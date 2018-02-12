Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 09 mars 2018

Les Nuits de France Musique
Vendredi 9 mars 2018
La programmation musicale :
    00:05
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Prélude en Mi Maj BWV 937

    Zuzana RuzickovaALBUM : Zuzana Ruzickova : Bach the complete keyboard works / CD 14LABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2016
    Prélude en Mi Maj BWV 937
    00:06
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Concerto pour clavecin en fa min BWV 1056 : 1. Allegro

    Vaclav Neumann, Solistes De Chambre De Prague, Zuzana RuzickovaALBUM : Jean-Sébastien Bach : Concertos pour clavecin BWV 1052 à 1058LABEL : SUPRAPHON
    Concerto pour clavecin en fa min BWV 1056 : 1. Allegro
    00:10
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Concerto pour clavecin en fa min BWV 1056 : 2. Largo

    Vaclav Neumann, Solistes De Chambre De Prague, Zuzana RuzickovaALBUM : Jean-Sébastien Bach : Concertos pour clavecin BWV 1052 à 1058LABEL : SUPRAPHON
    Concerto pour clavecin en fa min BWV 1056 : 2. Largo
    00:13
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Concerto pour clavecin en fa min BWV 1056 : 3. Presto

    Vaclav Neumann, Solistes De Chambre De Prague, Zuzana RuzickovaALBUM : Jean-Sébastien Bach : Concertos pour clavecin BWV 1052 à 1058LABEL : SUPRAPHON
    Concerto pour clavecin en fa min BWV 1056 : 3. Presto
    00:17
    Henry Purcell

    Music for the funeral of Queen Mary Z 860 : The Queen's Funeral March Sounded Before Her Chariot - pour orchestre

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme HarmoniqueALBUM : Son of EnglandLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2016
    Music for the funeral of Queen Mary Z 860 : The Queen's Funeral March Sounded Before Her Chariot - pour orchestre
    00:20
    Henry Purcell

    Burial service : Man that is born of a woman Z 27 - pour solistes choeur et basse continue

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Les Cris De Paris, Geoffroy JourdainALBUM : Son of EnglandLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2016
    Burial service : Man that is born of a woman Z 27 - pour solistes choeur et basse continue
    00:22
    Henry Purcell

    Burial service : In the midst of life Z 27 - pour solistes choeur et basse continue

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Les Cris De Paris, Geoffroy JourdainALBUM : Son of EnglandLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2016
    Burial service : In the midst of life Z 27 - pour solistes choeur et basse continue
    00:24
    Henry Purcell

    Burial service : Yet O Lord most mighty Z 27 - pour solistes choeur et basse continue

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Les Cris De Paris, Geoffroy JourdainALBUM : Son of EnglandLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2016
    Burial service : Yet O Lord most mighty Z 27 - pour solistes choeur et basse continue
    00:27
    Henry Purcell

    Music for the funeral of Queen Mary Z 860 : Canzona - pour orchestre

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme HarmoniqueALBUM : Son of EnglandLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2016
    Music for the funeral of Queen Mary Z 860 : Canzona - pour orchestre
    00:29
    Henry Purcell

    Burial service : thou knowest lord z 58c - pour solistes choeur et basse continue

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Les Cris De Paris, Geoffroy JourdainALBUM : Son of EnglandLABEL : ALPHAANNÉE : 2016
    Burial service : thou knowest lord z 58c - pour solistes choeur et basse continue
    00:31
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°24 en ut min K 491 : 1. Allegro

    Stephen Simon, Orchestre Du Festival De Vienne, Lili KrausALBUM : Lili Kraus plays Mozart Piano Concertos / The Complete Columbia Recordings 1965-1966 / CD 3LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
    Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°24 en ut min K 491 : 1. Allegro
    00:44
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°24 en ut min K 491 : 2. Larghetto

    Stephen Simon, Orchestre Du Festival De Vienne, Lili KrausALBUM : Lili Kraus plays Mozart Piano Concertos / The Complete Columbia Recordings 1965-1966 / CD 3LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
    Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°24 en ut min K 491 : 2. Larghetto
    00:52
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°24 en ut min K 491 : 3. Allegretto

    Stephen Simon, Orchestre Du Festival De Vienne, Lili KrausALBUM : Lili Kraus plays Mozart Piano Concertos / The Complete Columbia Recordings 1965-1966 / CD 3LABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
    Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°24 en ut min K 491 : 3. Allegretto
    01:00
    Franz Schubert

