sentimentoQuatuor De Budapest, Joseph Roisman, Alexander Schneider, Boris Kroyt, Mischa Schneider, David OppenheimALBUM : Johannes Brahms : Quintettes pour piano et pour clarinetteLABEL : PRAGA
04:57
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Sérénade pour cordes en Ut Maj op 48 : Valse et FinaleWilhelm Furtwangler, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Furtwängler / Vol 12LABEL : PRAGA
05:09
Carl Maria Von Weber
Aufforderung zum Tanze op 65 J 260 : . Rondo - pour pianoforteJean Francois HeisserALBUM : Carl Maria von Weber : Invitation à la danseLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
05:10
Cesar Franck
Hymne de Jean Racine (Source ineffable de lumière) - pour choeur d'hommes et pianoEnsemble Vocal Jean Sourisse, Jean Sourisse, Vincent WarnierALBUM : César Franck et Gabriel Fauré : Oeuvres pour choeurLABEL : SYRIUSANNÉE : 1996
05:14
Gabriel Faure
Cantique de Jean Racine op 11 - pour choeur mixte et orgueEnsemble Vocal Jean Sourisse, Jean Sourisse, Vincent WarnierALBUM : César Franck et Gabriel Fauré : Oeuvres pour choeurLABEL : SYRIUSANNÉE : 1996
05:19
Joseph Jongen
Symphonie concertante pour orgue et orchestre op 81 : ToccataGeorges Pretre, Orchestre Du Theatre National De L'opera De Paris, Virgil FoxALBUM : Georges Prêtre : The symphonic recordings / CD 2LABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2016
05:25
Aaron Copland
The tender land : The promise of living - pour choeur et orchestreJohn Williams, Boston Pops Orchestra, Choeur Du Festival De TanglewoodALBUM : The Green AlbumLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1992
05:31
George Gershwin
I got rhythm - arrangement pour violon et orchestreJohn Williams, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Joshua BellALBUM : Gershwin fantasyLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1998
05:35
John Philip Sousa
The stars and stripes foreverJohn Williams, Boston Pops OrchestraALBUM : I Love A ParadeLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1991
05:39
Richard Strauss
Don juan / Poeme symphonique d'apres lenauEugene Ormandy, Orchestre De PhiladelphieALBUM : Ainsi parlait zarathoustra et autres poemes symphoniquesLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1995
05:55
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni K 527 : Deh vieni alla finestra (Acte II Sc 1) Air de Don GiovanniCarlo Maria Giulini, Philharmonia Orchestra, Eberhard WachterALBUM : Don Giovanni K 527LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
05:57
Girolamo Frescobaldi
Oscure selve - pour contre-ténor et basse continueDamien Guillon, Le Banquet Celeste, Damien GuillonALBUM : Girolamo Frescobaldi : Affetti amorosiLABEL : GLOSSAANNÉE : 2017
05:59
Girolamo Frescobaldi
Corilla danzando - pour 3 voix et basse continueDamien Guillon, Le Banquet Celeste, Celine ScheenALBUM : Girolamo Frescobaldi : Affetti amorosiLABEL : GLOSSAANNÉE : 2017
