Samedi 9 novembre 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 09 novembre 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Bechara El Khourycompositeur
Orages op 93 - ouverture concert pour orchestrePaavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Paris, : auteurAlbum Bechara El-Khoury : Orages Label Naxos (8573617) Année 2017
- 0h13Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : AdagioPaavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De ParisAlbum Sibelius : Intégrale Des Symphonies Label Sony Année 2019
- 0h22Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : VivaccisimoPaavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De ParisAlbum Sibelius : Intégrale Des Symphonies Label Sony Année 2019
- 0h23Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : 14 bars before AdagioPaavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De ParisAlbum Sibelius : Intégrale Des Symphonies Label Sony Année 2019
- 0h25Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Allegro molto moderato - Allegro moderatoPaavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De ParisAlbum Sibelius : Intégrale Des Symphonies Label Sony Année 2019
- 0h30Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
Symphonie n°7 en Ut Maj op 105 : Vivace - Presto - AdagioPaavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De ParisAlbum Sibelius : Intégrale Des Symphonies Label Sony Année 2019
- 0h35Choeur De L Orchestre De Paris
Gloria FP 177 : Gloria in excelsis Deo - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestrePaavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Paris, Francis Poulenc : auteurAlbum Francis Poulenc : Stabat Mater Gloria Et Litanies À La Vierge Noire Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2013
- 0h37Francis Poulenccompositeur
Gloria FP 177 : Laudamus te - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestrePaavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'Orchestre De Paris, FRANCIS POULENC : auteurAlbum Francis Poulenc : Stabat Mater Gloria Et Litanies À La Vierge Noire Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2013
- 0h40Francis Poulenccompositeur
Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus Rex coelestis - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestrePaavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'Orchestre De ParisAlbum Francis Poulenc : Stabat Mater Gloria Et Litanies À La Vierge Noire Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2013
- 0h45Francis Poulenccompositeur
Gloria FP 177 : Domine Fili Domine Deus unigenite - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestrePaavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'Orchestre De ParisAlbum Francis Poulenc : Stabat Mater Gloria Et Litanies À La Vierge Noire Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2013
- 0h46Francis Poulenccompositeur
Gloria FP 177 : Domine Deus Agnus Dei - pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestrePaavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'Orchestre De ParisAlbum Francis Poulenc : Stabat Mater Gloria Et Litanies À La Vierge Noire Label Deutsche Grammophon Année 2013
