Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 05 octobre 2018

Joseph Haydn La Création HOB XXI : 2 : Und Gott sprach : Es sammle sich das Wasser / Rollend in schäumenden Wellen (1ère partie) Récitatif et air de Raphaël Georg Solti, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago, James Morris ALBUM : Solti Chicago The complete recordings CD 46-47 LABEL : DECCA ANNÉE : 2017