Samedi 30 décembre 2017
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 30 décembre 2017
La programmation musicale :
00:05
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto nº20 en ré min K 466 pour piano et orchestre : AllegroIgor Markevitch, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux, Clara HaskilALBUM : Mozart/Haskil/Markevitch/ConcertosLABEL : PHILIPS
00:18
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto nº20 en ré min K 466 pour piano et orchestre : RomanzeIgor Markevitch, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux, Clara HaskilALBUM : Mozart/Haskil/Markevitch/ConcertosLABEL : PHILIPS
00:28
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto nº20 en ré min K 466 pour piano et orchestre : Rondo (allegro assai)Igor Markevitch, Orchestre Des Concerts Lamoureux, Clara HaskilALBUM : Mozart/Haskil/Markevitch/ConcertosLABEL : PHILIPS
00:35
Carl Maria Von Weber
Invitation à la valse op 65Herbert Von Karajan, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinALBUM : Herbert von Karajan dirige Carl Maria von WeberLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
00:43
Robert Carr
An italian ground - pour flûte à bec et ensemble instrumentalMaurice StegerALBUM : Portrait : Maurice StegerLABEL : CLAVESANNÉE : 2002
00:48
Carlo Gesualdo
Gagliarda del principe di VenosaMargret KollALBUM : Giants / Margret Köll et Luca Pianca interprètent Bach Gesualdo et MonteverdiLABEL : PASSACAILLEANNÉE : 2009
00:49
Carlo Gesualdo
Jerusalem surge - à 6 / pour choeur mixte a cappellaJoel Suhubiette, Les ElementsALBUM : Méditerranée sacrée / Monodies et polyphonies anciennes et modernes / Vol 14LABEL : L'EMPREINTE DIGITALE
00:54
Ottorino Respighi
Danses et airs antiques : Suite n°3 : ItalianaNeville Marriner, Academy Of St Martin In The FieldsALBUM : Ottorino Respighi : Oeuvres symphoniquesLABEL : PHILIPS
00:57
Ottorino Respighi
Danses et airs antiques : Suite n°3 : Arie di corteNeville Marriner, Academy Of St Martin In The FieldsALBUM : Ottorino Respighi : Oeuvres symphoniquesLABEL : PHILIPS
01:04
Ottorino Respighi
Danses et airs antiques : Suite n°3 : SicilianaNeville Marriner, Academy Of St Martin In The FieldsALBUM : Ottorino Respighi : Oeuvres symphoniquesLABEL : PHILIPS
01:07
Ottorino Respighi
Danses et airs antiques : Suite n°3 : PassacagliaNeville Marriner, Academy Of St Martin In The FieldsALBUM : Ottorino Respighi : Oeuvres symphoniquesLABEL : PHILIPS
01:10
Henry Purcell
Le roi Arthur : Passacaglia : How happy the lover (Acte IV) Air de ténor et choeur / For love ev'ry creature (Acte IV) 3 nymphes et 3 hommesAnthony Lewis, Orchestre Philomusica De Londres, Saint Anthony Singers, Heather HarperALBUM : Henry Purcell : King Athur et The Indian QueenLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1992
01:18
Gustav Holst
Suite n°1 op 28 n°1 H 105 : Chaconne - pour orchestre d'harmonieDuncan Stubbs, Central Band Of The Royal Air ForceALBUM : British ClassicsLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2015
01:24
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Sonate en Si bemol Maj cb 68 nº4 HWV 388 : Andante - pour 2 violons et basse continueAcademy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fields, Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fieldsALBUM : Georg Friedrich Haendel : Sonates en trio (cd 1)LABEL : PHILIPS
01:26
