Les Nuits de France Musique
Samedi 13 janvier 2018
6h 53mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 13 janvier 2018

La programmation musicale :
    00:05
    Charles Ives

    Tom sails away S 378 - pour baryton et piano

    Michael Tilson-thomasALBUM : Charles Ives : An American journeyLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 2002
    Tom sails away S 378 - pour baryton et piano
    00:08
    Charles Ives

    Symphonie n°3 (Rassemblement religieux) : Old Folks Gatherin . Andante maestoso

    Ludovic Morlot, Orchestre Symphonique De Seattle, Chorale De SeattleALBUM : Charles Ives : Oeuvres symphoniquesLABEL : SEATTLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRAANNÉE : 2016
    Symphonie n°3 (Rassemblement religieux) : Old Folks Gatherin . Andante maestoso
    00:15
    Charles Ives

    Symphonie n°3 (Rassemblement religieux) : Children's Day . Allegro

    Ludovic Morlot, Orchestre Symphonique De Seattle, Chorale De SeattleALBUM : Charles Ives : Oeuvres symphoniquesLABEL : SEATTLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRAANNÉE : 2016
    Symphonie n°3 (Rassemblement religieux) : Children's Day . Allegro
    00:22
    Charles Ives

    Symphonie n°3 (Rassemblement religieux) : Communion . Largo

    Ludovic Morlot, Orchestre Symphonique De Seattle, Chorale De SeattleALBUM : Charles Ives : Oeuvres symphoniquesLABEL : SEATTLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRAANNÉE : 2016
    Symphonie n°3 (Rassemblement religieux) : Communion . Largo
    00:29
    Arnold Bax

    This worlds joie - pour choeur a cappella

    James O'donnell, Choeur De L'abbaye De WestminsterALBUM : Le choeur de Westmisnter chante Finzi Bax et irelandLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 2017
    This worlds joie - pour choeur a cappella
    00:36

    SARABANDE ET SCHERZO : SARABANDE

    ALBUM : CONLON NANCARROW : ETUDESLABEL : RCA
    SARABANDE ET SCHERZO : SARABANDE
    00:38

    SARABANDE et SCHERZO : SCHERTZO

    ALBUM : CONLON NANCARROW : ETUDESLABEL : RCA
    SARABANDE et SCHERZO : SCHERTZO
    00:41

    Concerto : Slowly and expressively - pour clarinette harpe piano et orchestre à cordes

    Andreas OttensamerALBUM : Portraits / L'album pour clarinetteLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2013
    Concerto : Slowly and expressively - pour clarinette harpe piano et orchestre à cordes
    00:50
    Aaron Copland

    Concerto : Rather fast - pour clarinette harpe piano et orchestre à cordes

    Yannick Nezet-seguin, Orchestre Philharmonique De Rotterdam, Andreas OttensamerALBUM : Portraits / L'album pour clarinetteLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2013
    Concerto : Rather fast - pour clarinette harpe piano et orchestre à cordes
    00:58
    Leonard Bernstein

    Suite de danses : Dancisca - pour quintette de cuivres

    Ensemble Des Cuivres De Chambre De StockholmALBUM : ClockworksLABEL : BISANNÉE : 1994
    Suite de danses : Dancisca - pour quintette de cuivres
    00:59
    Leonard Bernstein

    Suite de danses : Waltz - pour quintette de cuivres

    Ensemble Des Cuivres De Chambre De StockholmALBUM : ClockworksLABEL : BISANNÉE : 1994
    Suite de danses : Waltz - pour quintette de cuivres
    00:59
    Leonard Bernstein

    Suite de danses : Bi-tango - pour quintette de cuivres

    Ensemble Des Cuivres De Chambre De StockholmALBUM : ClockworksLABEL : BISANNÉE : 1994
    Suite de danses : Bi-tango - pour quintette de cuivres
    01:00
    Leonard Bernstein

    Suite de danses : Two-step - pour quintette de cuivres

    Ensemble Des Cuivres De Chambre De StockholmALBUM : ClockworksLABEL : BISANNÉE : 1994
    Suite de danses : Two-step - pour quintette de cuivres
    01:01
    Leonard Bernstein

    Suite de danses : MTV - pour quintette de cuivres

    Ensemble Des Cuivres De Chambre De StockholmALBUM : ClockworksLABEL : BISANNÉE : 1994
    Suite de danses : MTV - pour quintette de cuivres
    01:02
    Chick Corea

    Children's song : IX

    Leon BatesALBUM : George Gershwin et Chick Corea : Oeuvres pour pianoLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 1990
    Children's song : IX
    01:04
    Chick Corea

    Children's song : XVI

    Leon BatesALBUM : George Gershwin et Chick Corea : Oeuvres pour pianoLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 1990
    Children's song : XVI
    01:05
    Chick Corea

    Children's song : XX

    Leon BatesALBUM : George Gershwin et Chick Corea : Oeuvres pour pianoLABEL : NAXOSANNÉE : 1990
    Children's song : XX
    01:06
    Anton Dvorak