    Impromptu pour piano en ut min op 90 n°1 D 899 n°1

    Artur SchnabelALBUM : Artur Schnabel : The RCA Victor RecordingsLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
    Impromptu pour piano en ut min op 90 n°1 D 899 n°1
    01:09
    Franz Schubert

    Impromptu pour piano en Mi bémol Maj op 90 n°2 D 899 n°2

    Artur SchnabelALBUM : Artur Schnabel : The RCA Victor RecordingsLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
    Impromptu pour piano en Mi bémol Maj op 90 n°2 D 899 n°2
    01:14
    Franz Schubert

    Impromptu pour piano en Sol bémol Maj op 90 n°3 D 899 n°3

    Artur SchnabelALBUM : Artur Schnabel : The RCA Victor RecordingsLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
    Impromptu pour piano en Sol bémol Maj op 90 n°3 D 899 n°3
    01:19
    Franz Schubert

    Impromptu pour piano en La bémol Maj op 90 n°4 D 899 n°4

    Artur SchnabelALBUM : Artur Schnabel : The RCA Victor RecordingsLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
    Impromptu pour piano en La bémol Maj op 90 n°4 D 899 n°4
    01:26
    Igor Stravinsky

    Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Introduction

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Introduction
    01:29
    Igor Stravinsky

    Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Augures printaniers - Danse des adolescentes

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Augures printaniers - Danse des adolescentes
    01:32
    Igor Stravinsky

    Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Jeu du rapt

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Jeu du rapt
    01:34
    Igor Stravinsky

    Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Rondes printanières

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Rondes printanières
    01:37
    Igor Stravinsky

    Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Jeu des cités rivales

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Jeu des cités rivales
    01:39
    Igor Stravinsky

    Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Cortège du sage

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Cortège du sage
    01:40
    Igor Stravinsky

    Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Adoration de la terre - Le sage

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Adoration de la terre - Le sage
    01:40
    Igor Stravinsky

    Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Danse de la Terre

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Le sacre du printemps : L'adoration de la terre (1er tableau) : Danse de la Terre
    01:41
    Igor Stravinsky

    Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Introduction

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Introduction
    01:46
    Igor Stravinsky

    Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Cercles mystérieux des adolescentes

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Cercles mystérieux des adolescentes
    01:49
    Igor Stravinsky

    Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Glorification de l'élue

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Glorification de l'élue
    01:50
    Igor Stravinsky

    Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Evocation des ancêtres

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Evocation des ancêtres
    01:51
    Igor Stravinsky

    Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Action rituelle des ancêtres

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Le sacre du printemps : Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Action rituelle des ancêtres
    01:55
    Igor Stravinsky

    Le sacre du printemps :Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Danse sacrale

    Seiji Ozawa, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoALBUM : Seiji Ozawa : The complete RCA Recordings / CD 3LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Le sacre du printemps :Le sacrifice (2ème tableau) : Danse sacrale
    01:59
    Paul Dukas

    L'apprenti sorcier - pour orchestre

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De BirminghamALBUM : Louis Fremaux : The complete CBSO Recordings / CD 7LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS/ICONANNÉE : 2017
    L'apprenti sorcier - pour orchestre
    02:09
    Hector Berlioz

    Grande messe des morts op 5 H 75 (Requiem) : 2. Dies irae - Tuba mirum

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Choeur Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 1 et 2LABEL : WARNER CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
    Grande messe des morts op 5 H 75 (Requiem) : 2. Dies irae - Tuba mirum
    02:22
    Francis Poulenc

    Concerto pour piano en ut dièse min FP 146 : 1. Allegretto

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Cristina OrtizALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 9LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    Concerto pour piano en ut dièse min FP 146 : 1. Allegretto
    02:32
    Francis Poulenc

    Concerto pour piano en ut dièse min FP 146 : 2. Andante con moto

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Cristina OrtizALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 9LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    Concerto pour piano en ut dièse min FP 146 : 2. Andante con moto
    02:37
    Francis Poulenc

    Concerto pour piano en ut dièse min FP 146 : 3. Rondeau à la française

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Cristina OrtizALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 9LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    Concerto pour piano en ut dièse min FP 146 : 3. Rondeau à la française
    02:41
    Francis Poulenc