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Sonate en Si bemol Maj cb 68 nº4 HWV 388 : Allegro - pour 2 violons et basse continueAcademy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fields, Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fieldsALBUM : Georg Friedrich Haendel : Sonates en trio (cd 1)LABEL : PHILIPS
01:29
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Sonate en Si bemol Maj cb 68 nº4 HWV 388 : Larghetto - pour 2 violons et basse continueAcademy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fields, Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fieldsALBUM : Georg Friedrich Haendel : Sonates en trio (cd 1)LABEL : PHILIPS
01:32
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Sonate en Si bemol Maj cb 68 nº4 HWV 388 : Allegro - pour 2 violons et basse continueAcademy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fields, Academy Of Saint-martin-in-the-fieldsALBUM : Georg Friedrich Haendel : Sonates en trio (cd 1)LABEL : PHILIPS
01:35
Gaspar Fernandes
Et je dis soudainementJordi Savall, Hesperion Xxi, Montserrat FiguerasALBUM : El Nuevo Mundo : Sones et Folias criollasLABEL : ALIA VOXANNÉE : 2010
01:38
Jose Jimenez
Le petit oiseau / el pajarilloJordi Savall, Hesperion Xxi, Montserrat FiguerasALBUM : El Nuevo Mundo : Sones et Folias CriollasLABEL : ALIA VOX
01:40
Jose Jimenez
El pajarilloa (suite)Jordi Savall, Hesperion Xxi, Montserrat FiguerasALBUM : El Nuevo Mundo : Sones et Folias criollasLABEL : ALIA VOXANNÉE : 2010
01:45
Percy Grainger
Walking tune pour quintette a ventAcademy Chamber EnsembleALBUM : Grainger / Oeuvres ens.De chambre v2 / Vol.14 / Jones;HillLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 1999
01:48
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Thema - Variation I - pour violoncelle et orchestreYan Pascal Tortelier, Northern Sinfonia, Paul TortelierALBUM : Dvorak : Concerto pour violoncelle et Tchaikovsky : Variations sur un thème rococoLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1988
01:52
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Variation II - pour violoncelle et orchestreYan Pascal Tortelier, Northern Sinfonia, Paul TortelierALBUM : Dvorak : Concerto pour violoncelle et Tchaikovsky : Variations sur un thème rococoLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1988
01:53
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Variation III - pour violoncelle et orchestreYan Pascal Tortelier, Northern Sinfonia, Paul TortelierALBUM : Dvorak : Concerto pour violoncelle et Tchaikovsky : Variations sur un thème rococoLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1988
01:57
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Variation IV - pour violoncelle et orchestreYan Pascal Tortelier, Northern Sinfonia, Paul TortelierALBUM : Dvorak : Concerto pour violoncelle et Tchaikovsky : Variations sur un thème rococoLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1988
01:59
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Variation V - pour violoncelle et orchestreYan Pascal Tortelier, Northern Sinfonia, Paul TortelierALBUM : Dvorak : Concerto pour violoncelle et Tchaikovsky : Variations sur un thème rococoLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1988
02:02
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Variation VI - pour violoncelle et orchestreYan Pascal Tortelier, Northern Sinfonia, Paul TortelierALBUM : Dvorak : Concerto pour violoncelle et Tchaikovsky : Variations sur un thème rococoLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1988
