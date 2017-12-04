Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 30 décembre 2017

Henry Purcell Le roi Arthur : Passacaglia : How happy the lover (Acte IV) Air de ténor et choeur / For love ev'ry creature (Acte IV) 3 nymphes et 3 hommes Anthony Lewis, Orchestre Philomusica De Londres, Saint Anthony Singers, Heather Harper ALBUM : Henry Purcell : King Athur et The Indian Queen LABEL : DECCA ANNÉE : 1992