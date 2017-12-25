Samedi 13 janvier 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 13 janvier 2018
La programmation musicale :
00:05
Charles Ives
Tom sails away S 378 - pour baryton et pianoMichael Tilson-thomasALBUM : Charles Ives : An American journeyLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 2002
00:08
Charles Ives
Symphonie n°3 (Rassemblement religieux) : Old Folks Gatherin . Andante maestosoLudovic Morlot, Orchestre Symphonique De Seattle, Chorale De SeattleALBUM : Charles Ives : Oeuvres symphoniquesLABEL : SEATTLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRAANNÉE : 2016
00:15
Charles Ives
Symphonie n°3 (Rassemblement religieux) : Children's Day . AllegroLudovic Morlot, Orchestre Symphonique De Seattle, Chorale De SeattleALBUM : Charles Ives : Oeuvres symphoniquesLABEL : SEATTLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRAANNÉE : 2016
00:22
Charles Ives
Symphonie n°3 (Rassemblement religieux) : Communion . LargoLudovic Morlot, Orchestre Symphonique De Seattle, Chorale De SeattleALBUM : Charles Ives : Oeuvres symphoniquesLABEL : SEATTLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRAANNÉE : 2016
00:29
Arnold Bax
This worlds joie - pour choeur a cappellaJames O'donnell, Choeur De L'abbaye De WestminsterALBUM : Le choeur de Westmisnter chante Finzi Bax et irelandLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
00:36
SARABANDE ET SCHERZO : SARABANDEALBUM : CONLON NANCARROW : ETUDESLABEL : RCA
00:38
SARABANDE et SCHERZO : SCHERTZOALBUM : CONLON NANCARROW : ETUDESLABEL : RCA
00:41
Concerto : Slowly and expressively - pour clarinette harpe piano et orchestre à cordesAndreas OttensamerALBUM : Portraits / L'album pour clarinetteLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2013
00:50
Aaron Copland
Concerto : Rather fast - pour clarinette harpe piano et orchestre à cordesYannick Nezet-seguin, Orchestre Philharmonique De Rotterdam, Andreas OttensamerALBUM : Portraits / L'album pour clarinetteLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2013
00:58
Leonard Bernstein
Suite de danses : Dancisca - pour quintette de cuivresEnsemble Des Cuivres De Chambre De StockholmALBUM : ClockworksLABEL : BISANNÉE : 1994
00:59
Leonard Bernstein
Suite de danses : Waltz - pour quintette de cuivresEnsemble Des Cuivres De Chambre De StockholmALBUM : ClockworksLABEL : BISANNÉE : 1994
00:59
Leonard Bernstein
Suite de danses : Bi-tango - pour quintette de cuivresEnsemble Des Cuivres De Chambre De StockholmALBUM : ClockworksLABEL : BISANNÉE : 1994
01:00
Leonard Bernstein
Suite de danses : Two-step - pour quintette de cuivresEnsemble Des Cuivres De Chambre De StockholmALBUM : ClockworksLABEL : BISANNÉE : 1994
01:01
Leonard Bernstein
Suite de danses : MTV - pour quintette de cuivresEnsemble Des Cuivres De Chambre De StockholmALBUM : ClockworksLABEL : BISANNÉE : 1994
01:02
Chick Corea
Children's song : IXLeon BatesALBUM : George Gershwin et Chick Corea : Oeuvres pour pianoLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 1990
01:04
Chick Corea
Children's song : XVILeon BatesALBUM : George Gershwin et Chick Corea : Oeuvres pour pianoLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 1990
01:05
Chick Corea
Children's song : XXLeon BatesALBUM : George Gershwin et Chick Corea : Oeuvres pour pianoLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 1990
01:06
Anton Dvorak
Symphonie n°9 en mi min op 95 B 178 (Du nouveau monde) : AdagioAndris Nelsons, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Anton Dvorak : Symphonie n°9 et HeldenliedLABEL : BR KLASSIKANNÉE : 2013
01:18
Anton Dvorak
Symphonie n°9 en mi min op 95 B 178 (Du nouveau monde) : LargoAndris Nelsons, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Anton Dvorak : Symphonie n°9 et HeldenliedLABEL : BR KLASSIKANNÉE : 2013
01:31
Anton Dvorak
Symphonie n°9 en mi min op 95 B 178 (Du nouveau monde) : ScherzoAndris Nelsons, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Anton Dvorak : Symphonie n°9 et HeldenliedLABEL : BR KLASSIKANNÉE : 2013
01:38
Anton Dvorak
Symphonie n°9 en mi min op 95 B 178 (Du nouveau monde) : Allegro con fuocoAndris Nelsons, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Anton Dvorak : Symphonie n°9 et HeldenliedLABEL : BR KLASSIKANNÉE : 2013
01:50
Elliott Carter
3 poems of Robert Frost : Dust of snow - pour mezzo-soprano et pianoJan De GaetaniALBUM : Jan de Gaetani : Songs of AmericaLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 1988
01:51
Stephen Foster
3 poems of Robert Frost : The rose family - pour mezzo-soprano et pianoJan De GaetaniALBUM : Jan de Gaetani : Songs of AmericaLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 1988