02:04
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Variations en La Maj sur un thème rococo op 33 : Variation VII e coda - pour violoncelle et orchestreYan Pascal Tortelier, Northern Sinfonia, Paul TortelierALBUM : Dvorak : Concerto pour violoncelle et Tchaikovsky : Variations sur un thème rococoLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1988
02:07
John Field
Sonata #2 - 1 - allegro moderatoJohn O'conorALBUM : Sonatas and NocturnesLABEL : TELARCANNÉE : 1992
02:15
John Field
Sonata #2 - 2 - allegro vivaceJohn O'conorALBUM : Sonatas and NocturnesLABEL : TELARCANNÉE : 1992
02:19
Robert Schumann
Symphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : Sostenuto assaiKurt Masur, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'amsterdamALBUM : Schuman : Symphonie n°2 et Brahms : Symphonie n°4 / enregistrements radiophoniques en direct 2000-2010 / Vol 7 / Cd 10LABEL : RCO LIVEANNÉE : 2010
02:31
Robert Schumann
Symphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : ScherzoKurt Masur, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'amsterdamALBUM : Schuman : Symphonie n°2 et Brahms : Symphonie n°4 / enregistrements radiophoniques en direct 2000-2010 / Vol 7 / Cd 10LABEL : RCO LIVEANNÉE : 2010
02:37
Robert Schumann
Symphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : Adagio espressivoKurt Masur, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'amsterdamALBUM : Schuman : Symphonie n°2 et Brahms : Symphonie n°4 / enregistrements radiophoniques en direct 2000-2010 / Vol 7 / Cd 10LABEL : RCO LIVEANNÉE : 2010
02:46
Robert Schumann
Symphonie n°2 en Ut Maj op 61 : Allegro molto vivaceKurt Masur, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'amsterdamALBUM : Schuman : Symphonie n°2 et Brahms : Symphonie n°4 / enregistrements radiophoniques en direct 2000-2010 / Vol 7 / Cd 10LABEL : RCO LIVEANNÉE : 2010
02:54
Jean Sibelius
Suite mignonne op 98aI SalonistiALBUM : I Salonisti : SerenataLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDI
03:00
Jean Sibelius
Var det en drom op 37 n°4 - version pour saxophoneJoonatan RautiolaALBUM : Joonatan Rautiola interprète des oeuvres pour saxophoneLABEL : CREC AUDIO
03:02
Jean Sibelius
6 mélodies op 36 (6 laulut op 36) : Säv säv susa - pour voix et pianoTom KrauseALBUM : Jean Sibelius : Intégrale des mélodiesLABEL : DECCADECCAANNÉE : 2015
03:05
Long, long journeyAllen ToussaintALBUM : THE BRIGHT MISSISSIPPILABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2009
03:10
SolitudeAllen ToussaintALBUM : THE BRIGHT MISSISSIPPILABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2009
03:15
Day dreamAllen ToussaintALBUM : THE BRIGHT MISSISSIPPILABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2009
03:21
Bright MississippiThelonious Monk QuartetALBUM : Monk's dreamLABEL : COLUMBIA
03:29
St. james infirmary [king britt remix]Preservation Hall Jazz BandALBUM : 50th anniversary collectionLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2012
03:33
Le petit fleurPreservation Hall Jazz BandALBUM : 50th anniversary collectionLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1998
03:37
Nellie greyPreservation Hall Jazz BandALBUM : 50th anniversary collectionLABEL : SONY
03:40
TwinChristian Scott Atunde AdjuahALBUM : Stretch musicLABEL : STRETCH RECORDSANNÉE : 2015
03:45
