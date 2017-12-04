Les Nuits de France Musique
Samedi 30 décembre 2017
6h 53mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 30 décembre 2017

La programmation musicale :
    00:05
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Concerto nº20 en ré min K 466 pour piano et orchestre : Allegro

    Igor Markevitch, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux, Clara HaskilALBUM : Mozart/Haskil/Markevitch/ConcertosLABEL : PHILIPS
    Concerto nº20 en ré min K 466 pour piano et orchestre : Allegro
    00:18
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Concerto nº20 en ré min K 466 pour piano et orchestre : Romanze

    Igor Markevitch, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux, Clara HaskilALBUM : Mozart/Haskil/Markevitch/ConcertosLABEL : PHILIPS
    Concerto nº20 en ré min K 466 pour piano et orchestre : Romanze
    00:28
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Concerto nº20 en ré min K 466 pour piano et orchestre : Rondo (allegro assai)

    Igor Markevitch, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux, Clara HaskilALBUM : Mozart/Haskil/Markevitch/ConcertosLABEL : PHILIPS
    Concerto nº20 en ré min K 466 pour piano et orchestre : Rondo (allegro assai)
    00:35
    Carl Maria Von Weber

    Invitation à la valse op 65

    Herbert Von Karajan, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinALBUM : Herbert von Karajan dirige Carl Maria von WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    Invitation à la valse op 65
    00:43
    Robert Carr

    An italian ground - pour flûte à bec et ensemble instrumental

    Maurice StegerALBUM : Portrait : Maurice StegerLABEL : CLAVESANNÉE : 2002
    An italian ground - pour flûte à bec et ensemble instrumental
    00:48
    Carlo Gesualdo

    Gagliarda del principe di Venosa

    Margret KollALBUM : Giants / Margret Köll et Luca Pianca interprètent Bach Gesualdo et MonteverdiLABEL : PASSACAILLEANNÉE : 2009
    Gagliarda del principe di Venosa
    00:49
    Carlo Gesualdo

    Jerusalem surge - à 6 / pour choeur mixte a cappella

    Joel Suhubiette, Les ElementsALBUM : Méditerranée sacrée / Monodies et polyphonies anciennes et modernes / Vol 14LABEL : L'EMPREINTE DIGITALE
    Jerusalem surge - à 6 / pour choeur mixte a cappella
    00:54
    Ottorino Respighi

    Danses et airs antiques : Suite n°3 : Italiana

    Neville Marriner, Academy Of St Martin In The FieldsALBUM : Ottorino Respighi : Oeuvres symphoniquesLABEL : PHILIPS
    Danses et airs antiques : Suite n°3 : Italiana
    00:57
    Ottorino Respighi

    Danses et airs antiques : Suite n°3 : Arie di corte

    Neville Marriner, Academy Of St Martin In The FieldsALBUM : Ottorino Respighi : Oeuvres symphoniquesLABEL : PHILIPS
    Danses et airs antiques : Suite n°3 : Arie di corte
    01:04
    Ottorino Respighi

    Danses et airs antiques : Suite n°3 : Siciliana

    Neville Marriner, Academy Of St Martin In The FieldsALBUM : Ottorino Respighi : Oeuvres symphoniquesLABEL : PHILIPS
    Danses et airs antiques : Suite n°3 : Siciliana
    01:07
    Ottorino Respighi

    Danses et airs antiques : Suite n°3 : Passacaglia

    Neville Marriner, Academy Of St Martin In The FieldsALBUM : Ottorino Respighi : Oeuvres symphoniquesLABEL : PHILIPS
    Danses et airs antiques : Suite n°3 : Passacaglia
    01:10
    Henry Purcell

    Le roi Arthur : Passacaglia : How happy the lover (Acte IV) Air de ténor et choeur / For love ev'ry creature (Acte IV) 3 nymphes et 3 hommes

    Anthony Lewis, Orchestre Philomusica De Londres, Saint Anthony Singers, Heather HarperALBUM : Henry Purcell : King Athur et The Indian QueenLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1992
    Le roi Arthur : Passacaglia : How happy the lover (Acte IV) Air de ténor et choeur / For love ev'ry creature (Acte IV) 3 nymphes et 3 hommes
    01:18
    Gustav Holst