    Gloria FP 177 : Gloria in excelsis deo

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Choeur Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 9LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    Gloria FP 177 : Gloria in excelsis deo
    02:44
    Francis Poulenc

    Gloria FP 177 : Laudamus te

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Choeur Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 9LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    Gloria FP 177 : Laudamus te
    02:47
    Francis Poulenc

    Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Choeur Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Norma BurrowesALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 9LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus
    02:51
    Francis Poulenc

    Gloria FP 177 : Domine fili unigenite

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Choeur Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 9LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    Gloria FP 177 : Domine fili unigenite
    02:52
    Francis Poulenc

    Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus Agnus Dei

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Choeur Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Norma BurrowesALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 9LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus Agnus Dei
    02:59
    Francis Poulenc

    Gloria FP 177 : Qui sedes ad dexteram Patris

    Louis Fremaux, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Choeur Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Norma BurrowesALBUM : Louis Frémaux : The Complete CBSO Recordings / CD 9LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    Gloria FP 177 : Qui sedes ad dexteram Patris
    03:05

    DRAGONBALL Z

    LABEL : TRAIN FANTOMEANNÉE : 2017
    DRAGONBALL Z
    03:09

    Toi Hibiki

    Yoshihide Otomo & His New Jazz Ensemble, Otomo Yoshihide, Kikuchi Naruyoshi, Tsugami Kenta, Mizutani Hiroaki, Yoshigaki Yasuhiro, DiversALBUM : DreamsLABEL : TZADIKANNÉE : 2002
    Toi Hibiki
    03:16

    Sourceless night

    Renaud-gabriel Pion, Iva Bittova, Barbara Louise Gogan, Arto Lindsay, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Steve Arguelles, Erik TruffazALBUM : New York sketchesLABEL : DUXANNÉE : 2016
    Sourceless night
    03:19
    Will Hudson

    Moonglow

    Michel Pastre Quintet, Michel Pastre, Malo Mazurie, David Blenkhorn, Sebastien Girardot, Guillaume NouauxALBUM : Michel Pastre quintet feat. Dany Doriz & Ken PeplowskiLABEL : AUTOPRODUCTIONANNÉE : 2017
    Moonglow
    03:24
    Magnus Lindgren

    Fluting

    Daniel Karlsson, Henrik Janson, Lars Dk Danielsson, Per Lindvall, Eric Bibb, Till Bronner, Nils Landgren, Ida SandALBUM : Stockholm undergroundLABEL : ACT MUSICANNÉE : 2017
    Fluting
    03:30

    More than you know

    Dexter Gordon, DiversALBUM : Strings and thingsLABEL : STEEPLE CHASEANNÉE : 1995
    More than you know
    03:36

    Avec le temps

    Fabio Zeppetella, Emmanuel Bex, Geraldine Laurent, Roberto GattoALBUM : Chansons !LABEL : JANDO MUSICANNÉE : 2017
    Avec le temps
    03:39

    L'espoir

    Tony HymasALBUM : Tony Hymas joue Léo FerréLABEL : NATOANNÉE : 2016
    L'espoir
    03:42

    Iris

    Das Kapital, Daniel Erdmann, Hasse Poulsen, Edward PerraudALBUM : Kind of redLABEL : LABEL BLEUANNÉE : 2015
    Iris
    03:46

    Longue brève song

    Elise Caron, Edward PerraudALBUM : Bitter sweetsLABEL : QUARK RECORDSANNÉE : 2012
    Longue brève song
    03:48
    Gyorgy Ligeti

    Arc-en-ciel reimagined (d'après l'étude pour piano n°5 de Gyorgy Ligeti)

    Aki Rissanen, Antti Lotjonen, Teppo MakynenALBUM : Another northLABEL : EDITIONANNÉE : 2017
    Arc-en-ciel reimagined (d'après l'étude pour piano n°5 de Gyorgy Ligeti)
    03:53

    On stream

    Nils Petter MolværALBUM : HorizonsLABEL : ECM
    On stream
    03:57
    Ennio Morricone

    The good the bad and the ugly

    Geir Lysne, Orchestre Philharmonique De Berlin, Stefano Bollani Trio, Stefano Bollani, Jesper Bodilsen, Morten Lund, Vincent PeiraniALBUM : MediterraneoLABEL : ACT MUSIC & VISIONANNÉE : 2017
    The good the bad and the ugly
    03:58
    Johannes Brahms

