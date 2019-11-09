Les Nuits de France Musique
Samedi 9 novembre 2019
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 09 novembre 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Orages op 93 - ouverture concert pour orchestre
    Bechara El Khourycompositeur

    Orages op 93 - ouverture concert pour orchestre

    Paavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Paris,  : auteur
    Album Bechara El-Khoury : Orages Label Naxos (8573617) Année 2017
  • 0h13
    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Adagio
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Adagio

    Paavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Paris
    Album Sibelius : Intégrale Des Symphonies Label Sony Année 2019
  • 0h22
    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Vivaccisimo
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Vivaccisimo

    Paavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Paris
    Album Sibelius : Intégrale Des Symphonies Label Sony Année 2019
  • 0h23
    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : 14 bars before Adagio
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : 14 bars before Adagio

    Paavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Paris
    Album Sibelius : Intégrale Des Symphonies Label Sony Année 2019
  • 0h25
    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Allegro molto moderato - Allegro moderato
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Allegro molto moderato - Allegro moderato

    Paavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Paris
    Album Sibelius : Intégrale Des Symphonies Label Sony Année 2019
  • 0h30
    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Vivace - Presto - Adagio
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Vivace - Presto - Adagio

    Paavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Paris
    Album Sibelius : Intégrale Des Symphonies Label Sony Année 2019
  • 0h35
    Gloria FP 177 : Gloria in excelsis Deo - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Choeur De L Orchestre De Paris

    Gloria FP 177 : Gloria in excelsis Deo - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Paavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Paris, Francis Poulenc : auteur
    Album Francis Poulenc : Stabat Mater Gloria Et Litanies À La Vierge Noire Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2013
  • 0h37
    Gloria FP 177 : Laudamus te - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Francis Poulenccompositeur

    Gloria FP 177 : Laudamus te - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Paavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'Orchestre De Paris, FRANCIS POULENC : auteur
    Album Francis Poulenc : Stabat Mater Gloria Et Litanies À La Vierge Noire Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2013
  • 0h40
    Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus Rex coelestis - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Francis Poulenccompositeur

    Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus Rex coelestis - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Paavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'Orchestre De Paris
    Album Francis Poulenc : Stabat Mater Gloria Et Litanies À La Vierge Noire Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2013
  • 0h45
    Gloria FP 177 : Domine Fili Domine Deus unigenite - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Francis Poulenccompositeur

    Gloria FP 177 : Domine Fili Domine Deus unigenite - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Paavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'Orchestre De Paris
    Album Francis Poulenc : Stabat Mater Gloria Et Litanies À La Vierge Noire Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2013
  • 0h46
    Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus Agnus Dei - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Francis Poulenccompositeur

    Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus Agnus Dei - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre

    Paavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'Orchestre De Paris
    Album Francis Poulenc : Stabat Mater Gloria Et Litanies À La Vierge Noire Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2013
émission précédente
vendredi 8 novembre 2019
6h 58mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 08 novembre 2019
émission suivante
dimanche 10 novembre 2019
6h 58mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 10 novembre 2019