Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 16 novembre 2019

Les Nuits de France Musique
Samedi 16 novembre 2019
6h 58mn

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Sinfonietta : 1. Largo - arrangement pour orchestre à cordes et timbales du Quatuor à cordes n°8 en ut min op 110
    DIMITRI CHOSTAKOVITCHcompositeur

    PAAVO JARVI : chef d'orchestre, ESTONIAN FESTIVAL ORCHESTRA
    Album Dimitri Chostakovich: Symphonie N°6 Et Sinfonietta Label Alpha (182703) Année 2018
  • 0h06
    Sinfonietta : 2. Allegro molto -arrangement pour orchestre à cordes et timbales du Quatuor à cordes n°8 en ut min op 110 - MADIS METSAMART
    DIMITRI CHOSTAKOVITCHcompositeur

    PAAVO JARVI : chef d'orchestre, ESTONIAN FESTIVAL ORCHESTRA
    Album Dimitri Chostakovich: Symphonie N°6 Et Sinfonietta Label Alpha (182703) Année 2018
  • 0h09
    Sinfonietta : 3. Allegro - arrangement pour orchestre à cordes et timbales du Quatuor à cordes n°8 en ut min op 110 - MADIS METSAMART
    DIMITRI CHOSTAKOVITCHcompositeur

    PAAVO JARVI : chef d'orchestre, ESTONIAN FESTIVAL ORCHESTRA
    Album Dimitri Chostakovich: Symphonie N°6 Et Sinfonietta Label Alpha (182703) Année 2018
  • 0h14
    Sinfonietta : 4.Largo - arrangement pour orchestre à cordes et timbales du Quatuor à cordes n°8 en ut min op 110 - MADIS METSAMART
    DIMITRI CHOSTAKOVITCHcompositeur

    PAAVO JARVI : chef d'orchestre, ESTONIAN FESTIVAL ORCHESTRA
    Album Dimitri Chostakovich: Symphonie N°6 Et Sinfonietta Label Alpha (182703) Année 2018
  • 0h20
    Sinfonietta : 5. Largo - arrangement pour orchestre à cordes et timbales du Quatuor à cordes n°8 en ut min op 110 - MADIS METSAMART
    DIMITRI CHOSTAKOVITCHcompositeur

    PAAVO JARVI : chef d'orchestre, ESTONIAN FESTIVAL ORCHESTRA
    Album Dimitri Chostakovich: Symphonie N°6 Et Sinfonietta Label Alpha (182703) Année 2018
