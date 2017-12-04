Les Nuits de France Musique
Mercredi 27 décembre 2017
6h 52mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 27 décembre 2017

La programmation musicale :
    00:05
    Richard Strauss

    Sonate pour violon et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 18 TrV 151 : 1. Allegro ma non troppo

    Wanda LuzzatoALBUM : Wanda Luzzato : 1955-1979 Unreleased recordings / CD 3LABEL : RHINE CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour violon et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 18 TrV 151 : 1. Allegro ma non troppo
    00:17
    Richard Strauss

    Sonate pour violon et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 18 TrV 151 : 2. Improvisation

    Wanda LuzzatoALBUM : Wanda Luzzato : 1955-1979 Unreleased recordings / CD 3LABEL : RHINE CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour violon et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 18 TrV 151 : 2. Improvisation
    00:25
    Richard Strauss

    Sonate pour violon et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 18 TrV 151 : 3. Finale (Andante - Allegro)

    Wanda LuzzatoALBUM : Wanda Luzzato : 1955-1979 Unreleased recordings / CD 3LABEL : RHINE CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour violon et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 18 TrV 151 : 3. Finale (Andante - Allegro)
    00:33

    Adagio et variations P 133 - pour violoncelle et piano

    Ottorino RespighiALBUM : Ludwig Hoelscher : The complete Telefunken recordings / CD 1LABEL : NCA
    Adagio et variations P 133 - pour violoncelle et piano
    00:46
    Franz Schubert

    Sonate pour piano n°19 en ut min op posth D 958 : 1. Allegro

    Sviatoslav RichterALBUM : Sviatoslav Richter joue Schubert : Live à Moscou / CD 6LABEL : PROFILANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour piano n°19 en ut min op posth D 958 : 1. Allegro
    00:56
    Franz Schubert

    Sonate pour piano n°19 en ut min op posth D 958 : 2. Adagio

    Sviatoslav RichterALBUM : Sviatoslav Richter joue Schubert : Live à Moscou / CD 6LABEL : PROFILANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour piano n°19 en ut min op posth D 958 : 2. Adagio
    01:03
    Franz Schubert

    Sonate pour piano n°19 en ut min op posth D 958 : 3. Menuetto - Trio

    Sviatoslav RichterALBUM : Sviatoslav Richter joue Schubert : Live à Moscou / CD 6LABEL : PROFILANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour piano n°19 en ut min op posth D 958 : 3. Menuetto - Trio
    01:07
    Franz Schubert

    Sonate pour piano n°19 en ut min op posth D 958 : 4. Allegro

    Sviatoslav RichterALBUM : Sviatoslav Richter joue Schubert : Live à Moscou / CD 6LABEL : PROFILANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour piano n°19 en ut min op posth D 958 : 4. Allegro
    01:14
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Symphonie n°32 en Sol Maj K 318 : 1. Allegro spiritoso

    Klaus Tennstedt, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Klaus Tennstedt Edition / CD 6LABEL : PROFILANNÉE : 2017
    Symphonie n°32 en Sol Maj K 318 : 1. Allegro spiritoso
    01:17
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Symphonie n°32 en Sol Maj K 318 : 2. Andante

    Klaus Tennstedt, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Klaus Tennstedt Edition / CD 6LABEL : PROFILANNÉE : 2017
    Symphonie n°32 en Sol Maj K 318 : 2. Andante
    01:21
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Symphonie n°32 en Sol Maj K 318 : 3. Allegro spiritoso

    Klaus Tennstedt, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Klaus Tennstedt Edition / CD 6LABEL : PROFILANNÉE : 2017
    Symphonie n°32 en Sol Maj K 318 : 3. Allegro spiritoso
    01:23
    Joseph Haydn

    Quatuor à cordes n°13 en Sol Maj op 9 n°3 HOB III : 21 : 1. Moderato

    Quatuor Amadeus, Norbert BraininALBUM : The RIAS Amadeus Quartet Recordings / Vol 6 : Haydn / CD 1LABEL : AUDITEANNÉE : 2017
    Quatuor à cordes n°13 en Sol Maj op 9 n°3 HOB III : 21 : 1. Moderato
    01:25
    Joseph Haydn

    Quatuor à cordes n°13 en Sol Maj op 9 n°3 HOB III : 21 : 2. Menuet

    Quatuor Amadeus, Norbert BraininALBUM : The RIAS Amadeus Quartet Recordings / Vol 6 : Haydn / CD 1LABEL : AUDITEANNÉE : 2017
    Quatuor à cordes n°13 en Sol Maj op 9 n°3 HOB III : 21 : 2. Menuet
    01:28
    Joseph Haydn

