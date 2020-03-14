Les Nuits de France Musique
Samedi 14 mars 2020
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 14 mars 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h04
    Everywhere I look - EILEEN FARRELL
    Alec Wildercompositeur

    André Prévin : chef d'orchestre, Previn Andre & His Orchestra, Eileen Farrell : Voix
    Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 15 Label Sony Classical (19075991902115) Année 1962
  • 0h08
    Ev'rytime - EILEEN FARRELL
    Ralph Blanecompositeur

    Hugh Martin : compositeur, Luther Henderson : chef d'orchestre, Luther Henderson & His Orchestra, Eileen Farrell : Soprano
    Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 6 Label Sony Classical (1907599190206) Année 2020
  • 0h10
    Supper time - EILEEN FARRELL
    Irving Berlincompositeur

    Luther Henderson : chef d'orchestre, Luther Henderson & His Orchestra, Eileen Farrell : Soprano
    Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 6 Label Sony Classical (1907599190206) Année 2020
  • 0h14
    Serenade to music : 1. Andante sostenuto (Instrumental)
    Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York
    Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 14 Label Sony Classical (19075991902114) Année 1962
  • 0h16
    Serenade to music - EILEEN FARRELL
    RALPH VAUGHAN-WILLIAMScompositeur

    LEONARD BERNSTEIN : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE NEW YORK
    Année 2020
  • 0h19
    Serenade to music : 3. Look how the floor of heaven is thick inlaid - EILEEN FARRELL
    Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Eileen Farrell : Soprano, Adele Addison : Soprano, Lucine Amara : Soprano, Shirley Verrett : Mezzo-soprano, Charles Bressler : Ténor, Richard Tucker : Ténor, Jon Vickers : Ténor, Donald Bell : Baryton-basse (voix), Ezio Flagello : Baryton-basse (voix), George London : Baryton-basse (voix)
    Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 14 Label Sony Classical (19075991902114) Année 1962
  • 0h20
    Serenade to music : 4. Come, ho ! and wake Diana - EILEEN FARRELL
    Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Eileen Farrell : Soprano, Adele Addison : Soprano, Lucine Amara : Soprano, Shirley Verrett : Mezzo-soprano, Charles Bressler : Ténor, Richard Tucker : Ténor, Jon Vickers : Ténor, Donald Bell : Baryton-basse (voix), Ezio Flagello : Baryton-basse (voix), George London : Baryton-basse (voix)
    Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 14 Label Sony Classical (19075991902114) Année 1962
  • 0h22
    Serenade to music : 5. I am never merry when I hear sweet music - EILEEN FARRELL
    Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Eileen Farrell : Soprano, Adele Addison : Soprano, Lucine Amara : Soprano, Shirley Verrett : Mezzo-soprano, Charles Bressler : Ténor, Richard Tucker : Ténor, Jon Vickers : Ténor, Donald Bell : Baryton-basse (voix), Ezio Flagello : Baryton-basse (voix), George London : Baryton-basse (voix)
    Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 14 Label Sony Classical (19075991902114) Année 1962
  • 0h23
    Serenade to music : 6. Music ! Hark ! - EILEEN FARRELL
    Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Eileen Farrell : Soprano, Adele Addison : Soprano, Lucine Amara : Soprano, Shirley Verrett : Mezzo-soprano, Charles Bressler : Ténor, Richard Tucker : Ténor, Jon Vickers : Ténor, Donald Bell : Baryton-basse (voix), Ezio Flagello : Baryton-basse (voix), George London : Baryton-basse (voix)
    Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 14 Label Sony Classical (19075991902114) Année 1962
  • 0h24
    Serenade to music : 7. How many things by season - EILEEN FARRELL
    Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Eileen Farrell : Soprano, Adele Addison : Soprano, Lucine Amara : Soprano, Shirley Verrett : Mezzo-soprano, Charles Bressler : Ténor, Richard Tucker : Ténor, Jon Vickers : Ténor, Donald Bell : Baryton-basse (voix), Ezio Flagello : Baryton-basse (voix), George London : Baryton-basse (voix)
    Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 14 Label Sony Classical (19075991902114) Année 1962
  • 0h25
    Serenade to music : 8. Soft stillness and the night - EILEEN FARRELL
    Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Eileen Farrell : Soprano, Adele Addison : Soprano, Lucine Amara : Soprano, Shirley Verrett : Mezzo-soprano, Charles Bressler : Ténor, Richard Tucker : Ténor, Jon Vickers : Ténor, Donald Bell : Baryton-basse (voix), Ezio Flagello : Baryton-basse (voix), George London : Baryton-basse (voix)
    Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 14 Label Sony Classical (19075991902114) Année 1962
  • 0h27
    Le crépuscule des dieux : Immolation de Brünnhilde (Acte III) - EILEEN FARRELL
    Richard Wagnercompositeur

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Eileen Farrell : Soprano
    Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 14 Label Sony Classical (19075991902114) Année 1962
  • 0h51
    Métamorphoses FP 121 : 1. Reine des mouettes - pour soprano et piano - EILEEN FARRELL
    Francis Poulenccompositeur

    Eileen Farrell : Soprano, George Trovillo : Piano
    Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 7 Label Sony Classical (1907599190207) Année 1960
  • 0h52
    In the still of the night - EILEEN FARRELL
    Cole Portercompositeur

    Percy Faith : chef d'orchestre, Percy Faith & His Orchestra, Eileen Farrell : Voix
    Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 13 Label Sony Classical (19075991902113) Année 1962
