Les Nuits de France Musique
Vendredi 9 août 2019
5h 28mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 09 août 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 1h30
    Heart of the Kingdom - PAQUITO D'RIVERA
    Paquito D'Rivera

    Heart of the Kingdom

    Album Celebration Label Cbs (4607812) Année 1988
  • 1h38
    King of the road - JULIE LONDON

    King of the road

    GERARLD WILSON BIG BAND
    Album Feeling Good Label Liberty
  • 1h41
    King cobra - STEVE BERESFORD
    Steve Beresford

    King cobra

    Album Deadly Weapons Label Nato (HS 10051) Année 1986
  • 1h45
    Dr. king the peaceful warrior - THE COSMIC SURF CLUB
    The Cosmic Surf Club

    Dr. king the peaceful warrior

    Album Cal Massey Songbook Label Chinchin Records Année 2016
  • 1h51
    King tut's strut - STEFON HARRIS

    King tut's strut

    Stefon Harris & Blackout
    Album Evolution Label Emi (597354-2) Année 2004
  • 1h57
    Le roi dans le bois - OLIVIER KER OURIO
    Olivier Ker Ourio

    Le roi dans le bois

    Album L'orkès Péï Label Bonsai Music (BON150501) Année 2015
  • 2h05
    King - HARLEY RUFUS
    Harley Rufus

    King

    Album Courage : The Atlantic Recordings Label Rhino Record Année 2006
  • 2h13
    Boogie a la king - NAT KING COLE
    Nat King Cole

    Boogie a la king

    Album Boogie Woogie Piano Label Fremeaux Et (FA 5164) Année 2007
  • 2h15
    Peer Gynt suite n°1 op 46 : Dans l'antre du roi de la montagne - DUKE ELLINGTON
    EDOUARD GRIEGcompositeur

    Peer Gynt suite n°1 op 46 : Dans l'antre du roi de la montagne

    ELLINGTON DUKE & HIS ORCHESTRA
    Album Ellington Duke / Three Suites Label Columbia (CK 46825) Année 1990
  • 2h17
    Le roi - PHILLY JOE JONES
    Philly Joe Jones

    Le roi

    Album Together ! Label Atlantic (7567-80784-2) Année 1965
  • 2h23
    My kingdom for a kiss - BOB CROSBY

    My kingdom for a kiss

    BOB CROSBY : chef d'orchestre, CROSBY BOB & HIS ORCHESTRA
    Album You Can Call It Swing / Vol. 3 : 1936-1937 Label Halcyon Records
  • 2h26
    La maison du roi - SELLIN HERVE TENTET
    Sellin Herve Tentet

    La maison du roi

    Album Marciac New-York Express Label Cristal Records (CR139) Année 2008
  • 2h32
    Unkonw kingdom - GADO GABOR QUARTET
    Gado Gabor Quartet

    Unkonw kingdom

    Album Unknown Kingdom Label Bmc (CD 094) Année 2003
  • 2h39
    Kingdom come - THE SOULJAZZ ORCHESTRA
    The Souljazz Orchestra

    Kingdom come

    Album Inner Fire Label Strut Année 2014
  • 2h43
    Satan your kingdom must come down - THE SASSY SWINGERS
    The Sassy Swingers

    Satan your kingdom must come down

    Album Music From New Orleans Label Autoproduction (AD4668C) Année 2018
  • 2h47
    The kingdom (where nobody dies) - ENRICO PIERANUNZI

    The kingdom (where nobody dies)

    Album Racconti Mediterranei Label Egea