    Quatuor à cordes n°13 en Sol Maj op 9 n°3 HOB III : 21 : 3. Largo

    Quatuor Amadeus, Norbert BraininALBUM : The RIAS Amadeus Quartet Recordings / Vol 6 : Haydn / CD 1LABEL : AUDITEANNÉE : 2017
    Quatuor à cordes n°13 en Sol Maj op 9 n°3 HOB III : 21 : 3. Largo
    01:34
    Joseph Haydn

    Quatuor à cordes n°13 en Sol Maj op 9 n°3 HOB III : 21 : 4. Finale (Presto)

    Quatuor Amadeus, Norbert BraininALBUM : The RIAS Amadeus Quartet Recordings / Vol 6 : Haydn / CD 1LABEL : AUDITEANNÉE : 2017
    Quatuor à cordes n°13 en Sol Maj op 9 n°3 HOB III : 21 : 4. Finale (Presto)
    01:37
    Frederic Chopin

    Nocturne pour piano n°12 en Sol Maj op 37 n°2

    Moura LympanyALBUM : Moura Lympany : Milestones of a Legend / CD 4LABEL : INTENSE MEDIAANNÉE : 2017
    Nocturne pour piano n°12 en Sol Maj op 37 n°2
    01:41
    Frederic Chopin

    Nocturne pour piano n°19 en mi min op posth 72 n°1

    Moura LympanyALBUM : Moura Lympany : Milestones of a Legend / CD 4LABEL : INTENSE MEDIAANNÉE : 2017
    Nocturne pour piano n°19 en mi min op posth 72 n°1
    01:46
    Francesco Maria Veracini

    Sonate en mi min op 2 n°8 : 1. Ritornello - arrangement pour violon et piano

    Wanda LuzzatoALBUM : Wanda Luzzato : 1955-1979 Unreleased recordings / CD 6LABEL : RHINE CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate en mi min op 2 n°8 : 1. Ritornello - arrangement pour violon et piano
    01:50
    Francesco Maria Veracini

    Sonate en mi min op 2 n°8 : 2. Allegro con fuoco - arrangement pour violon et piano

    Wanda LuzzatoALBUM : Wanda Luzzato : 1955-1979 Unreleased recordings / CD 6LABEL : RHINE CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate en mi min op 2 n°8 : 2. Allegro con fuoco - arrangement pour violon et piano
    01:53
    Francesco Maria Veracini

    Sonate en mi min op 2 n°8 : 3. Menuet / Gavotte / Menuet - arrangement pour violon et piano

    Wanda LuzzatoALBUM : Wanda Luzzato : 1955-1979 Unreleased recordings / CD 6LABEL : RHINE CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate en mi min op 2 n°8 : 3. Menuet / Gavotte / Menuet - arrangement pour violon et piano
    01:58
    Francesco Maria Veracini

    Sonate en mi min op 2 n°8 : 4. Gigue - arrangement pour violon et piano

    Wanda LuzzatoALBUM : Wanda Luzzato : 1955-1979 Unreleased recordings / CD 6LABEL : RHINE CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate en mi min op 2 n°8 : 4. Gigue - arrangement pour violon et piano
    02:00
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Suite pour violoncelle n°4 en Mi bémol Maj BWV 1010 : 4. Sarabande

    Ludwig HoelscherALBUM : Ludwig Hoelscher : The complete Telefunken recordings / CD 4LABEL : NCA
    Suite pour violoncelle n°4 en Mi bémol Maj BWV 1010 : 4. Sarabande
    02:04
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°4 en Ut Maj op 102 n°1 : Andante - Allegro vivace

    Enrico MainardiALBUM : Enrico Mainardi : The Cello Champion / CD 3LABEL : INTENSE MEDIAANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°4 en Ut Maj op 102 n°1 : Andante - Allegro vivace
    02:12
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°4 en Ut Maj op 102 n°1 : Adagio - Tempo d'andante - Allegro vivace

    Enrico MainardiALBUM : Enrico Mainardi : The Cello Champion / CD 3LABEL : INTENSE MEDIAANNÉE : 2017
    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°4 en Ut Maj op 102 n°1 : Adagio - Tempo d'andante - Allegro vivace
    02:19
    Joseph Haydn

    Quatuor à cordes n°30 en Mi bémol Maj op 33 n°2 HOB III : 38 (La plaisanterie) : 2. Scherzo

    Quatuor Amadeus, Norbert BraininALBUM : The RIAS Amadeus Quartet Recordings / Vol 6 : Haydn / CD 1LABEL : AUDITEANNÉE : 2017
    Quatuor à cordes n°30 en Mi bémol Maj op 33 n°2 HOB III : 38 (La plaisanterie) : 2. Scherzo
    02:23
    Bela Bartok

