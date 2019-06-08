Les Nuits de France Musique
Samedi 8 juin 2019
6h 53mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 08 juin 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h05
    Sonate pour piano n°7 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 1. Allegro inquieto - Vladimir Ashkenazy
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°7 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 1. Allegro inquieto

    Album Ashkenazy : Artist Choice The Solo And Chamber Recordings / Cd 7 Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h14
    Sonate pour piano n°7 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 2. Andante caloroso - Vladimir Ashkenazy
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°7 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 2. Andante caloroso

    Album Ashkenazy : Artist Choice The Solo And Chamber Recordings / Cd 7 Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h20
    Sonate pour piano n°7 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 3. Precipitato - Vladimir Ashkenazy
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°7 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 3. Precipitato

    Album Ashkenazy : Artist Choice The Solo And Chamber Recordings / Cd 7 Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h23
    Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 1. Prélude - Vladimir Ashkenazy
    Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 1. Prélude

    Quatuor Fitzwilliam
    Album Ashkenazy : Artist Choice The Solo And Chamber Recordings / Cd 28 Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h28
    Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 2. Fugue - Vladimir Ashkenazy
    Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 2. Fugue

    Quatuor Fitzwilliam
    Album Ashkenazy : Artist Choice The Solo And Chamber Recordings / Cd 28 Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h39
    Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 3. Scherzo - Vladimir Ashkenazy
    Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 3. Scherzo

    Quatuor Fitzwilliam
    Album Ashkenazy : Artist Choice The Solo And Chamber Recordings / Cd 28 Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h42
    Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 4. Intermezzo - Vladimir Ashkenazy
    Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 4. Intermezzo

    Quatuor Fitzwilliam
    Album Ashkenazy : Artist Choice The Solo And Chamber Recordings / Cd 28 Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h48
    Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 5. Finale (Allegretto) - Vladimir Ashkenazy
    Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 5. Finale (Allegretto)

    Quatuor Fitzwilliam
    Album Ashkenazy : Artist Choice The Solo And Chamber Recordings / Cd 28 Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h55
    Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 en Sol Maj op 126 : 1. Largo - Heinrich Schiff
    Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 en Sol Maj op 126 : 1. Largo

    Christoph Von Dohnanyi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne
    Album Hommage À Heinrich Schiff / Cd 13 Label Neos Année 2017