    Symphonie n°9 en mi min op 95 B 178 (Du nouveau monde) : Adagio

    Andris Nelsons, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Anton Dvorak : Symphonie n°9 et HeldenliedLABEL : BR KLASSIKANNÉE : 2013
    Symphonie n°9 en mi min op 95 B 178 (Du nouveau monde) : Adagio
    01:18
    Anton Dvorak

    Symphonie n°9 en mi min op 95 B 178 (Du nouveau monde) : Largo

    Andris Nelsons, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Anton Dvorak : Symphonie n°9 et HeldenliedLABEL : BR KLASSIKANNÉE : 2013
    Symphonie n°9 en mi min op 95 B 178 (Du nouveau monde) : Largo
    01:31
    Anton Dvorak

    Symphonie n°9 en mi min op 95 B 178 (Du nouveau monde) : Scherzo

    Andris Nelsons, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Anton Dvorak : Symphonie n°9 et HeldenliedLABEL : BR KLASSIKANNÉE : 2013
    Symphonie n°9 en mi min op 95 B 178 (Du nouveau monde) : Scherzo
    01:38
    Anton Dvorak

    Symphonie n°9 en mi min op 95 B 178 (Du nouveau monde) : Allegro con fuoco

    Andris Nelsons, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Anton Dvorak : Symphonie n°9 et HeldenliedLABEL : BR KLASSIKANNÉE : 2013
    Symphonie n°9 en mi min op 95 B 178 (Du nouveau monde) : Allegro con fuoco
    01:50
    Elliott Carter

    3 poems of Robert Frost : Dust of snow - pour mezzo-soprano et piano

    Jan De GaetaniALBUM : Jan de Gaetani : Songs of AmericaLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 1988
    3 poems of Robert Frost : Dust of snow - pour mezzo-soprano et piano
    01:51
    Stephen Foster

    3 poems of Robert Frost : The rose family - pour mezzo-soprano et piano

    Jan De GaetaniALBUM : Jan de Gaetani : Songs of AmericaLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 1988
    3 poems of Robert Frost : The rose family - pour mezzo-soprano et piano
    01:52
    Nadia Boulanger

    Pièce en mi bemol mineur

    Emile NaoumoffALBUM : In memoriam Lili Boulanger : oeuvres de lili boulanger nadia boulanger et emile naoumoffLABEL : NAXOS
    Pièce en mi bemol mineur
    01:55
    Gian Carlo Menotti

    Trio : Cappricio - pour violon clarinette et piano

    Stefano FerrarioALBUM : Gian Carlo Menotti : The telephone et autres oeuvresLABEL : CONCERTOANNÉE : 2014
    Trio : Cappricio - pour violon clarinette et piano
    01:59
    Gian Carlo Menotti

    Trio : Romanza - pour violon clarinette et piano

    Stefano FerrarioALBUM : Gian Carlo Menotti : The telephone et autres oeuvresLABEL : CONCERTOANNÉE : 2014
    Trio : Romanza - pour violon clarinette et piano
    02:05
    Gian Carlo Menotti

    Trio : Envoi - pour violon clarinette et piano

    Stefano FerrarioALBUM : Gian Carlo Menotti : The telephone et autres oeuvresLABEL : CONCERTOANNÉE : 2014
    Trio : Envoi - pour violon clarinette et piano
    02:07
    George Gershwin

    Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro - pour piano et orchestre

    Steven Richman, Ensemble Harmonie De New YorkALBUM : George Gershwin : Un Américain à Paris et Concerto en FaLABEL : harmonia mundiANNÉE : 2016
    Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro - pour piano et orchestre
    02:20
    George Gershwin

    Concerto en Fa Maj : Adagio - pour piano et orchestre

    Steven Richman, Ensemble Harmonie De New YorkALBUM : George Gershwin : Un Américain à Paris et Concerto en FaLABEL : harmonia mundiANNÉE : 2016
    Concerto en Fa Maj : Adagio - pour piano et orchestre
    02:30
    George Gershwin

    Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro agitato - pour piano et orchestre

    Steven Richman, Ensemble Harmonie De New YorkALBUM : George Gershwin : Un Américain à Paris et Concerto en FaLABEL : harmonia mundiANNÉE : 2016
    Concerto en Fa Maj : Allegro agitato - pour piano et orchestre
    02:37
    Charles Ives

    They are there - pour choeur et orchestre

    Michael Tilson-thomas, Orchestre Symphonique De San Francisco, Choeur Symphonique De San FranciscoALBUM : Charles Ives : An American journeyLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 2002
    They are there - pour choeur et orchestre
    02:40
    Charles Ives

    Serenity - pour soprano et piano

    Roberta AlexanderALBUM : MelodiesLABEL : ETCETERAANNÉE : 1984
    Serenity - pour soprano et piano
    02:41
    Charles Ives

