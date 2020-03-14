Samedi 14 mars 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 14 mars 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h04Alec Wildercompositeur
Everywhere I lookAndré Prévin : chef d'orchestre, Previn Andre & His Orchestra, Eileen Farrell : VoixAlbum Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 15 Label Sony Classical (19075991902115) Année 1962
- 0h08Ralph Blanecompositeur
Ev'rytimeHugh Martin : compositeur, Luther Henderson : chef d'orchestre, Luther Henderson & His Orchestra, Eileen Farrell : SopranoAlbum Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 6 Label Sony Classical (1907599190206) Année 2020
- 0h10Irving Berlincompositeur
Supper timeLuther Henderson : chef d'orchestre, Luther Henderson & His Orchestra, Eileen Farrell : SopranoAlbum Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 6 Label Sony Classical (1907599190206) Année 2020
- 0h14Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur
Serenade to music : 1. Andante sostenuto (Instrumental)Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkAlbum Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 14 Label Sony Classical (19075991902114) Année 1962
- 0h19Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur
Serenade to music : 3. Look how the floor of heaven is thick inlaidLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Eileen Farrell : Soprano, Adele Addison : Soprano, Lucine Amara : Soprano, Shirley Verrett : Mezzo-soprano, Charles Bressler : Ténor, Richard Tucker : Ténor, Jon Vickers : Ténor, Donald Bell : Baryton-basse (voix), Ezio Flagello : Baryton-basse (voix), George London : Baryton-basse (voix)Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 14 Label Sony Classical (19075991902114) Année 1962
- 0h20Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur
Serenade to music : 4. Come, ho ! and wake DianaLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Eileen Farrell : Soprano, Adele Addison : Soprano, Lucine Amara : Soprano, Shirley Verrett : Mezzo-soprano, Charles Bressler : Ténor, Richard Tucker : Ténor, Jon Vickers : Ténor, Donald Bell : Baryton-basse (voix), Ezio Flagello : Baryton-basse (voix), George London : Baryton-basse (voix)Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 14 Label Sony Classical (19075991902114) Année 1962
- 0h22Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur
Serenade to music : 5. I am never merry when I hear sweet musicLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Eileen Farrell : Soprano, Adele Addison : Soprano, Lucine Amara : Soprano, Shirley Verrett : Mezzo-soprano, Charles Bressler : Ténor, Richard Tucker : Ténor, Jon Vickers : Ténor, Donald Bell : Baryton-basse (voix), Ezio Flagello : Baryton-basse (voix), George London : Baryton-basse (voix)Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 14 Label Sony Classical (19075991902114) Année 1962
- 0h23Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur
Serenade to music : 6. Music ! Hark !Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Eileen Farrell : Soprano, Adele Addison : Soprano, Lucine Amara : Soprano, Shirley Verrett : Mezzo-soprano, Charles Bressler : Ténor, Richard Tucker : Ténor, Jon Vickers : Ténor, Donald Bell : Baryton-basse (voix), Ezio Flagello : Baryton-basse (voix), George London : Baryton-basse (voix)Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 14 Label Sony Classical (19075991902114) Année 1962
- 0h24Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur
Serenade to music : 7. How many things by seasonLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Eileen Farrell : Soprano, Adele Addison : Soprano, Lucine Amara : Soprano, Shirley Verrett : Mezzo-soprano, Charles Bressler : Ténor, Richard Tucker : Ténor, Jon Vickers : Ténor, Donald Bell : Baryton-basse (voix), Ezio Flagello : Baryton-basse (voix), George London : Baryton-basse (voix)Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 14 Label Sony Classical (19075991902114) Année 1962
- 0h25Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur
Serenade to music : 8. Soft stillness and the nightLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Eileen Farrell : Soprano, Adele Addison : Soprano, Lucine Amara : Soprano, Shirley Verrett : Mezzo-soprano, Charles Bressler : Ténor, Richard Tucker : Ténor, Jon Vickers : Ténor, Donald Bell : Baryton-basse (voix), Ezio Flagello : Baryton-basse (voix), George London : Baryton-basse (voix)Album Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 14 Label Sony Classical (19075991902114) Année 1962
- 0h27Richard Wagnercompositeur
Le crépuscule des dieux : Immolation de Brünnhilde (Acte III)Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Eileen Farrell : SopranoAlbum Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 14 Label Sony Classical (19075991902114) Année 1962
- 0h51Francis Poulenccompositeur
Métamorphoses FP 121 : 1. Reine des mouettes - pour soprano et pianoEileen Farrell : Soprano, George Trovillo : PianoAlbum Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 7 Label Sony Classical (1907599190207) Année 1960
- 0h52Cole Portercompositeur
In the still of the nightPercy Faith : chef d'orchestre, Percy Faith & His Orchestra, Eileen Farrell : VoixAlbum Eileen Farrell : The complete Columbia album collection / Vol 13 Label Sony Classical (19075991902113) Année 1962