Sunrise in beijing (Feat. Elena Pinderhughes)Christian Scott Atunde AdjuahALBUM : Stretch musicLABEL : STRETCH RECORDSANNÉE : 2015
03:50
KatrinaDr. Michael WhiteALBUM : BLUE CRESCENTLABEL : BASIN STREET RECORDSANNÉE : 2008
03:57
Hurricane seasonTrombone ShortyALBUM : BackatownLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 2010
03:59
Michel Magne
Galia: LargoMichel MagneALBUM : Bandes originales des films de Georges LautnerLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC (LABEL & DISTRIBUTEUR)
04:02
Francois De Roubaix
Le samouraï: Jeff et JeanneALBUM : Les aventuriers - le samouraiLABEL : EMRE
04:04
Mark Kilian
The ward - end creditsALBUM : BOF / The wardLABEL : VARESE SARABANDEANNÉE : 2010
04:08
Alain Goraguer
La femmeNon IdentifieALBUM : Bof / La planete sauvageLABEL : DC RECORDINGSANNÉE : 2000
04:10
Stephane Grappelli
Les valseuses : Jeanne (version 2)ALBUM : BOF / Les valseuses & CalmosLABEL : EMARCY RECORDS
04:12
Michel Magne
Par un beau matin d'été : Jeux de plageALBUM : Bo des films de costa-gavras et terence youngLABEL : UNIVERSAL LICENSING MUSIC
04:14
John Williams
Arrête-moi si tu peux : Escapades for alto saxophone and orchestra : 1. Closing inJohn Williams, Recording Arts Orchestra Of Los Angeles, Dan HigginsALBUM : John Williams et Steven Spielberg : The ultimate collectionLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2017
04:17
Mark Isham
The DahliaJames Shearman, Non Identifie, Mark IshamALBUM : Bof / Le dahlia noirLABEL : SILVA SCREENANNÉE : 2006
04:20
Michel Colombier
Un Flic : Chez LuceALBUM : BOF / L'aine des Ferchaux / Un flicLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
04:23
Georges Delerue
L'ainé des Ferchaux : Un bar à la Nouvelle-OrléansALBUM : BOF / L'aine des Ferchaux / Un flicLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC CLASSICSANNÉE : 2013
04:25
Philippe Sarde
Beau-père : Quelques pas dans la neigeALBUM : BOF / Beau-pèreLABEL : EMARCY RECORDS
04:27
Jonatan Bengta
David Lynch : HomerunALBUM : BOF / David Lynch : The art of lifeLABEL : LAKESSHORE RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
04:29
Alexandre Desplat
Valérian et la cité des mille planètes : Pearls powerAlexandre DesplatALBUM : BOF / Valérian et la cité des mille planètesLABEL : VALERIAN S.A.S.ANNÉE : 2017
04:31
Michel Magne
Barbarella :Bossa et l'espaceALBUM : Film/Roger Vadim: Barbarella, Dom Juan 73LABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC
04:33
Michael Abels
Get out : Educational videoALBUM : BOF / Get outLABEL : BACK LOT MUSICANNÉE : 2017
04:35
Graeme Revell
Human Nature : My story beginsDiversALBUM : BOF : Human NatureLABEL : VIRGINANNÉE : 2001
04:36
Michael Abels
Get out : PrologueALBUM : BOF / Get outLABEL : BACK LOT MUSICANNÉE : 2017
04:36
Michael Abels
Get out : Sikiliza kwa wahenga (main title)ALBUM : BOF / Get outLABEL : BACK LOT MUSICANNÉE : 2017
04:37
Ryuichi Sakamoto
UbiRyuichi SakamotoALBUM : AsyncLABEL : MILANANNÉE : 2017
04:41
Laurent Levesque
Martine princessLaurent LevesqueALBUM : B.O.F. / Les poupees russesLABEL : UP MUSIC
04:44
Alexandre Desplat
Birth : The engagementAlexandre Desplat, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresALBUM : BOF/BirthLABEL : NEW LINE RECORDSANNÉE : 2004
04:46
Christophe Julien
9 mois ferme : Le berceauALBUM : BOF / 9 mois fermeLABEL : ADCB FILMSANNÉE : 2013
04:51
Stribor Kusturica
FlaseStribor KusturicaALBUM : Bof / On the milky roadLABEL : RASTA INTERNATIONALANNÉE : 2017