    Plage 26

    Roberta AlexanderALBUM : MelodiesLABEL : ETCETERAANNÉE : 1984
    Plage 26
    02:44
    Charles Ives

    Songs my mother taught me - pour soprano et piano

    Roberta AlexanderALBUM : MelodiesLABEL : ETCETERAANNÉE : 1984
    Songs my mother taught me - pour soprano et piano
    02:47
    Samuel Barber

    Quatuor à cordes op 11 : Molto allegro e appassionato

    Quatuor EhnesALBUM : American chamber musicLABEL : ONYXANNÉE : 2014
    Quatuor à cordes op 11 : Molto allegro e appassionato
    02:55
    Samuel Barber

    Quatuor à cordes op 11 : Molto adagio

    Quatuor EhnesALBUM : American chamber musicLABEL : ONYXANNÉE : 2014
    Quatuor à cordes op 11 : Molto adagio
    03:02
    Samuel Barber

    Quatuor à cordes op 11 : Molto allegro

    Quatuor EhnesALBUM : American chamber musicLABEL : ONYXANNÉE : 2014
    Quatuor à cordes op 11 : Molto allegro
    03:05

    Prolog

    Marco Von Orelli 6ALBUM : Close ties on hidden lanesLABEL : HATOLOGYANNÉE : 2012
    Prolog
    03:06

    Marsala's strandgut

    Marco Von Orelli 6ALBUM : Close ties on hidden lanesLABEL : HATOLOGYANNÉE : 2012
    Marsala's strandgut
    03:15

    Urban ways

    Marco Von Orelli 6ALBUM : Close ties on hidden lanesLABEL : HATOLOGYANNÉE : 2012
    Urban ways
    03:20

    Main title

    PaybackALBUM : Bof / PaybackLABEL : VARESE SARABANDEANNÉE : 1998
    Main title
    03:26

    Our journey

    Matthew ShippALBUM : Maneri Mat & Morris JoeLABEL : HAT HUT RECORDSANNÉE : 2011
    Our journey
    03:30

    Medley : it's magic / my reverie / Body and soul / Moonlight In Vermont

    Sarah VaughanALBUM : Live at Laren jazz festival 1975LABEL : FONDAMENTAANNÉE : 2016
    Medley : it's magic / my reverie / Body and soul / Moonlight In Vermont
    03:41

    Tenderly

    Sarah VaughanALBUM : Live at Laren jazz festival 1975LABEL : FONDAMENTAANNÉE : 2016
    Tenderly
    03:45

    I remember Clifford

    Oscar Peterson TrioALBUM : Live at the Concertgebouw 1961LABEL : FONDAMENTAANNÉE : 2016
    I remember Clifford
    03:54

    After you've gone

    Max RoachALBUM : Brown Clifford & Roach Max quintet / More live at the Bee Hive Chicago 1955LABEL : RLR RECORDS
    After you've gone
    03:59
    Edward Elgar

    6 very easy melodious exercises in the first position op 22

    Nigel KennedyALBUM : Salut d'amour / Nigel Kennedy plays ElgarLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 1985
    6 very easy melodious exercises in the first position op 22
    04:06
    Carl Maria Von Weber

    6 petites pièces faciles op 3 J 9 à 14 : Rondo - pour piano à 4 mains

    Duo D'accordALBUM : Weber Godowsky et Moscheles : pièces pour pianoLABEL : HANSSLER CLASSICANNÉE : 2014
    6 petites pièces faciles op 3 J 9 à 14 : Rondo - pour piano à 4 mains
    04:08
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    6 variations faciles pour piano en Fa Maj sur un chant suisse WoO 64

    Alfred BrendelALBUM : Ludwig Van Beethoven : Variations et vignettes pour pianoLABEL : VOX BOXANNÉE : 1992
    6 variations faciles pour piano en Fa Maj sur un chant suisse WoO 64
    04:11
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Le Messie : His yoke is easy His burthen is light (1ère partie) Choeur

    William Christie, Arts FlorissantsALBUM : Georg Friedrich Haendel : Le Messie (intégrale) - ChristieLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDI
    Le Messie : His yoke is easy His burthen is light (1ère partie) Choeur
    04:13
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Le Messie : If God be for us (3ème partie) Air de soprano

    William Christie, Arts Florissants, Sandrine PiauALBUM : Georg Friedrich Haendel : Le Messie (intégrale) - ChristieLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDI
    Le Messie : If God be for us (3ème partie) Air de soprano
    04:18
    Igor Stravinsky

    5 easy pieces : Andante - pour piano à 4 mains

    Katia LabequeALBUM : Igor Stravinsky : Oeuvres pour 2 pianos et piano à 4 mainsLABEL : PHILIPS (PHPS)ANNÉE : 1987
    5 easy pieces : Andante - pour piano à 4 mains
émission précédente
vendredi 12 janvier 2018
6h 52mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 12 janvier 2018
émission suivante
dimanche 14 janvier 2018
6h 52mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 14 janvier 2018