Les Nuits de France Musique
Samedi 11 novembre 2017
6h 53mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 11 novembre 2017

La programmation musicale :
    00:05
    Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus

    Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 1. Allegro con spirito

    Carl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:11
    Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus

    Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 2. Andante

    Carl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:15
    Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus

    Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 3. Menuet

    Carl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:18
    Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus

    Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 4. Presto

    Carl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:22
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°3 en La Maj op 69 : Allegro ma non tanto

    Rudolf SerkinALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
    00:36
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°3 en La Maj op 69 : Scherzo

    Rudolf SerkinALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
    00:41
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°3 en La Maj op 69 : Adagio cantabile - Allegro vivace

    Rudolf SerkinALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
    00:51
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Symphonie n°5 en ut min op 67 : 1. Allegro con brio

    Arturo Toscanini, Orchestre Symphonique De La Nbc De New YorkALBUM : The 1939 Beethoven CycleLABEL : MUSIC & ARTSANNÉE : 2013