    Suite n°1 op 28 n°1 H 105 : Chaconne - pour orchestre d'harmonie

    Duncan Stubbs, Central Band Of The Royal Air ForceALBUM : British ClassicsLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2015
    Suite n°1 op 28 n°1 H 105 : Chaconne - pour orchestre d'harmonie
    01:24
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Sonate en Si bemol Maj cb 68 nº4 HWV 388 : Andante - pour 2 violons et basse continue

    Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fields, Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fieldsALBUM : Georg Friedrich Haendel : Sonates en trio (cd 1)LABEL : PHILIPS
    Sonate en Si bemol Maj cb 68 nº4 HWV 388 : Andante - pour 2 violons et basse continue
    01:26
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Sonate en Si bemol Maj cb 68 nº4 HWV 388 : Allegro - pour 2 violons et basse continue

    Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fields, Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fieldsALBUM : Georg Friedrich Haendel : Sonates en trio (cd 1)LABEL : PHILIPS
    Sonate en Si bemol Maj cb 68 nº4 HWV 388 : Allegro - pour 2 violons et basse continue
    01:29
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Sonate en Si bemol Maj cb 68 nº4 HWV 388 : Larghetto - pour 2 violons et basse continue

    Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fields, Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fieldsALBUM : Georg Friedrich Haendel : Sonates en trio (cd 1)LABEL : PHILIPS
    Sonate en Si bemol Maj cb 68 nº4 HWV 388 : Larghetto - pour 2 violons et basse continue
    01:32
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Sonate en Si bemol Maj cb 68 nº4 HWV 388 : Allegro - pour 2 violons et basse continue

    Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fields, Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fieldsALBUM : Georg Friedrich Haendel : Sonates en trio (cd 1)LABEL : PHILIPS
    Sonate en Si bemol Maj cb 68 nº4 HWV 388 : Allegro - pour 2 violons et basse continue
    01:35
    Gaspar Fernandes

    Et je dis soudainement

    Jordi Savall, Hesperion Xxi, Montserrat FiguerasALBUM : El Nuevo Mundo : Sones et Folias criollasLABEL : ALIA VOXANNÉE : 2010
    Et je dis soudainement
    01:38
    Jose Jimenez

    Le petit oiseau / el pajarillo

    Jordi Savall, Hesperion Xxi, Montserrat FiguerasALBUM : El Nuevo Mundo : Sones et Folias CriollasLABEL : ALIA VOX
    Le petit oiseau / el pajarillo
    01:40
    Jose Jimenez

    El pajarilloa (suite)

    Jordi Savall, Hesperion Xxi, Montserrat FiguerasALBUM : El Nuevo Mundo : Sones et Folias criollasLABEL : ALIA VOXANNÉE : 2010
    El pajarilloa (suite)
    01:45
    Percy Grainger

    Walking tune pour quintette a vent

    Academy Chamber EnsembleALBUM : Grainger / Oeuvres ens.De chambre v2 / Vol.14 / Jones;HillLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 1999
    Walking tune pour quintette a vent
    01:48
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Thema - Variation I - pour violoncelle et orchestre

    Yan Pascal Tortelier, Northern Sinfonia, Paul TortelierALBUM : Dvorak : Concerto pour violoncelle et Tchaikovsky : Variations sur un thème rococoLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1988
    Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Thema - Variation I - pour violoncelle et orchestre
    01:52
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Variation II - pour violoncelle et orchestre

    Yan Pascal Tortelier, Northern Sinfonia, Paul TortelierALBUM : Dvorak : Concerto pour violoncelle et Tchaikovsky : Variations sur un thème rococoLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1988
    Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Variation II - pour violoncelle et orchestre
    01:53
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Variation III - pour violoncelle et orchestre

    Yan Pascal Tortelier, Northern Sinfonia, Paul TortelierALBUM : Dvorak : Concerto pour violoncelle et Tchaikovsky : Variations sur un thème rococoLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1988
    Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Variation III - pour violoncelle et orchestre
    01:57
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Variation IV - pour violoncelle et orchestre

    Yan Pascal Tortelier, Northern Sinfonia, Paul TortelierALBUM : Dvorak : Concerto pour violoncelle et Tchaikovsky : Variations sur un thème rococoLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1988
    Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Variation IV - pour violoncelle et orchestre
    01:59
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Variation V - pour violoncelle et orchestre

