Les Nuits de France Musique
Samedi 28 septembre 2019
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 28 septembre 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h06
    Amarus JVV III/6 : Toujours il a vécu dans le monastère (Ténor) - VERA SOUKUPOVA
    Leos Janacekcompositeur

    Amarus JVV III/6 : Toujours il a vécu dans le monastère (Ténor)

    Vaclav Neumann : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague, Choeur Philharmonique De Prague
    Album Vaclav Neumann Dirigie Leos Janacek Label Praga (PRD250308) Année 2015
  • 0h10
    Amarus JVV III/6 : Un grand homme pâle toujours attentionné et triste (Choeur ténor et soprano) - VERA SOUKUPOVA
    Leos Janacekcompositeur

    Amarus JVV III/6 : Un grand homme pâle toujours attentionné et triste (Choeur ténor et soprano)

    Vaclav Neumann : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague, Choeur Philharmonique De Prague
    Album Vaclav Neumann Dirigie Leos Janacek Label Praga (PRD250308) Année 2015
  • 0h18
    Amarus JVV III/6 : Les jours et les années ont passés (Choeur) - VERA SOUKUPOVA
    Leos Janacekcompositeur

    Amarus JVV III/6 : Les jours et les années ont passés (Choeur)

    Vaclav Neumann : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague, Choeur Philharmonique De Prague
    Album Vaclav Neumann Dirigie Leos Janacek Label Praga (PRD250308) Année 2015
  • 0h26
    Amarus JVV III/6 : Aujourd'hui Amarus n'alluma pas la lampe (Ténor) - VERA SOUKUPOVA
    Leos Janacekcompositeur

    Amarus JVV III/6 : Aujourd'hui Amarus n'alluma pas la lampe (Ténor)

    Vaclav Neumann : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague, Choeur Philharmonique De Prague
    Album Vaclav Neumann Dirigie Leos Janacek Label Praga (PRD250308) Année 2015
  • 0h30
    Amarus JVV III/6 : Ils l'appelèrent Amarus (Choeur) - VERA SOUKUPOVA
    Leos Janacekcompositeur

    Amarus JVV III/6 : Ils l'appelèrent Amarus (Choeur)

    Vaclav Neumann : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague, Choeur Philharmonique De Prague
    Album Vaclav Neumann Dirigie Leos Janacek Label Praga (PRD250308) Année 2015
  • 0h34
    Quatuor à cordes n°2 JW VII:13 Lettres intimes : I Andante - QUATUOR PRAZAK
    Leos Janacekcompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes n°2 JW VII:13 Lettres intimes : I Andante

    Album String Quartets - Kreutzer Sonata, Intimate Label Praga Digitals (PRD 250108) Année 1997
  • 0h40
    Quatuor à cordes n°2 JW VII:13 Lettres intimes : II Adagio - QUATUOR PRAZAK
    Leos Janacekcompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes n°2 JW VII:13 Lettres intimes : II Adagio

    Album String Quartets - Kreutzer Sonata, Intimate Label Praga Digitals (PRD 250108) Année 1997
  • 0h46
    Quatuor à cordes n°2 JW VII:13 Lettres intimes : III Moderato - QUATUOR PRAZAK
    Leos Janacekcompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes n°2 JW VII:13 Lettres intimes : III Moderato

    Album String Quartets - Kreutzer Sonata, Intimate Label Praga Digitals (PRD 250108) Année 1997
  • 0h52
    Quatuor à cordes n°2 JW VII:13 Lettres intimes : IV Allegro - QUATUOR PRAZAK
    Leos Janacekcompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes n°2 JW VII:13 Lettres intimes : IV Allegro

    Album String Quartets - Kreutzer Sonata, Intimate Label Praga Digitals (PRD 250108) Année 1997
  • 1h00
    La petite renarde rusée : Andante - Allegro
    Leos Janacekcompositeur

    La petite renarde rusée : Andante - Allegro

    Vaclav Neumann : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Philharmonie Tchèque de Prague
    Album Vaclav Neumann Dirigie Leos Janacek Label Praga (PRD250308) Année 2015
  • 1h10
    La petite renarde rusée : Andante - Moderato
    Leos Janacekcompositeur

    La petite renarde rusée : Andante - Moderato

    Vaclav Neumann : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague
    Album Vaclav Neumann Dirigie Leos Janacek Label Praga (PRD250308) Année 2015
émission précédente
vendredi 27 septembre 2019
6h 58mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 27 septembre 2019
émission suivante
dimanche 29 septembre 2019
6h 58mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 29 septembre 2019