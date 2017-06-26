Les Nuits de France Musique
Samedi 22 juillet 2017
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 22 juillet 2017

La programmation musicale :
    00:00
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Prélude

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIER
    00:01
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Te Deum laudamus

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIER
    00:02
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Te aeternum Patrem

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIER
    00:06
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Te per orbem terrarum

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIER
    00:11
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Tu devicto mortis aculeo

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIER
    00:12
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Te ergo quaesumus famulis tuis subveni

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIER
    00:14
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Aeterna fac cum santis tuis

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIER
    00:16
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Dignare Domine / Fiat misercordia

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIER
    00:20
    Marc Antoine Charpentier

    Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : In te Domine speravi

    Vincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIER
    00:22
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Septuor en Mi bémol Maj op 20 : Scherzo : Allegro molto e vivace - pour violon alto violoncelle contrebasse clarinette cor et basson

    Gil ShahamALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Triple concerto et SeptuorLABEL : ARTE NOVA CLASSICS
    00:25
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°22

    Daniel BarenboimALBUM : Beethoven : Variations DiabelliLABEL : ERATO
    00:26
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°23

    Daniel BarenboimALBUM : Beethoven : Variations DiabelliLABEL : ERATO
    00:27
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°24

    Daniel BarenboimALBUM : Beethoven : Variations DiabelliLABEL : ERATO
    00:30
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°25

    Daniel BarenboimALBUM : Beethoven : Variations DiabelliLABEL : ERATO
    00:31
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Don Giovanni K 527 : Notte e giorno faticar (Acte I Sc 1) Air de Leporello

    Carlo Maria Giulini, Philharmonia Orchestra, Giuseppe TaddeiALBUM : Don Giovanni K 527LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    00:33
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Don Giovanni K 527 : Non sperar (Acte I Sc 1) Donna Anna Don Giovanni et Leporello

    Carlo Maria Giulini, Philharmonia Orchestra, Eberhard WachterALBUM : Don Giovanni K 527LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
    00:34
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Don Giovanni K 527 : Lasciala indegno (Acte I Sc 1) Le Commandeur don Giovanni et Leporello

    Carlo Maria Giulini, Philharmonia Orchestra, Choeur Philharmonia, Roberto BenaglioALBUM : Don Giovanni K 527LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