01:52
Nadia Boulanger
Pièce en mi bemol mineurEmile NaoumoffALBUM : In memoriam Lili Boulanger : oeuvres de lili boulanger nadia boulanger et emile naoumoffLABEL : NAXOS
01:55
Gian Carlo Menotti
Trio : Cappricio - pour violon clarinette et pianoStefano FerrarioALBUM : Gian Carlo Menotti : The telephone et autres oeuvresLABEL : CONCERTOANNÉE : 2014
01:59
Gian Carlo Menotti
Trio : Romanza - pour violon clarinette et pianoStefano FerrarioALBUM : Gian Carlo Menotti : The telephone et autres oeuvresLABEL : CONCERTOANNÉE : 2014
02:05
Gian Carlo Menotti
Trio : Envoi - pour violon clarinette et pianoStefano FerrarioALBUM : Gian Carlo Menotti : The telephone et autres oeuvresLABEL : CONCERTOANNÉE : 2014
02:07
George Gershwin
Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro - pour piano et orchestreSteven Richman, Ensemble Harmonie De New YorkALBUM : George Gershwin : Un Américain à Paris et Concerto en FaLABEL : harmonia mundiANNÉE : 2016
02:20
George Gershwin
Concerto en Fa Maj : Adagio - pour piano et orchestreSteven Richman, Ensemble Harmonie De New YorkALBUM : George Gershwin : Un Américain à Paris et Concerto en FaLABEL : harmonia mundiANNÉE : 2016
02:30
George Gershwin
Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro agitato - pour piano et orchestreSteven Richman, Ensemble Harmonie De New YorkALBUM : George Gershwin : Un Américain à Paris et Concerto en FaLABEL : harmonia mundiANNÉE : 2016
02:37
Charles Ives
They are there - pour choeur et orchestreMichael Tilson-thomas, Orchestre Symphonique De San Francisco, Choeur Symphonique De San FranciscoALBUM : Charles Ives : An American journeyLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 2002
02:40
Charles Ives
Serenity - pour soprano et pianoRoberta AlexanderALBUM : MelodiesLABEL : ETCETERAANNÉE : 1984
02:41
Charles Ives
Plage 26Roberta AlexanderALBUM : MelodiesLABEL : ETCETERAANNÉE : 1984
02:44
Charles Ives
Songs my mother taught me - pour soprano et pianoRoberta AlexanderALBUM : MelodiesLABEL : ETCETERAANNÉE : 1984
02:47
Samuel Barber
Quatuor à cordes op 11 : Molto allegro e appassionatoQuatuor EhnesALBUM : American chamber musicLABEL : ONYXANNÉE : 2014
02:55
Samuel Barber
Quatuor à cordes op 11 : Molto adagioQuatuor EhnesALBUM : American chamber musicLABEL : ONYXANNÉE : 2014
03:02
Samuel Barber
Quatuor à cordes op 11 : Molto allegroQuatuor EhnesALBUM : American chamber musicLABEL : ONYXANNÉE : 2014
03:05
PrologMarco Von Orelli 6ALBUM : Close ties on hidden lanesLABEL : HATOLOGYANNÉE : 2012
03:06
Marsala's strandgutMarco Von Orelli 6ALBUM : Close ties on hidden lanesLABEL : HATOLOGYANNÉE : 2012
03:15
Urban waysMarco Von Orelli 6ALBUM : Close ties on hidden lanesLABEL : HATOLOGYANNÉE : 2012
03:20
Main titlePaybackALBUM : Bof / PaybackLABEL : VARESE SARABANDEANNÉE : 1998
03:26
Our journeyMatthew ShippALBUM : Maneri Mat & Morris JoeLABEL : HAT HUT RECORDSANNÉE : 2011
03:30
Medley : it's magic / my reverie / Body and soul / Moonlight In VermontSarah VaughanALBUM : Live at Laren jazz festival 1975LABEL : FONDAMENTAANNÉE : 2016
03:41
TenderlySarah VaughanALBUM : Live at Laren jazz festival 1975LABEL : FONDAMENTAANNÉE : 2016
03:45
I remember CliffordOscar Peterson TrioALBUM : Live at the Concertgebouw 1961LABEL : FONDAMENTAANNÉE : 2016
03:54
After you've goneMax RoachALBUM : Brown Clifford & Roach Max quintet / More live at the Bee Hive Chicago 1955LABEL : RLR RECORDS
03:59
Edward Elgar
6 very easy melodious exercises in the first position op 22Nigel KennedyALBUM : Salut d'amour / Nigel Kennedy plays ElgarLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 1985
04:06
Carl Maria Von Weber
6 petites pièces faciles op 3 J 9 à 14 : Rondo - pour piano à 4 mainsDuo D'accordALBUM : Weber Godowsky et Moscheles : pièces pour pianoLABEL : HANSSLER CLASSICANNÉE : 2014
04:08
Ludwig Van Beethoven
6 variations faciles pour piano en Fa Maj sur un chant suisse WoO 64Alfred BrendelALBUM : Ludwig Van Beethoven : Variations et vignettes pour pianoLABEL : VOX BOXANNÉE : 1992
04:11
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Le Messie : His yoke is easy His burthen is light (1ère partie) ChoeurWilliam Christie, Arts FlorissantsALBUM : Georg Friedrich Haendel : Le Messie (intégrale) - ChristieLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDI
04:13
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Le Messie : If God be for us (3ème partie) Air de sopranoWilliam Christie, Arts Florissants, Sandrine PiauALBUM : Georg Friedrich Haendel : Le Messie (intégrale) - ChristieLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDI
04:18
Igor Stravinsky
5 easy pieces : Andante - pour piano à 4 mainsKatia LabequeALBUM : Igor Stravinsky : Oeuvres pour 2 pianos et piano à 4 mainsLABEL : PHILIPS (PHPS)ANNÉE : 1987