    Sonate pour piano n°1 en Ut Maj op 1 : Scherzo

    Jonathan PlowrightALBUM : Johannes Brahms : Oeuvres pour pianoLABEL : BISANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour piano n°1 en Ut Maj op 1 : Scherzo
    04:03
    Robert Schumann

    Märchenbilder op 113 : 2. Lebhaft - pour alto et piano

    Tabea Zimmermann, Denes VarjonALBUM : Es war einmalLABEL : MYRIOS CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
    Märchenbilder op 113 : 2. Lebhaft - pour alto et piano
    04:07
    Robert Schumann

    Märchenbilder op 113 : 3. Rasch - pour alto et piano

    Tabea Zimmermann, Denes VarjonALBUM : Es war einmalLABEL : MYRIOS CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
    Märchenbilder op 113 : 3. Rasch - pour alto et piano
    04:10
    Franz Schubert

    Winterreise D. 911: 7. Auf dem Flusse - pour ténor et piano

    Mark Padmore, Kristian BezuidenhoutALBUM : Schubert : WinterreiseLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
    Winterreise D. 911: 7. Auf dem Flusse - pour ténor et piano
    04:13
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Sonate pour violon et clavecin obligé n°2 en La Maj BWV 1015 : 3. Andante

    Isabelle Faust, Kristian BezuidenhoutALBUM : Jean Sebastien Bach : Sonates pour violon et clavecinLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
    Sonate pour violon et clavecin obligé n°2 en La Maj BWV 1015 : 3. Andante
    04:15
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Sonate pour violon et clavecin obligé n°6 en Sol Maj BWV 1019 : 5. Allegro

    Isabelle Faust, Kristian BezuidenhoutALBUM : Jean Sebastien Bach : Sonates pour violon et clavecinLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
    Sonate pour violon et clavecin obligé n°6 en Sol Maj BWV 1019 : 5. Allegro
    04:19
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Messe en ut min K 427pour soli choeur orchestre et orgue : Quoniam tu solus sanctus

    Ferenc Fricsay, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Berlin, Choeur De La Cathedrale Sainte-hedwige De Berlin, Maria Stader, Hertha TopperALBUM : Mozart: Messe en ut minLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    Messe en ut min K 427pour soli choeur orchestre et orgue : Quoniam tu solus sanctus
    04:23
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Concerto pour piano n°4 en Sol Maj op 58 : Andante con moto

    Karl Boehm, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne, Maurizio PolliniALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Concertos pour piano et orchestre n°2 et 4LABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    Concerto pour piano n°4 en Sol Maj op 58 : Andante con moto
    04:28
    Carl Maria Von Weber

    Aufforderung zum Tanze op 65 J 260 : Allegro feroce - pour pianoforte

    Jean Francois HeisserALBUM : Carl Maria von Weber : Invitation à la danseLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
    Aufforderung zum Tanze op 65 J 260 : Allegro feroce - pour pianoforte
    04:30
    Carl Maria Von Weber

    Aufforderung zum Tanze op 65 J 260 : Allegro vivace - pour pianoforte

    Jean Francois HeisserALBUM : Carl Maria von Weber : Invitation à la danseLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
    Aufforderung zum Tanze op 65 J 260 : Allegro vivace - pour pianoforte
    04:37
    Emmanuel Chabrier

    10 pièces pittoresques : Danse villageoise

    Jean Joel BarbierALBUM : Emmanuel Chabrier : Court portraitLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
    10 pièces pittoresques : Danse villageoise
    04:41
    Emmanuel Chabrier

    Le roi malgré lui : Danse slave (Acte III)

    Paul Paray, Orchestre Symphonique De DetroitALBUM : Emmanuel Chabrier : Court portraitLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
    Le roi malgré lui : Danse slave (Acte III)
    04:46
    Carl Maria Von Weber

    Preciosa op 78 J 279 : Ouverture

    Hermann Scherchen, Orchestre Du Theatre National De L'opera De ParisALBUM : Carl Maria von Weber : Invitation à la danseLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
    Preciosa op 78 J 279 : Ouverture
    04:52
    Johannes Brahms

    Quintette pour quatuor à cordes et clarinette en si min op 115 : 3. Andantino- Presto non assai ma con sentimento