    Yan Pascal Tortelier, Northern Sinfonia, Paul TortelierALBUM : Dvorak : Concerto pour violoncelle et Tchaikovsky : Variations sur un thème rococoLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1988
    Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Variation V - pour violoncelle et orchestre
    02:02
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Variation VI - pour violoncelle et orchestre

    Yan Pascal Tortelier, Northern Sinfonia, Paul TortelierALBUM : Dvorak : Concerto pour violoncelle et Tchaikovsky : Variations sur un thème rococoLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1988
    Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Variation VI - pour violoncelle et orchestre
    02:04
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Variation VII e coda - pour violoncelle et orchestre

    Yan Pascal Tortelier, Northern Sinfonia, Paul TortelierALBUM : Dvorak : Concerto pour violoncelle et Tchaikovsky : Variations sur un thème rococoLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1988
    Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Variation VII e coda - pour violoncelle et orchestre
    02:07
    John Field

    Sonata #2 - 1 - allegro moderato

    John O'conorALBUM : Sonatas and NocturnesLABEL : TELARCANNÉE : 1992
    Sonata #2 - 1 - allegro moderato
    02:15
    John Field

    Sonata #2 - 2 - allegro vivace

    John O'conorALBUM : Sonatas and NocturnesLABEL : TELARCANNÉE : 1992
    Sonata #2 - 2 - allegro vivace
    02:19
    Robert Schumann

    Symphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : Sostenuto assai

    Kurt Masur, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'amsterdamALBUM : Schuman : Symphonie n°2 et Brahms : Symphonie n°4 / enregistrements radiophoniques en direct 2000-2010 / Vol 7 / Cd 10LABEL : RCO LIVEANNÉE : 2010
    Symphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : Sostenuto assai
    02:31
    Robert Schumann

    Symphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : Scherzo

    Kurt Masur, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'amsterdamALBUM : Schuman : Symphonie n°2 et Brahms : Symphonie n°4 / enregistrements radiophoniques en direct 2000-2010 / Vol 7 / Cd 10LABEL : RCO LIVEANNÉE : 2010
    Symphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : Scherzo
    02:37
    Robert Schumann

    Symphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : Adagio espressivo

    Kurt Masur, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'amsterdamALBUM : Schuman : Symphonie n°2 et Brahms : Symphonie n°4 / enregistrements radiophoniques en direct 2000-2010 / Vol 7 / Cd 10LABEL : RCO LIVEANNÉE : 2010
    Symphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : Adagio espressivo
    02:46
    Robert Schumann

    Symphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : Allegro molto vivace

    Kurt Masur, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'amsterdamALBUM : Schuman : Symphonie n°2 et Brahms : Symphonie n°4 / enregistrements radiophoniques en direct 2000-2010 / Vol 7 / Cd 10LABEL : RCO LIVEANNÉE : 2010
    Symphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : Allegro molto vivace
    02:54
    Jean Sibelius

    Suite mignonne op 98a

    I SalonistiALBUM : I Salonisti : SerenataLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDI
    Suite mignonne op 98a
    03:00
    Jean Sibelius

    Var det en drom op 37 n°4 - version pour saxophone

    Joonatan RautiolaALBUM : Joonatan Rautiola interprète des oeuvres pour saxophoneLABEL : CREC AUDIO
    Var det en drom op 37 n°4 - version pour saxophone
    03:02
    Jean Sibelius

    6 mélodies op 36 (6 laulut op 36) : Säv säv susa - pour voix et piano

    Tom KrauseALBUM : Jean Sibelius : Intégrale des mélodiesLABEL : DECCADECCAANNÉE : 2015
    6 mélodies op 36 (6 laulut op 36) : Säv säv susa - pour voix et piano
    03:05

    Long, long journey

    Allen ToussaintALBUM : THE BRIGHT MISSISSIPPILABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2009
    Long, long journey
    03:10

    Solitude

    Allen ToussaintALBUM : THE BRIGHT MISSISSIPPILABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2009
    Solitude
    03:15

    Day dream

    Allen ToussaintALBUM : THE BRIGHT MISSISSIPPILABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2009
    Day dream
    03:21

    Bright Mississippi

    Thelonious Monk QuartetALBUM : Monk's dreamLABEL : COLUMBIA
    Bright Mississippi
    03:29

    St. james infirmary [king britt remix]

