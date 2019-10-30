Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 30 octobre 2019

Les Nuits de France Musique
  • 0h01
    Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Jauchzet frohlocket (1ère partie) Choeur - SUNHAE IM
    Sigiswald Kuijken : chef d'orchestre, La Petite Bande
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium Label Challenge Classics (CC72806) Année 2018
  • 0h08
    Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Es begab sich aber zu der Zeit (1ère partie) Récitatif de l'Evangéliste - STEPHAN SCHERPE
    Sigiswald Kuijken : chef d'orchestre, La Petite Bande
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium Label Challenge Classics (CC72806) Année 2018
  • 0h09
    Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Nun wird mein liebster Bräutigam (1ère partie) Récitatif de contralto - PETRA NOSKAIOVA
    Sigiswald Kuijken : chef d'orchestre, La Petite Bande
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium Label Challenge Classics (CC72806) Année 2018
  • 0h10
    Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Bereite dich Zion (1ère partie) Air de contralto - PETRA NOSKAIOVA
    Sigiswald Kuijken : chef d'orchestre, La Petite Bande
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium Label Challenge Classics (CC72806) Année 2018
  • 0h15
    Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Choral : Wie soll ich dich empfangen (1ère partie) - SUNHAE IM
    Sigiswald Kuijken : chef d'orchestre, La Petite Bande
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium Label Challenge Classics (CC72806) Année 2018
  • 0h16
    Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Und sie gebar ihren ersten Sohn (1ère partie) Récitatif de l'Evangéliste - STEPHAN SCHERPE
    Sigiswald Kuijken : chef d'orchestre, La Petite Bande
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium Label Challenge Classics (CC72806) Année 2018
  • 0h17
    Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Choral : Er ist auf Erden kommen arm / Wer will die Liebe recht erhöhen (1ère partie) Récitatif de basse - SUNHAE IM
    Sigiswald Kuijken : chef d'orchestre, La Petite Bande
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium Label Challenge Classics (CC72806) Année 2018
  • 0h19
    Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Grosser Herr o starker König (1ère partie) Air de basse - JAN VAN DER CRABBEN
    Sigiswald Kuijken : chef d'orchestre, La Petite Bande
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium Label Challenge Classics (CC72806) Année 2018
  • 0h24
    Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Choral : Ach mein herzliebes Jesulein (1ère partie) - SUNHAE IM
    Sigiswald Kuijken : chef d'orchestre, La Petite Bande
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium Label Challenge Classics (CC72806) Année 2018
  • 0h25
    Christmas Carol Fantasy - pour choeur d'enfants et orchestre
    Christopher Bell : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse, Choeur De Jeunes De L'Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse, Paul Campbell : auteur
    Album A Christmas Festival Label Linn Records (CKD580) Année 2016
  • 0h31
    The Holly and the Ivy (film) : Fantasy on Christmas Carols - pour orchestre
    Christopher Bell : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse, Christopher Palmer : auteur
    Album A Christmas Festival Label Linn Records (CKD580) Année 2016
  • 0h38
    Hark ! The herald angels sing - arrangement pour choeur mixte et orchestre
    Howard Arman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Radio De Munich, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Howard Arman : auteur
    Album Joy To The World Label Br Klassik (900521) Année 2017
  • 0h41
    Minuit, Chrétiens - arrangement pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestre - CHEN REISS
    Howard Arman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Radio De Munich, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Howard Arman : auteur
    Album Joy To The World Label Br Klassik (900521) Année 2017
  • 0h45
    Joy to the world - arrangement pour choeur mixte et orchestre
    Howard Arman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Radio De Munich, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Howard Arman : auteur
    Album Joy To The World Label Br Klassik (900521) Année 2017
  • 0h47
    Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : Molto moderato - GYORGY SANDOR
    Album Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
  • 0h48
    Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : Moderato - GYORGY SANDOR
    Album Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
  • 0h48
    Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : Andante - GYORGY SANDOR
    Album Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
  • 0h49
    Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : Andante - GYORGY SANDOR
    Album Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
  • 0h50
    Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : Moderato - GYORGY SANDOR
    Album Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
  • 0h50
    Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : Andante - GYORGY SANDOR
    Album Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
  • 0h51
    Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : Variante della precedente - GYORGY SANDOR
    Album Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
  • 0h52
    Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : Allegro - GYORGY SANDOR
    Album Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
  • 0h52
    Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : Allegretto - GYORGY SANDOR
    Album Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
  • 0h53
    NOELS ROUMAINS SZ 57 SERIES II POUR PIANO : ALLEGRO - GYORGY SANDOR
    Album Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
  • 0h53
    O magnum mysterium - pour ensemble vocal à 4 voix a cappella
    Suzi Digby : chef d'orchestre, Ora Singers
    Album The Mystery Of Christmas Label Harmonia Mundi (905305DI) Année 2018
  • 0h56
    Venite, gaudete ! - pour choeur mixte a cappella
    Suzi Digby : chef d'orchestre, Ora Singers
    Album The Mystery Of Christmas Label Harmonia Mundi (905305DI) Année 2018
  • 0h58
    O Adonai, et Dux domus Israel - pour solistes et choeur mixte a cappella - EMMA WALSHE
    Suzi Digby : chef d'orchestre, Ora Singers
    Album The Mystery Of Christmas Label Harmonia Mundi (905305DI) Année 2018
  • 1h05
    Lully lulla thou little tiny child - pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappella - ZOE BROOKSHAW
    Suzi Digby : chef d'orchestre, Ora Singers
    Album The Mystery Of Christmas Label Harmonia Mundi (905305DI) Année 2018
