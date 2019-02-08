Vendredi 8 février 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 08 février 2019
La programmation musicale :
00:05
George Gershwin
Concerto pour piano en Fa Maj : 1. AllegroAndre Kostelanetz & Son Orchestre, Andre PrevinLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2018
00:18
George Gershwin
Concerto pour piano en Fa Maj : 2. Adagio - Andante con motoAndre Kostelanetz & Son Orchestre, Andre Previn, Uan RaseyLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2018
00:30
George Gershwin
Concerto pour piano en Fa Maj : 3. Allegro agitatoAndre Kostelanetz & Son Orchestre, Andre PrevinLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2018
00:37
Harold Arlen
Bloomer girl : Right as the rainAndre Previn, Leontyne PriceLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2018
00:40
Andre Previn
It's good to have you near againLeontyne Price, Andre PrevinLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2018
6h 53mn