    Preservation Hall Jazz BandALBUM : 50th anniversary collectionLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2012
    St. james infirmary [king britt remix]
    03:33

    Le petit fleur

    Preservation Hall Jazz BandALBUM : 50th anniversary collectionLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1998
    Le petit fleur
    03:37

    Nellie grey

    Preservation Hall Jazz BandALBUM : 50th anniversary collectionLABEL : SONY
    Nellie grey
    03:40

    Twin

    Christian Scott Atunde AdjuahALBUM : Stretch musicLABEL : STRETCH RECORDSANNÉE : 2015
    Twin
    03:45

    Sunrise in beijing (Feat. Elena Pinderhughes)

    Christian Scott Atunde AdjuahALBUM : Stretch musicLABEL : STRETCH RECORDSANNÉE : 2015
    Sunrise in beijing (Feat. Elena Pinderhughes)
    03:50

    Katrina

    Dr. Michael WhiteALBUM : BLUE CRESCENTLABEL : BASIN STREET RECORDSANNÉE : 2008
    Katrina
    03:57

    Hurricane season

    Trombone ShortyALBUM : BackatownLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 2010
    Hurricane season
    03:59
    Michel Magne

    Galia: Largo

    Michel MagneALBUM : Bandes originales des films de Georges LautnerLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)
    Galia: Largo
    04:02
    Francois De Roubaix

    Le samouraï: Jeff et Jeanne

    ALBUM : Les aventuriers - le samouraiLABEL : EMRE
    Le samouraï: Jeff et Jeanne
    04:04
    Mark Kilian

    The ward - end credits

    ALBUM : BOF / The wardLABEL : VARESE SARABANDEANNÉE : 2010
    The ward - end credits
    04:08
    Alain Goraguer

    La femme

    Non IdentifieALBUM : Bof / La planete sauvageLABEL : DC RECORDINGSANNÉE : 2000
    La femme
    04:10
    Stephane Grappelli

    Les valseuses : Jeanne (version 2)

    ALBUM : BOF / Les valseuses & CalmosLABEL : EMARCY RECORDS
    Les valseuses : Jeanne (version 2)
    04:12
    Michel Magne

    Par un beau matin d'été : Jeux de plage

    ALBUM : Bo des films de costa-gavras et terence youngLABEL : UNIVERSAL LICENSING MUSIC
    Par un beau matin d'été : Jeux de plage
    04:14
    John Williams

    Arrête-moi si tu peux : Escapades for alto saxophone and orchestra : 1. Closing in

    John Williams, Recording Arts Orchestra Of Los Angeles, Dan HigginsALBUM : John Williams et Steven Spielberg : The ultimate collectionLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
    Arrête-moi si tu peux : Escapades for alto saxophone and orchestra : 1. Closing in
    04:17
    Mark Isham

    The Dahlia

    James Shearman, Non Identifie, Mark IshamALBUM : Bof / Le dahlia noirLABEL : SILVA SCREENANNÉE : 2006
    The Dahlia
    04:20
    Michel Colombier

    Un Flic : Chez Luce

    ALBUM : BOF / L'aine des Ferchaux / Un flicLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
    Un Flic : Chez Luce
    04:23
    Georges Delerue

    L'ainé des Ferchaux : Un bar à la Nouvelle-Orléans

    ALBUM : BOF / L'aine des Ferchaux / Un flicLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
    L'ainé des Ferchaux : Un bar à la Nouvelle-Orléans
    04:25
    Philippe Sarde

    Beau-père : Quelques pas dans la neige

    ALBUM : BOF / Beau-pèreLABEL : EMARCY RECORDS
    Beau-père : Quelques pas dans la neige
    04:27
    Jonatan Bengta

    David Lynch : Homerun

    ALBUM : BOF / David Lynch : The art of lifeLABEL : LAKESSHORE RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
    David Lynch : Homerun
    04:29
    Alexandre Desplat

    Valérian et la cité des mille planètes : Pearls power

    Alexandre DesplatALBUM : BOF / Valérian et la cité des mille planètesLABEL : VALERIAN S.A.S.ANNÉE : 2017
    Valérian et la cité des mille planètes : Pearls power
    04:31
    Michel Magne

    Barbarella :Bossa et l'espace

    ALBUM : Film/Roger Vadim: Barbarella, Dom Juan 73LABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC
    Barbarella :Bossa et l'espace
    04:33
    Michael Abels

