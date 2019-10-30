Mercredi 30 octobre 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 30 octobre 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h01Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Jauchzet frohlocket (1ère partie) ChoeurSigiswald Kuijken : chef d'orchestre, La Petite BandeAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium Label Challenge Classics (CC72806) Année 2018
- 0h08Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Es begab sich aber zu der Zeit (1ère partie) Récitatif de l'EvangélisteSigiswald Kuijken : chef d'orchestre, La Petite BandeAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium Label Challenge Classics (CC72806) Année 2018
- 0h09Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Nun wird mein liebster Bräutigam (1ère partie) Récitatif de contraltoSigiswald Kuijken : chef d'orchestre, La Petite BandeAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium Label Challenge Classics (CC72806) Année 2018
- 0h10Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Bereite dich Zion (1ère partie) Air de contraltoSigiswald Kuijken : chef d'orchestre, La Petite BandeAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium Label Challenge Classics (CC72806) Année 2018
- 0h15Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Choral : Wie soll ich dich empfangen (1ère partie)Sigiswald Kuijken : chef d'orchestre, La Petite BandeAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium Label Challenge Classics (CC72806) Année 2018
- 0h16Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Und sie gebar ihren ersten Sohn (1ère partie) Récitatif de l'EvangélisteSigiswald Kuijken : chef d'orchestre, La Petite BandeAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium Label Challenge Classics (CC72806) Année 2018
- 0h17Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Choral : Er ist auf Erden kommen arm / Wer will die Liebe recht erhöhen (1ère partie) Récitatif de basseSigiswald Kuijken : chef d'orchestre, La Petite BandeAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium Label Challenge Classics (CC72806) Année 2018
- 0h19Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Grosser Herr o starker König (1ère partie) Air de basseSigiswald Kuijken : chef d'orchestre, La Petite BandeAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium Label Challenge Classics (CC72806) Année 2018
- 0h24Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Oratorio de Noël BWV 248 : Choral : Ach mein herzliebes Jesulein (1ère partie)Sigiswald Kuijken : chef d'orchestre, La Petite BandeAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Weihnachtsoratorium Label Challenge Classics (CC72806) Année 2018
- 0h25Traditionnelcompositeur
Christmas Carol Fantasy - pour choeur d'enfants et orchestreChristopher Bell : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse, Choeur De Jeunes De L'Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse, Paul Campbell : auteurAlbum A Christmas Festival Label Linn Records (CKD580) Année 2016
- 0h31Malcolm Arnoldcompositeur
The Holly and the Ivy (film) : Fantasy on Christmas Carols - pour orchestreChristopher Bell : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse, Christopher Palmer : auteurAlbum A Christmas Festival Label Linn Records (CKD580) Année 2016
- 0h38Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Hark ! The herald angels sing - arrangement pour choeur mixte et orchestreHoward Arman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Radio De Munich, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Howard Arman : auteurAlbum Joy To The World Label Br Klassik (900521) Année 2017
- 0h41Adolphe Adamcompositeur
Minuit, Chrétiens - arrangement pour soprano choeur mixte et orchestreHoward Arman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Radio De Munich, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Howard Arman : auteurAlbum Joy To The World Label Br Klassik (900521) Année 2017
- 0h45Lowell Masoncompositeur
Joy to the world - arrangement pour choeur mixte et orchestreHoward Arman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Radio De Munich, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Howard Arman : auteurAlbum Joy To The World Label Br Klassik (900521) Année 2017
- 0h47Bela Bartokcompositeur
Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : Molto moderatoAlbum Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
- 0h48Bela Bartokcompositeur
Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : ModeratoAlbum Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
- 0h48Bela Bartokcompositeur
Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : AndanteAlbum Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
- 0h49Bela Bartokcompositeur
Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : AndanteAlbum Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
- 0h50Bela Bartokcompositeur
Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : ModeratoAlbum Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
- 0h50Bela Bartokcompositeur
Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : AndanteAlbum Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
- 0h51Bela Bartokcompositeur
Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : Variante della precedenteAlbum Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
- 0h52Bela Bartokcompositeur
Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : AllegroAlbum Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
- 0h52Bela Bartokcompositeur
Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : AllegrettoAlbum Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
- 0h53Bela Bartokcompositeur
Noëls roumains SZ 57 séries II pour piano : AllegroAlbum Béla Bartok : Oeuvres Pour Piano / Vol 2 Label Sony (SK 68277) Année 1995
- 0h53William Byrdcompositeur
O magnum mysterium - pour ensemble vocal à 4 voix a cappellaSuzi Digby : chef d'orchestre, Ora SingersAlbum The Mystery Of Christmas Label Harmonia Mundi (905305DI) Année 2018
- 0h56Adrian Peacockcompositeur
Venite, gaudete ! - pour choeur mixte a cappellaSuzi Digby : chef d'orchestre, Ora SingersAlbum The Mystery Of Christmas Label Harmonia Mundi (905305DI) Année 2018
- 0h58Roderick Williamscompositeur, Roderick Williams
O Adonai, et Dux domus Israel - pour solistes et choeur mixte a cappellaSuzi Digby : chef d'orchestre, Ora SingersAlbum The Mystery Of Christmas Label Harmonia Mundi (905305DI) Année 2018
- 1h05Anonymecompositeur
Lully lulla thou little tiny child - pour ensemble vocal mixte a cappellaSuzi Digby : chef d'orchestre, Ora SingersAlbum The Mystery Of Christmas Label Harmonia Mundi (905305DI) Année 2018
émission précédentemardi 29 octobre 2019
émission suivantejeudi 31 octobre 2019