Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 05 octobre 2018

Vendredi 5 octobre 2018
La programmation musicale :
    00:05
    Joseph Haydn

    La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Die Vorstellung des Chaos (1ère partie)

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, ALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:12
    Joseph Haydn

    La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Im Anfange schuf Gott Himmel und Erde (1ère partie) Récitatif de Raphaël et choeur

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De Chicago, James MorrisALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:14
    Joseph Haydn

    La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Nun schwanden vor dem heiligen Strahle (1ère partie) Air d'Uriel et choeur

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De Chicago, Rudiger WohlersALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:19
    Joseph Haydn

    La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Und Gott machte das Firmament / Mit Staunen sieht das Wunderwerk (1ère partie) Air de Gabriel et choeur

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De Chicago, Norma BurrowesALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:23
    Joseph Haydn

    La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Und Gott sprach : Es sammle sich das Wasser / Rollend in schäumenden Wellen (1ère partie) Récitatif et air de Raphaël

    Georg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, James MorrisALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
