Vendredi 9 août 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 09 août 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 1h30Paquito D'Rivera
Heart of the KingdomAlbum Celebration Label Cbs (4607812) Année 1988
- 1h38
King of the roadGERARLD WILSON BIG BANDAlbum Feeling Good Label Liberty
- 1h41Steve Beresford
King cobraAlbum Deadly Weapons Label Nato (HS 10051) Année 1986
- 1h45The Cosmic Surf Club
Dr. king the peaceful warriorAlbum Cal Massey Songbook Label Chinchin Records Année 2016
- 1h51
King tut's strutStefon Harris & BlackoutAlbum Evolution Label Emi (597354-2) Année 2004
- 1h57Olivier Ker Ourio
Le roi dans le boisAlbum L'orkès Péï Label Bonsai Music (BON150501) Année 2015
- 2h05Harley Rufus
KingAlbum Courage : The Atlantic Recordings Label Rhino Record Année 2006
- 2h13Nat King Cole
Boogie a la kingAlbum Boogie Woogie Piano Label Fremeaux Et (FA 5164) Année 2007
- 2h15EDOUARD GRIEGcompositeur
Peer Gynt suite n°1 op 46 : Dans l'antre du roi de la montagneELLINGTON DUKE & HIS ORCHESTRAAlbum Ellington Duke / Three Suites Label Columbia (CK 46825) Année 1990
- 2h17Philly Joe Jones
Le roiAlbum Together ! Label Atlantic (7567-80784-2) Année 1965
- 2h23
My kingdom for a kissBOB CROSBY : chef d'orchestre, CROSBY BOB & HIS ORCHESTRAAlbum You Can Call It Swing / Vol. 3 : 1936-1937 Label Halcyon Records
- 2h26Sellin Herve Tentet
La maison du roiAlbum Marciac New-York Express Label Cristal Records (CR139) Année 2008
- 2h32Gado Gabor Quartet
Unkonw kingdomAlbum Unknown Kingdom Label Bmc (CD 094) Année 2003
- 2h39The Souljazz Orchestra
Kingdom comeAlbum Inner Fire Label Strut Année 2014
- 2h43The Sassy Swingers
Satan your kingdom must come downAlbum Music From New Orleans Label Autoproduction (AD4668C) Année 2018
- 2h47
The kingdom (where nobody dies)Album Racconti Mediterranei Label Egea