    Concerto pour violon n°2 Sz 112 BB 117 : 1. Allegro non troppo

    Malcolm Sargent, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Max RostalALBUM : Max Rostal interprète Bartok Beethoven et BrahmsLABEL : RETROSPECTIVE
    Concerto pour violon n°2 Sz 112 BB 117 : 1. Allegro non troppo
    02:40
    Bela Bartok

    Concerto pour violon n°2 Sz 112 BB 117 : 2. Andante tranquillo

    Malcolm Sargent, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Max RostalALBUM : Max Rostal interprète Bartok Beethoven et BrahmsLABEL : RETROSPECTIVE
    Concerto pour violon n°2 Sz 112 BB 117 : 2. Andante tranquillo
    02:50
    Bela Bartok

    Concerto pour violon n°2 Sz 112 BB 117 : 3. Allegro molto

    Malcolm Sargent, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Max RostalALBUM : Max Rostal interprète Bartok Beethoven et BrahmsLABEL : RETROSPECTIVE
    Concerto pour violon n°2 Sz 112 BB 117 : 3. Allegro molto
    03:02
    Franz Ries

    Suite pour violon et piano n°3 op 34 : 5. Perpetuum mobile

    Wanda LuzzatoALBUM : Wanda Luzzato : 1955-1979 Unreleased recordings / CD 6LABEL : RHINE CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
    Suite pour violon et piano n°3 op 34 : 5. Perpetuum mobile
    03:05

    Introduction by André Francis

    Thelonious MonkALBUM : Piano soloLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Introduction by André Francis
    03:06

    Reflections

    Thelonious MonkALBUM : The complete Riverside recordingsLABEL : RIVERSIDE
    Reflections
    03:11
    Thelonious Monk

    Dear Ruby (feat. Dianne Reeves)

    John BeasleyALBUM : Monk'estra / Vol. 2LABEL : MACK AVENUEANNÉE : 2017
    Dear Ruby (feat. Dianne Reeves)
    03:17

    Monk's dream

    Motian Paul & The Electric Bebop BandALBUM : Shaw-nuffLABEL : JMTANNÉE : 1993
    Monk's dream
    03:23

    Little rootie tootie

    Olivier ManouryALBUM : Bando MonkLABEL : JUSTE UNE TRACEANNÉE : 2001
    Little rootie tootie
    03:24

    Hackensack

    Thelonious MonkALBUM : Piano soloLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
    Hackensack
    03:27

    Well you needn't

    Thelonious MonkALBUM : Les Liaisons Dangereuses 1960LABEL : SAM RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
    Well you needn't
    03:32

    Criss Cross

    Randy BreckerALBUM : Monk a nyc tributeLABEL : JAZZ N ARTSANNÉE : 2012
    Criss Cross
    03:43

    Pannonica

    Renaud Garcia-fonsALBUM : Acoustic songsLABEL : LABEL HOPIANNÉE : 2000
    Pannonica
    03:49

    Blue monk

    Abbey LincolnALBUM : The complete 1959-1961LABEL : LE CHANT DU MONDE
    Blue monk
    03:56

    MISTERIOSO

    Laurent De Wilde & New Monk TrioALBUM : NEW MONK TRIOLABEL : GAZEBOANNÉE : 2017
    MISTERIOSO
    03:58
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Magnificat en Ré Maj BWV 243 : Qui fecit mihi magna (Air de basse)

    John Eliot Gardiner, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Choeur Monteverdi, Nancy ArgentaALBUM : Jean Sébastien Bach : Magnificat BWV 243 et Cantate BWV 51LABEL : PHILIPSANNÉE : 1983
    Magnificat en Ré Maj BWV 243 : Qui fecit mihi magna (Air de basse)
    04:00
    Franz Liszt

    Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Die Hirten an der Krippe S 186 n°3 - pour piano

    Leslie HowardALBUM : Leslie Howard joue Franz LisztLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1989
    Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Die Hirten an der Krippe S 186 n°3 - pour piano
    04:02
    Franz Liszt

    Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Adeste fideles S 186 n°4 - pour piano

    Leslie HowardALBUM : Leslie Howard joue Franz LisztLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1989
    Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Adeste fideles S 186 n°4 - pour piano
    04:11

    Rudolf the red nosse reindeer

    Golden Gate QuartetALBUM : NOELLABEL : EMI
    Rudolf the red nosse reindeer
    04:14

    Nat's christmas wishes

    Nat King ColeALBUM : The christmas songLABEL : CAPITOL RECORDSANNÉE : 2009
    Nat's christmas wishes
    04:14

