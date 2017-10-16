Samedi 11 novembre 2017
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 11 novembre 2017
La programmation musicale :
00:05
Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus
Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 1. Allegro con spiritoCarl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:11
Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus
Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 2. AndanteCarl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:15
Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus
Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 3. MenuetCarl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:18
Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus
Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 4. PrestoCarl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:22
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°3 en La Maj op 69 : Allegro ma non tantoRudolf SerkinALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
00:36
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°3 en La Maj op 69 : ScherzoRudolf SerkinALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
00:41
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°3 en La Maj op 69 : Adagio cantabile - Allegro vivaceRudolf SerkinALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
00:51
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Symphonie n°5 en ut min op 67 : 1. Allegro con brioArturo Toscanini, Orchestre Symphonique De La Nbc De New YorkALBUM : The 1939 Beethoven CycleLABEL : MUSIC & ARTSANNÉE : 2013