    Get out : Educational video

    ALBUM : BOF / Get outLABEL : BACK LOT MUSICANNÉE : 2017
    Get out : Educational video
    04:35
    Graeme Revell

    Human Nature : My story begins

    DiversALBUM : BOF : Human NatureLABEL : VIRGINANNÉE : 2001
    Human Nature : My story begins
    04:36
    Michael Abels

    Get out : Prologue

    ALBUM : BOF / Get outLABEL : BACK LOT MUSICANNÉE : 2017
    Get out : Prologue
    04:36
    Michael Abels

    Get out : Sikiliza kwa wahenga (main title)

    ALBUM : BOF / Get outLABEL : BACK LOT MUSICANNÉE : 2017
    Get out : Sikiliza kwa wahenga (main title)
    04:37
    Ryuichi Sakamoto

    Ubi

    Ryuichi SakamotoALBUM : AsyncLABEL : MILANANNÉE : 2017
    Ubi
    04:41
    Laurent Levesque

    Martine princess

    Laurent LevesqueALBUM : B.O.F. / Les poupees russesLABEL : UP MUSIC
    Martine princess
    04:44
    Alexandre Desplat

    Birth : The engagement

    Alexandre Desplat, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : BOF/BirthLABEL : NEW LINE RECORDSANNÉE : 2004
    Birth : The engagement
    04:46
    Christophe Julien

    9 mois ferme : Le berceau

    ALBUM : BOF / 9 mois fermeLABEL : ADCB FILMSANNÉE : 2013
    9 mois ferme : Le berceau
    04:51
    Stribor Kusturica

    Flase

    Stribor KusturicaALBUM : Bof / On the milky roadLABEL : RASTA INTERNATIONALANNÉE : 2017
    Flase
    04:53
    Antoine Duhamel

    Week-End : Footit et chocolat

    ALBUM : BOF / Pierrot le fou et Week-endLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC
    Week-End : Footit et chocolat
    04:56
    Loik Dury

    Ce qui nous lie : Cimetière (rouge est la couleur)

    Kraked UnitALBUM : Bof / Ce qui nous lieLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Ce qui nous lie : Cimetière (rouge est la couleur)
    04:58

    BABY DID A BAD BAD THING

    Chris IsaakALBUM : Bof/Eyes wide shutLABEL : REPRISE RECORDSANNÉE : 1999
    BABY DID A BAD BAD THING
    05:01
    Quincy Jones

    Rien ne sert de courir : 20th century drawers

    Quincy JonesALBUM : BOF / Rien ne sert de courir / L'or se barre / CD 4LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2016
    Rien ne sert de courir : 20th century drawers
    05:04
    Graeme Revell

    Human Nature : I don't want to be dead yet

    DiversALBUM : BOF : Human NatureLABEL : VIRGINANNÉE : 2001
    Human Nature : I don't want to be dead yet
    05:05
    Graeme Revell

    Une nuit en enfer : Kill the band (dialogue)

    ALBUM : BOF / Une nuit en enferLABEL : EPICANNÉE : 1996
    Une nuit en enfer : Kill the band (dialogue)
    05:05
    Graeme Revell

    Une nuit en enfer : Sex machine attacks

    ALBUM : BOF / Une nuit en enferLABEL : EPICANNÉE : 1996
    Une nuit en enfer : Sex machine attacks
    05:06
    Quincy Jones

    Ironside

    ALBUM : Q's highlights / Morceaux choisis / CD 6LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2016
    Ironside
    05:10
    Ennio Morricone

    A fistful of dollars (de Pour une poignée de dollars)

    Ennio Morricone, Orchestre Symphonique National TchequeALBUM : Morricone 60LABEL : DECCA / UNIVERSALANNÉE : 2016
    A fistful of dollars (de Pour une poignée de dollars)
    05:13
    Stribor Kusturica

    Leptir

    Stribor KusturicaALBUM : Bof / On the milky roadLABEL : RASTA INTERNATIONALANNÉE : 2017
    Leptir
    05:18
    Osvaldo Golijov

    L'homme sans âge : Refigee

    ALBUM : BOF / L'homme sans âgeLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2007
    L'homme sans âge : Refigee
    05:22
    Cliff Martinez