04:53
Antoine Duhamel
Week-End : Footit et chocolatALBUM : BOF / Pierrot le fou et Week-endLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC
04:56
Loik Dury
Ce qui nous lie : Cimetière (rouge est la couleur)Kraked UnitALBUM : Bof / Ce qui nous lieLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
04:58
BABY DID A BAD BAD THINGChris IsaakALBUM : Bof/Eyes wide shutLABEL : REPRISE RECORDSANNÉE : 1999
05:01
Quincy Jones
Rien ne sert de courir : 20th century drawersQuincy JonesALBUM : BOF / Rien ne sert de courir / L'or se barre / CD 4LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2016
05:04
Graeme Revell
Human Nature : I don't want to be dead yetDiversALBUM : BOF : Human NatureLABEL : VIRGINANNÉE : 2001
05:05
Graeme Revell
Une nuit en enfer : Kill the band (dialogue)ALBUM : BOF / Une nuit en enferLABEL : EPICANNÉE : 1996
05:05
Graeme Revell
Une nuit en enfer : Sex machine attacksALBUM : BOF / Une nuit en enferLABEL : EPICANNÉE : 1996
05:06
Quincy Jones
IronsideALBUM : Q's highlights / Morceaux choisis / CD 6LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2016
05:10
Ennio Morricone
A fistful of dollars (de Pour une poignée de dollars)Ennio Morricone, Orchestre Symphonique National TchequeALBUM : Morricone 60LABEL : DECCA / UNIVERSALANNÉE : 2016
05:13
Stribor Kusturica
LeptirStribor KusturicaALBUM : Bof / On the milky roadLABEL : RASTA INTERNATIONALANNÉE : 2017
05:18
Osvaldo Golijov
L'homme sans âge : RefigeeALBUM : BOF / L'homme sans âgeLABEL : DGGANNÉE : 2007
05:22
Cliff Martinez
My life directed by Nicolas Winding Refn : Bring in the cowsALBUM : BOF / My Life Directed By Nicolas Winding RefnLABEL : MILANANNÉE : 2016
05:23
Graeme Revell
Human Nature : Bachelor padDiversALBUM : BOF : Human NatureLABEL : VIRGINANNÉE : 2001
05:24
Carter Burwell
Anomalisa : OvertureALBUM : BOF / AnomalisaLABEL : LAKESHORE RECORDSANNÉE : 2016
05:26
Gabriel Yared
Tango de l'impasseMichel GanotALBUM : Bof / La lune dans le caniveauLABEL : MILANANNÉE : 1987
05:29
Alexandre Desplat
Un héros très discret - Théme du hérosTraffic QuintetALBUM : Bof / Desplat Alexandre / Mus. De films de Jacques audiard / Sur mes levres...LABEL : PLAYTIME RECORDSANNÉE : 2006
05:33
Quincy Jones
John & Mary : Maybe tomorrowThe John & Mary Brass EnsembleALBUM : BOF / L'homme perdu / John & Mary / Guet-apens / CD 5LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2016
05:37
Mark Bradshaw
Bright starALBUM : BOF / Bright starLABEL : LAKESHORE RECORDSANNÉE : 2009
05:39
Michel Legrand
Where is it writtenBarbra StreisandALBUM : YentlLABEL : CBS
05:44
Michel Legrand
Les demoiselles de Rochefort : Chanson des jumellesMichel Legrand, Bo/les Demoiselles De RochefortALBUM : BOF / Les demoiselles de RochefortLABEL : PHILIPS (PHPS)ANNÉE : 1998
05:48
Michel Legrand
Les mariés de l'an II (1970) - Thème principalMichel LegrandALBUM : Film / Michel Legrand & Jean-paul rappeneauLABEL : HORTENSIAANNÉE : 1995
05:51
Loic Dury
Ni pour ni contre : A crazy game (instrumental)Bo/ni Pour Ni ContreALBUM : BOF / Ni pour ni contreLABEL : EAST WESTANNÉE : 2003
05:55
Stephane Grappelli
Les valseuses : Ballade (theme principal)Stephane GrappeliALBUM : BOF / Les valseuses & CalmosLABEL : EMARCY RECORDSANNÉE : 1974
05:59
Quincy Jones
Soul bossa novaALBUM : Q's highlights / Morceaux choisis / CD 6LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2016
06:02
Rogier Van Otterloo
