Samedi 22 juillet 2017
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 22 juillet 2017
La programmation musicale :
00:00
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : PréludeVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIER
00:01
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Te Deum laudamusVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIER
00:02
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Te aeternum PatremVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIER
00:06
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Te per orbem terrarumVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIER
00:11
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Tu devicto mortis aculeoVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIER
00:12
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Te ergo quaesumus famulis tuis subveniVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIER
00:14
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Aeterna fac cum santis tuisVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIER
00:16
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : Dignare Domine / Fiat misercordiaVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIER
00:20
Marc Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum en Ré Maj H 146 : In te Domine speraviVincent Dumestre, Le Poeme Harmonique, Capella Cracoviensis, Amel Brahim-djelloulALBUM : Marc Antoine Charpentier et Jean Baptiste Lully : Te DeumLABEL : RALPH MAIER
00:22
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Septuor en Mi bémol Maj op 20 : Scherzo : Allegro molto e vivace - pour violon alto violoncelle contrebasse clarinette cor et bassonGil ShahamALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Triple concerto et SeptuorLABEL : ARTE NOVA CLASSICS
00:25
Ludwig Van Beethoven
33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°22Daniel BarenboimALBUM : Beethoven : Variations DiabelliLABEL : ERATO
00:26
Ludwig Van Beethoven
33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°23Daniel BarenboimALBUM : Beethoven : Variations DiabelliLABEL : ERATO
00:27
Ludwig Van Beethoven
33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°24Daniel BarenboimALBUM : Beethoven : Variations DiabelliLABEL : ERATO
00:30
Ludwig Van Beethoven
33 variations en Ut Maj sur une valse de Diabelli op 120 : Variation n°25Daniel BarenboimALBUM : Beethoven : Variations DiabelliLABEL : ERATO
00:31
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni K 527 : Notte e giorno faticar (Acte I Sc 1) Air de LeporelloCarlo Maria Giulini, Philharmonia Orchestra, Giuseppe TaddeiALBUM : Don Giovanni K 527LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
00:33
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni K 527 : Non sperar (Acte I Sc 1) Donna Anna Don Giovanni et LeporelloCarlo Maria Giulini, Philharmonia Orchestra, Eberhard WachterALBUM : Don Giovanni K 527LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
00:34
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni K 527 : Lasciala indegno (Acte I Sc 1) Le Commandeur don Giovanni et LeporelloCarlo Maria Giulini, Philharmonia Orchestra, Choeur Philharmonia, Roberto BenaglioALBUM : Don Giovanni K 527LABEL : WARNER CLASSICS