    My life directed by Nicolas Winding Refn : Bring in the cows

    ALBUM : BOF / My Life Directed By Nicolas Winding RefnLABEL : MILANANNÉE : 2016
    My life directed by Nicolas Winding Refn : Bring in the cows
    05:23
    Graeme Revell

    Human Nature : Bachelor pad

    DiversALBUM : BOF : Human NatureLABEL : VIRGINANNÉE : 2001
    Human Nature : Bachelor pad
    05:24
    Carter Burwell

    Anomalisa : Overture

    ALBUM : BOF / AnomalisaLABEL : LAKESHORE RECORDSANNÉE : 2016
    Anomalisa : Overture
    05:26
    Gabriel Yared

    Tango de l'impasse

    Michel GanotALBUM : Bof / La lune dans le caniveauLABEL : MILANANNÉE : 1987
    Tango de l'impasse
    05:29
    Alexandre Desplat

    Un héros très discret - Théme du héros

    Traffic QuintetALBUM : Bof / Desplat Alexandre / Mus. De films de Jacques audiard / Sur mes levres...LABEL : PLAYTIME RECORDSANNÉE : 2006
    Un héros très discret - Théme du héros
    05:33
    Quincy Jones

    John & Mary : Maybe tomorrow

    The John & Mary Brass EnsembleALBUM : BOF / L'homme perdu / John & Mary / Guet-apens / CD 5LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2016
    John & Mary : Maybe tomorrow
    05:37
    Mark Bradshaw

    Bright star

    ALBUM : BOF / Bright starLABEL : LAKESHORE RECORDSANNÉE : 2009
    Bright star
    05:39
    Michel Legrand

    Where is it written

    Barbra StreisandALBUM : YentlLABEL : CBS
    Where is it written
    05:44
    Michel Legrand

    Les demoiselles de Rochefort : Chanson des jumelles

    Michel Legrand, Bo/les Demoiselles De RochefortALBUM : BOF / Les demoiselles de RochefortLABEL : PHILIPS (PHPS)ANNÉE : 1998
    Les demoiselles de Rochefort : Chanson des jumelles
    05:48
    Michel Legrand

    Les mariés de l'an II (1970) - Thème principal

    Michel LegrandALBUM : Film / Michel Legrand & Jean-paul rappeneauLABEL : HORTENSIAANNÉE : 1995
    Les mariés de l'an II (1970) - Thème principal
    05:51
    Loic Dury

    Ni pour ni contre : A crazy game (instrumental)

    Bo/ni Pour Ni ContreALBUM : BOF / Ni pour ni contreLABEL : EAST WESTANNÉE : 2003
    Ni pour ni contre : A crazy game (instrumental)
    05:55
    Stephane Grappelli

    Les valseuses : Ballade (theme principal)

    Stephane GrappeliALBUM : BOF / Les valseuses & CalmosLABEL : EMARCY RECORDSANNÉE : 1974
    Les valseuses : Ballade (theme principal)
    05:59
    Quincy Jones

    Soul bossa nova

    ALBUM : Q's highlights / Morceaux choisis / CD 6LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2016
    Soul bossa nova
    06:02
    Rogier Van Otterloo

    Kattie Tippel (film) : Keetje tippel

    Rogier Van Otterloo, Non IdentifieALBUM : FILM / Verzameld werkLABEL : SONY MUSIC MEDIAANNÉE : 2003
    Kattie Tippel (film) : Keetje tippel
    06:03
    Vladimir Chekassine

    Valse sifflée

    Vladimir ChekassineALBUM : B.O.F. / La noceLABEL : MILANANNÉE : 2000
    Valse sifflée
    06:06
    Kraked Unit

    Ce qui nous lie : Red Red Red (générique début)

    Piers FacciniALBUM : Bof / Ce qui nous lieLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Ce qui nous lie : Red Red Red (générique début)
    06:11
    Francis Lai

    L'aventure c'est l'aventure : Intrigue au soleil

    ALBUM : BOF / L'aventure c'est l'aventureLABEL : UNITED ARTISTSANNÉE : 1972
    L'aventure c'est l'aventure : Intrigue au soleil
    06:14
    Gustavo Santaolalla

    Les nouveaux sauvages : Relatos salvajes

    Alejandro Teran, Anibal KerpelALBUM : BOF / Les nouveaux sauvagesLABEL : QUARTET RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
    Les nouveaux sauvages : Relatos salvajes
    06:16
    Francis Lai