    Quatuor De Budapest, Joseph Roisman, Alexander Schneider, Boris Kroyt, Mischa Schneider, David OppenheimALBUM : Johannes Brahms : Quintettes pour piano et pour clarinetteLABEL : PRAGA
    Quintette pour quatuor à cordes et clarinette en si min op 115 : 3. Andantino- Presto non assai ma con sentimento
    04:57
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Sérénade pour cordes en Ut Maj op 48 : Valse et Finale

    Wilhelm Furtwangler, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Furtwängler / Vol 12LABEL : PRAGA
    Sérénade pour cordes en Ut Maj op 48 : Valse et Finale
    05:09
    Carl Maria Von Weber

    Aufforderung zum Tanze op 65 J 260 : . Rondo - pour pianoforte

    Jean Francois HeisserALBUM : Carl Maria von Weber : Invitation à la danseLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
    Aufforderung zum Tanze op 65 J 260 : . Rondo - pour pianoforte
    05:10
    Cesar Franck

    Hymne de Jean Racine (Source ineffable de lumière) - pour choeur d'hommes et piano

    Ensemble Vocal Jean Sourisse, Jean Sourisse, Vincent WarnierALBUM : César Franck et Gabriel Fauré : Oeuvres pour choeurLABEL : SYRIUSANNÉE : 1996
    Hymne de Jean Racine (Source ineffable de lumière) - pour choeur d'hommes et piano
    05:14
    Gabriel Faure

    Cantique de Jean Racine op 11 - pour choeur mixte et orgue

    Ensemble Vocal Jean Sourisse, Jean Sourisse, Vincent WarnierALBUM : César Franck et Gabriel Fauré : Oeuvres pour choeurLABEL : SYRIUSANNÉE : 1996
    Cantique de Jean Racine op 11 - pour choeur mixte et orgue
    05:19
    Joseph Jongen

    Symphonie concertante pour orgue et orchestre op 81 : Toccata

    Georges Pretre, Orchestre Du Theatre National De L'opera De Paris, Virgil FoxALBUM : Georges Prêtre : The symphonic recordings / CD 2LABEL : ERATOANNÉE : 2016
    Symphonie concertante pour orgue et orchestre op 81 : Toccata
    05:25
    Aaron Copland

    The tender land : The promise of living - pour choeur et orchestre

    John Williams, Boston Pops Orchestra, Choeur Du Festival De TanglewoodALBUM : The Green AlbumLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1992
    The tender land : The promise of living - pour choeur et orchestre
    05:31
    George Gershwin

    I got rhythm - arrangement pour violon et orchestre

    John Williams, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Joshua BellALBUM : Gershwin fantasyLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1998
    I got rhythm - arrangement pour violon et orchestre
    05:35
    John Philip Sousa

    The stars and stripes forever

    John Williams, Boston Pops OrchestraALBUM : I Love A ParadeLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1991
    The stars and stripes forever
    05:39
    Richard Strauss

    Don juan / Poeme symphonique d'apres lenau

    Eugene Ormandy, Orchestre De PhiladelphieALBUM : Ainsi parlait zarathoustra et autres poemes symphoniquesLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1995
    Don juan / Poeme symphonique d'apres lenau
    05:55
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Don Giovanni K 527 : Deh vieni alla finestra (Acte II Sc 1) Air de Don Giovanni

    Carlo Maria Giulini, Philharmonia Orchestra, Eberhard WachterALBUM : Don Giovanni K 527LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    Don Giovanni K 527 : Deh vieni alla finestra (Acte II Sc 1) Air de Don Giovanni
    05:57
    Girolamo Frescobaldi

    Oscure selve - pour contre-ténor et basse continue

    Damien Guillon, Le Banquet Celeste, Damien GuillonALBUM : Girolamo Frescobaldi : Affetti amorosiLABEL : GLOSSAANNÉE : 2017
    Oscure selve - pour contre-ténor et basse continue
    05:59
    Girolamo Frescobaldi

    Corilla danzando - pour 3 voix et basse continue

    Damien Guillon, Le Banquet Celeste, Celine ScheenALBUM : Girolamo Frescobaldi : Affetti amorosiLABEL : GLOSSAANNÉE : 2017
    Corilla danzando - pour 3 voix et basse continue
