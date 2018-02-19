Les Nuits de France Musique
Samedi 17 mars 2018
3h

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 17 mars 2018

La programmation musicale :
    03:59
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Concerto nº9 en Mi bémol Maj K 271 pour pianoo et orchestre : Rondeau : Presto

    Sandor Vegh, Camerata Academica De Salzbourg, Andras SchiffALBUM : Mozart / Concertos n° 9 - n° 13 pour pianoLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1990
    04:09

    Juin barcarolle op 37b n°6

    Brigitte EngererALBUM : Brigitte Engerer joue Peter Illitch TchaikovskyLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1982
    04:13

    A campanella - pour piano : études d'execution transcendante d'après Paganini s 140

    Georges CziffraALBUM : Pages immortellesLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1959
    04:18

    Don Carlo : ella giammai m'amo (acte IV) air de Philippe II

    Edward Downes, Nicolai GhiaurovALBUM : Recital : Nicolai Ghiaurov interpréte des airs d'operas Russes, Italiens et FrancaisLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1963
    04:28

    Salut d'amour op 12 - version pour violoncelle et piano

    Yo-yo Ma, Kathryn StottALBUM : Songs from the arc of lifeLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2015
    04:31

    weo English folk song suite: Folk songs from somerset

    ALBUM : Ralph Vaughan-Williams : Oeuvres symphoniquesLABEL : EMI
    04:34

    THERE WAS A PIG WENT OUT TO DIG

    Peter BroadbentALBUM : Oeuvres pour choeur et orchestreLABEL : CHOSANNÉE : 1996
    04:36

    The Three Ravens

    Alfred Deller, Desmond DupreALBUM : Alfred Deller : The cries of LondonLABEL : VANGUARD
    04:40

    Greensleaves

    Alfred Deller, Desmond DupreALBUM : Alfred Deller : The cries of LondonLABEL : VANGUARD
    04:42

    Patapan

    Deller ConsortALBUM : Alfred Deller complet Vanguard ed volume 3 / Christmas Carols of old EnglandLABEL : VANGUARD
    04:43

    God rest you merry gentlemen

    Deller ConsortALBUM : Alfred Deller complet Vanguard ed volume 3 / Christmas Carols of old EnglandLABEL : VANGUARD
    04:46

    King Arthur Z 628 : Come if you dare (Acte I) - arrangée pour trompette et orchestre

    Trevor Pinnock, Alison BalsomALBUM : Sound of trumpet / Vol 1LABEL : EMI CLASSICSANNÉE : 2012
    04:49

    La gazza ladra : Ouverture

    Claudio Abbado, Orchestre De Chambre D'europeALBUM : Claudio Abbado dirige Brahms Rossini et VerdiLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2014
    04:58

    Concerto n°2 en ut min op 18 : Adagio sostenuto

    Jascha Horenstein, Earl WildALBUM : Serge Rachmaninov : les 4 concertos par Earl WildLABEL : CHANDOS
