Samedi 16 novembre 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 16 novembre 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00DIMITRI CHOSTAKOVITCHcompositeur
Sinfonietta : 1. Largo - arrangement pour orchestre à cordes et timbales du Quatuor à cordes n°8 en ut min op 110PAAVO JARVI : chef d'orchestre, ESTONIAN FESTIVAL ORCHESTRAAlbum Dimitri Chostakovich: Symphonie N°6 Et Sinfonietta Label Alpha (182703) Année 2018
- 0h06DIMITRI CHOSTAKOVITCHcompositeur
Sinfonietta : 2. Allegro molto -arrangement pour orchestre à cordes et timbales du Quatuor à cordes n°8 en ut min op 110PAAVO JARVI : chef d'orchestre, ESTONIAN FESTIVAL ORCHESTRAAlbum Dimitri Chostakovich: Symphonie N°6 Et Sinfonietta Label Alpha (182703) Année 2018
- 0h09DIMITRI CHOSTAKOVITCHcompositeur
Sinfonietta : 3. Allegro - arrangement pour orchestre à cordes et timbales du Quatuor à cordes n°8 en ut min op 110PAAVO JARVI : chef d'orchestre, ESTONIAN FESTIVAL ORCHESTRAAlbum Dimitri Chostakovich: Symphonie N°6 Et Sinfonietta Label Alpha (182703) Année 2018
- 0h14DIMITRI CHOSTAKOVITCHcompositeur
Sinfonietta : 4.Largo - arrangement pour orchestre à cordes et timbales du Quatuor à cordes n°8 en ut min op 110PAAVO JARVI : chef d'orchestre, ESTONIAN FESTIVAL ORCHESTRAAlbum Dimitri Chostakovich: Symphonie N°6 Et Sinfonietta Label Alpha (182703) Année 2018
- 0h20DIMITRI CHOSTAKOVITCHcompositeur
Sinfonietta : 5. Largo - arrangement pour orchestre à cordes et timbales du Quatuor à cordes n°8 en ut min op 110PAAVO JARVI : chef d'orchestre, ESTONIAN FESTIVAL ORCHESTRAAlbum Dimitri Chostakovich: Symphonie N°6 Et Sinfonietta Label Alpha (182703) Année 2018
6h 58mn
