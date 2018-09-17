Vendredi 5 octobre 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 05 octobre 2018
La programmation musicale :
00:05
Joseph Haydn
La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Die Vorstellung des Chaos (1ère partie)Georg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, ALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:12
Joseph Haydn
La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Im Anfange schuf Gott Himmel und Erde (1ère partie) Récitatif de Raphaël et choeurGeorg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De Chicago, James MorrisALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:14
Joseph Haydn
La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Nun schwanden vor dem heiligen Strahle (1ère partie) Air d'Uriel et choeurGeorg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De Chicago, Rudiger WohlersALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:19
Joseph Haydn
La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Und Gott machte das Firmament / Mit Staunen sieht das Wunderwerk (1ère partie) Air de Gabriel et choeurGeorg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, Choeur Symphonique De Chicago, Norma BurrowesALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:23
Joseph Haydn
La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Und Gott sprach : Es sammle sich das Wasser / Rollend in schäumenden Wellen (1ère partie) Récitatif et air de RaphaëlGeorg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, James MorrisALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
6h 53mn