Kattie Tippel (film) : Keetje tippelRogier Van Otterloo, Non IdentifieALBUM : FILM / Verzameld werkLABEL : SONY MUSIC MEDIAANNÉE : 2003
06:03
Vladimir Chekassine
Valse siffléeVladimir ChekassineALBUM : B.O.F. / La noceLABEL : MILANANNÉE : 2000
06:06
Kraked Unit
Ce qui nous lie : Red Red Red (générique début)Piers FacciniALBUM : Bof / Ce qui nous lieLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
06:11
Francis Lai
L'aventure c'est l'aventure : Intrigue au soleilALBUM : BOF / L'aventure c'est l'aventureLABEL : UNITED ARTISTSANNÉE : 1972
06:14
Gustavo Santaolalla
Les nouveaux sauvages : Relatos salvajesAlejandro Teran, Anibal KerpelALBUM : BOF / Les nouveaux sauvagesLABEL : QUARTET RECORDSANNÉE : 2014
06:16
Francis Lai
Itinéraire d'un enfant gaté : Le cirqueChristian Gaubert, Paris Philarmonic OrchestraALBUM : BOF / Itinéraire d'un enfant gatéLABEL : POMME MUSICANNÉE : 1996
06:20
Victor Young
Sous le plus grand chapiteau du monde (The greatest show on earth) : PréludeWilliam Stromberg, Orchestre Symphonique De MoscouALBUM : Musiques de films composees par victor youngLABEL : MARCO POLO
06:22
Christopher Spelman
The Lost City of Z : The huntALBUM : BOF / The Lost City of ZLABEL : FILMTRAXANNÉE : 2017
06:24
Junior Homrich
Inside The Dam/The Waterfall/The Burning ForestDiversALBUM : The emerald forestLABEL : VARESE SARABANDEANNÉE : 1985
06:28
Nathan Johnson
Everything comes aroundALBUM : BOF / LooperLABEL : LA-LA LANDANNÉE : 2012
06:30
Dario Marianelli
And they lived happily ever afterALBUM : B.O.F. / Les freres grimm (brothers grimm)LABEL : MIRAMAX
06:34
Jeff Danna
Once upon a timeALBUM : BOF / L'imaginarium du Docteur ParnassusLABEL : SILVA SCREENANNÉE : 2009
06:35
Hans Zimmer
Interstellar : Cornfield chaseALBUM : BOF/ InterstellarLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2014
06:37
Alexandre Desplat
Valérian et la cité des mille planètes : Big marketAlexandre DesplatALBUM : BOF / Valérian et la cité des mille planètesLABEL : VALERIAN S.A.S.ANNÉE : 2017
06:39
Quincy Jones
L'or se barre : Greensleeves and all thatQuincy JonesALBUM : BOF / Rien ne sert de courir / L'or se barre / CD 4LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2016
06:41
Stribor Kusturica
A Maria CervantezStribor KusturicaALBUM : Bof / On the milky roadLABEL : RASTA INTERNATIONALANNÉE : 2017
06:45
Michel Magne
Par un beau matin d'été : Par un beau matin d'étéALBUM : Bo des films de costa-gavras et terence youngLABEL : UNIVERSAL LICENSING MUSIC
06:47
Michel Magne
Compartiment tueurs : No smokingALBUM : Bo des films de costa-gavras et terence youngLABEL : UNIVERSAL LICENSING MUSIC
06:49
Serge Gainsbourg
Je t'aime moi non plus : Ballade de Johnny-JaneALBUM : Le cinéma de Serge GainsbourgLABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSIC DIVISION DECCA RECORDS FRANCEANNÉE : 2015
06:52
Julian Maas
Fritz Bauer un heros Allemand : Der Staat gegen Fritz BauerALBUM : BOF/ Fritz Bauer un heros AllemandLABEL : COLOSSEUM RECORDSANNÉE : 2015
06:54
Mychael Danna
Feather boaNicholas Dodd, Philharmonia Orchestra, Chris PelonisALBUM : Bof / TidelandLABEL : RYKODISCANNÉE : 2006
06:55
Quincy Jones
M15 demande protection : Instrumental main theme n°2Quincy Jones, Hank JonesALBUM : BOF / Mirage / M15 demande protection / CD 2LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2016
émission précédentevendredi 29 décembre 2017
émission suivantedimanche 31 décembre 2017