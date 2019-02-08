Les Nuits de France Musique
Vendredi 8 février 2019
6h 53mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 08 février 2019

La programmation musicale :
    00:05
    George Gershwin

    Concerto pour piano en Fa Maj : 1. Allegro

    Andre Kostelanetz & Son Orchestre, Andre PrevinLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2018
    Concerto pour piano en Fa Maj : 1. Allegro
    00:18
    George Gershwin

    Concerto pour piano en Fa Maj : 2. Adagio - Andante con moto

    Andre Kostelanetz & Son Orchestre, Andre Previn, Uan RaseyLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2018
    Concerto pour piano en Fa Maj : 2. Adagio - Andante con moto
    00:30
    George Gershwin

    Concerto pour piano en Fa Maj : 3. Allegro agitato

    Andre Kostelanetz & Son Orchestre, Andre PrevinLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2018
    Concerto pour piano en Fa Maj : 3. Allegro agitato
    00:37
    Harold Arlen

    Bloomer girl : Right as the rain

    Andre Previn, Leontyne PriceLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2018
    Bloomer girl : Right as the rain
    00:40
    Andre Previn

    It's good to have you near again

    Leontyne Price, Andre PrevinLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2018
    It's good to have you near again
6h 53mn
émission précédente
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 07 février 2019
jeudi 7 février 2019 Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 07 février 2019