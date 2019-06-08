Samedi 8 juin 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 08 juin 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h05Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°7 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 1. Allegro inquietoAlbum Ashkenazy : Artist Choice The Solo And Chamber Recordings / Cd 7 Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h14Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°7 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 2. Andante calorosoAlbum Ashkenazy : Artist Choice The Solo And Chamber Recordings / Cd 7 Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h20Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°7 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 3. PrecipitatoAlbum Ashkenazy : Artist Choice The Solo And Chamber Recordings / Cd 7 Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h23Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 1. PréludeQuatuor FitzwilliamAlbum Ashkenazy : Artist Choice The Solo And Chamber Recordings / Cd 28 Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h28Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 2. FugueQuatuor FitzwilliamAlbum Ashkenazy : Artist Choice The Solo And Chamber Recordings / Cd 28 Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h39Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 3. ScherzoQuatuor FitzwilliamAlbum Ashkenazy : Artist Choice The Solo And Chamber Recordings / Cd 28 Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h42Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 4. IntermezzoQuatuor FitzwilliamAlbum Ashkenazy : Artist Choice The Solo And Chamber Recordings / Cd 28 Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h48Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 5. Finale (Allegretto)Quatuor FitzwilliamAlbum Ashkenazy : Artist Choice The Solo And Chamber Recordings / Cd 28 Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h55Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 en Sol Maj op 126 : 1. LargoChristoph Von Dohnanyi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneAlbum Hommage À Heinrich Schiff / Cd 13 Label Neos Année 2017
