Samedi 17 mars 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 17 mars 2018
La programmation musicale :
03:59
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto nº9 en Mi bémol Maj K 271 pour pianoo et orchestre : Rondeau : PrestoSandor Vegh, Camerata Academica De Salzbourg, Andras SchiffALBUM : Mozart / Concertos n° 9 - n° 13 pour pianoLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1990
04:09
Juin barcarolle op 37b n°6Brigitte EngererALBUM : Brigitte Engerer joue Peter Illitch TchaikovskyLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1982
04:13
A campanella - pour piano : études d'execution transcendante d'après Paganini s 140Georges CziffraALBUM : Pages immortellesLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1959
04:18
Don Carlo : ella giammai m'amo (acte IV) air de Philippe IIEdward Downes, Nicolai GhiaurovALBUM : Recital : Nicolai Ghiaurov interpréte des airs d'operas Russes, Italiens et FrancaisLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1963
04:28
Salut d'amour op 12 - version pour violoncelle et pianoYo-yo Ma, Kathryn StottALBUM : Songs from the arc of lifeLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 2015
04:31
weo English folk song suite: Folk songs from somersetALBUM : Ralph Vaughan-Williams : Oeuvres symphoniquesLABEL : EMI
04:34
THERE WAS A PIG WENT OUT TO DIGPeter BroadbentALBUM : Oeuvres pour choeur et orchestreLABEL : CHOSANNÉE : 1996
04:36
The Three RavensAlfred Deller, Desmond DupreALBUM : Alfred Deller : The cries of LondonLABEL : VANGUARD
04:40
GreensleavesAlfred Deller, Desmond DupreALBUM : Alfred Deller : The cries of LondonLABEL : VANGUARD
04:42
PatapanDeller ConsortALBUM : Alfred Deller complet Vanguard ed volume 3 / Christmas Carols of old EnglandLABEL : VANGUARD
04:43
God rest you merry gentlemenDeller ConsortALBUM : Alfred Deller complet Vanguard ed volume 3 / Christmas Carols of old EnglandLABEL : VANGUARD
04:46
King Arthur Z 628 : Come if you dare (Acte I) - arrangée pour trompette et orchestreTrevor Pinnock, Alison BalsomALBUM : Sound of trumpet / Vol 1LABEL : EMI CLASSICSANNÉE : 2012
04:49
La gazza ladra : OuvertureClaudio Abbado, Orchestre De Chambre D'europeALBUM : Claudio Abbado dirige Brahms Rossini et VerdiLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2014
04:58
Concerto n°2 en ut min op 18 : Adagio sostenutoJascha Horenstein, Earl WildALBUM : Serge Rachmaninov : les 4 concertos par Earl WildLABEL : CHANDOS