    Itinéraire d'un enfant gaté : Le cirque

    Christian Gaubert, Paris Philarmonic OrchestraALBUM : BOF / Itinéraire d'un enfant gatéLABEL : POMME MUSICANNÉE : 1996
    Itinéraire d'un enfant gaté : Le cirque
    06:20
    Victor Young

    Sous le plus grand chapiteau du monde (The greatest show on earth) : Prélude

    William Stromberg, Orchestre Symphonique De MoscouALBUM : Musiques de films composees par victor youngLABEL : MARCO POLO
    Sous le plus grand chapiteau du monde (The greatest show on earth) : Prélude
    06:22
    Christopher Spelman

    The Lost City of Z : The hunt

    ALBUM : BOF / The Lost City of ZLABEL : FILMTRAXANNÉE : 2017
    The Lost City of Z : The hunt
    06:24
    Junior Homrich

    Inside The Dam/The Waterfall/The Burning Forest

    DiversALBUM : The emerald forestLABEL : VARESE SARABANDEANNÉE : 1985
    Inside The Dam/The Waterfall/The Burning Forest
    06:28
    Nathan Johnson

    Everything comes around

    ALBUM : BOF / LooperLABEL : LA-LA LANDANNÉE : 2012
    Everything comes around
    06:30
    Dario Marianelli

    And they lived happily ever after

    ALBUM : B.O.F. / Les freres grimm (brothers grimm)LABEL : MIRAMAX
    And they lived happily ever after
    06:34
    Jeff Danna

    Once upon a time

    ALBUM : BOF / L'imaginarium du Docteur ParnassusLABEL : SILVA SCREENANNÉE : 2009
    Once upon a time
    06:35
    Hans Zimmer

    Interstellar : Cornfield chase

    ALBUM : BOF/ InterstellarLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2014
    Interstellar : Cornfield chase
    06:37
    Alexandre Desplat

    Valérian et la cité des mille planètes : Big market

    Alexandre DesplatALBUM : BOF / Valérian et la cité des mille planètesLABEL : VALERIAN S.A.S.ANNÉE : 2017
    Valérian et la cité des mille planètes : Big market
    06:39
    Quincy Jones

    L'or se barre : Greensleeves and all that

    Quincy JonesALBUM : BOF / Rien ne sert de courir / L'or se barre / CD 4LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2016
    L'or se barre : Greensleeves and all that
    06:41
    Stribor Kusturica

    A Maria Cervantez

    Stribor KusturicaALBUM : Bof / On the milky roadLABEL : RASTA INTERNATIONALANNÉE : 2017
    A Maria Cervantez
    06:45
    Michel Magne

    Par un beau matin d'été : Par un beau matin d'été

    ALBUM : Bo des films de costa-gavras et terence youngLABEL : UNIVERSAL LICENSING MUSIC
    Par un beau matin d'été : Par un beau matin d'été
    06:47
    Michel Magne

    Compartiment tueurs : No smoking

    ALBUM : Bo des films de costa-gavras et terence youngLABEL : UNIVERSAL LICENSING MUSIC
    Compartiment tueurs : No smoking
    06:49
    Serge Gainsbourg

    Je t'aime moi non plus : Ballade de Johnny-Jane

    ALBUM : Le cinéma de Serge GainsbourgLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC DIVISION DECCA RECORDS FRANCEANNÉE : 2015
    Je t'aime moi non plus : Ballade de Johnny-Jane
    06:52
    Julian Maas

    Fritz Bauer un heros Allemand : Der Staat gegen Fritz Bauer

    ALBUM : BOF/ Fritz Bauer un heros AllemandLABEL : COLOSSEUM RECORDSANNÉE : 2015
    Fritz Bauer un heros Allemand : Der Staat gegen Fritz Bauer
    06:54
    Mychael Danna

    Feather boa

    Nicholas Dodd, Philharmonia Orchestra, Chris PelonisALBUM : Bof / TidelandLABEL : RYKODISCANNÉE : 2006
    Feather boa
    06:55
    Quincy Jones

    M15 demande protection : Instrumental main theme n°2

    Quincy Jones, Hank JonesALBUM : BOF / Mirage / M15 demande protection / CD 2LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2016
    M15 demande protection : Instrumental main theme n°2
