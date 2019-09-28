Samedi 28 septembre 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 28 septembre 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h06Leos Janacekcompositeur
Amarus JVV III/6 : Toujours il a vécu dans le monastère (Ténor)Vaclav Neumann : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague, Choeur Philharmonique De PragueAlbum Vaclav Neumann Dirigie Leos Janacek Label Praga (PRD250308) Année 2015
- 0h10Leos Janacekcompositeur
Amarus JVV III/6 : Un grand homme pâle toujours attentionné et triste (Choeur ténor et soprano)Vaclav Neumann : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague, Choeur Philharmonique De PragueAlbum Vaclav Neumann Dirigie Leos Janacek Label Praga (PRD250308) Année 2015
- 0h18Leos Janacekcompositeur
Amarus JVV III/6 : Les jours et les années ont passés (Choeur)Vaclav Neumann : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague, Choeur Philharmonique De PragueAlbum Vaclav Neumann Dirigie Leos Janacek Label Praga (PRD250308) Année 2015
- 0h26Leos Janacekcompositeur
Amarus JVV III/6 : Aujourd'hui Amarus n'alluma pas la lampe (Ténor)Vaclav Neumann : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague, Choeur Philharmonique De PragueAlbum Vaclav Neumann Dirigie Leos Janacek Label Praga (PRD250308) Année 2015
- 0h30Leos Janacekcompositeur
Amarus JVV III/6 : Ils l'appelèrent Amarus (Choeur)Vaclav Neumann : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague, Choeur Philharmonique De PragueAlbum Vaclav Neumann Dirigie Leos Janacek Label Praga (PRD250308) Année 2015
- 0h34Leos Janacekcompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°2 JW VII:13 Lettres intimes : I AndanteAlbum String Quartets - Kreutzer Sonata, Intimate Label Praga Digitals (PRD 250108) Année 1997
- 0h40Leos Janacekcompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°2 JW VII:13 Lettres intimes : II AdagioAlbum String Quartets - Kreutzer Sonata, Intimate Label Praga Digitals (PRD 250108) Année 1997
- 0h46Leos Janacekcompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°2 JW VII:13 Lettres intimes : III ModeratoAlbum String Quartets - Kreutzer Sonata, Intimate Label Praga Digitals (PRD 250108) Année 1997
- 0h52Leos Janacekcompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°2 JW VII:13 Lettres intimes : IV AllegroAlbum String Quartets - Kreutzer Sonata, Intimate Label Praga Digitals (PRD 250108) Année 1997
- 1h00Leos Janacekcompositeur
La petite renarde rusée : Andante - AllegroVaclav Neumann : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Philharmonie Tchèque de PragueAlbum Vaclav Neumann Dirigie Leos Janacek Label Praga (PRD250308) Année 2015
- 1h10Leos Janacekcompositeur
La petite renarde rusée : Andante - ModeratoVaclav Neumann : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De PragueAlbum Vaclav Neumann Dirigie Leos Janacek Label Praga (PRD250308) Année 2015
émission précédentevendredi 27 septembre 2019
émission suivantedimanche 29 septembre 2019