    The shristmas song (Merry christmas to you)

    Nat King ColeALBUM : The christmas songLABEL : CAPITOL RECORDSANNÉE : 2009
    The shristmas song (Merry christmas to you)
    04:17

    God rest ye merry gentlemen

    Nat King ColeALBUM : The christmas songLABEL : CAPITOL RECORDSANNÉE : 2009
    God rest ye merry gentlemen
    04:19

    God rest you merry gentlemen

    Deller ConsortALBUM : Alfred Deller complete Vanguard ed volume 3 / The Holly and the IvyLABEL : VANGUARD
    God rest you merry gentlemen
    04:22

    Patapan

    Deller ConsortALBUM : Alfred Deller complete Vanguard ed volume 3 / The Holly and the IvyLABEL : VANGUARD
    Patapan
    04:23

    We three kings of orient are

    Deller ConsortALBUM : Alfred Deller complete Vanguard ed volume 3 / The Holly and the IvyLABEL : VANGUARDANNÉE : 2008
    We three kings of orient are
    04:26
    Johannes Brahms

    ANDMANNCHEN

    Mackerras Charles, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian, Elisabeth SchwarzkopfALBUM : CHANTS DE NOELLABEL : EMI
    ANDMANNCHEN
    04:29
    Friedrich Gluck

    IN EINEM KUHLEN GRUNDE

    Mackerras Charles, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian, Elisabeth SchwarzkopfALBUM : CHANTS DE NOELLABEL : EMI
    IN EINEM KUHLEN GRUNDE
    04:32
    Cesar Franck

    PANIS ANGELICUS

    Mackerras Charles, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian, Elisabeth SchwarzkopfALBUM : CHANTS DE NOELLABEL : EMI
    PANIS ANGELICUS
    04:36
    Georges Bizet

    L'arlésienne : Suite n°2 : Farandole - pour orchestre

    Claudio Abbado, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinALBUM : Claudio Abbado : The Berlin albumLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2002
    L'arlésienne : Suite n°2 : Farandole - pour orchestre
    04:40
    Franz Liszt

    Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Carillon S 186 n°6

    France ClidatALBUM : Franz Liszt : Weihnachtsbaum et autres oeuvresLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2010
    Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Carillon S 186 n°6
    04:42
    Franz Liszt

    Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Noël provençal S 186 n°8

    France ClidatALBUM : Franz Liszt : Weihnachtsbaum et autres oeuvresLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2010
    Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Noël provençal S 186 n°8
    04:43
    Maurice Ravel

    Noël des jouets

    Michel Plasson, Ensemble De Chambre De L'orchestre De Paris, Felicity LottALBUM : Maurice Ravel : melodiesLABEL : EMI
    Noël des jouets
    04:50

    Ole Santa

    Dinah WashingtonALBUM : JAZZ X MAS VOL.2LABEL : CLASSIC HITS
    Ole Santa
    04:53
    Danny Elfman

    What's this

    DiversALBUM : Bof / The nightmare before Christmas/L'étrange noël de Monsieur JackLABEL : WALT DISNEY RECORDSANNÉE : 1993
    What's this
    04:56
    Danny Elfman

    Oogie boogie's song

    DiversALBUM : Bof / The nightmare before ChristmasLABEL : WALT DISNEY RECORDSANNÉE : 1993
    Oogie boogie's song
    04:59

    SANTA CLAUS IS BACK IN TOWN

    Brian Setzer OrchestraALBUM : BOOGIE WOOGIE CHRISTMASLABEL : SURFDOG RECORDSANNÉE : 2002
    SANTA CLAUS IS BACK IN TOWN
    05:03

    Crying in the chapel

    Elvis PresleyALBUM : CHRISTMAS PEACELABEL : RCA
    Crying in the chapel
    05:05

    RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER

    Dean MartinALBUM : CHRISTMAS WITHLABEL : NOEL
    RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER
    05:08

    Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

    Frank SinatraALBUM : CHRISTMAS 1993 WITH LOUIS ARMSTRONG AND FRIENDSLABEL : BLUE MOON
    Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!
    05:10

    I heard the bells on christmas day

    Harry BelafonteALBUM : To wish you a merry christmasLABEL : RCA RECORDSANNÉE : 1989
    I heard the bells on christmas day
    05:13

    The son of mary

    Harry BelafonteALBUM : To wish you a merry christmasLABEL : RCA RECORDSANNÉE : 1989
    The son of mary
    05:17
    Henri Du Mont

    MAGNIFICAT: MAGNIFICAT ET EXULTAVIT

    Philippe Herreweghe, Chapelle RoyaleALBUM : MUSIQUE À LA CHAPELLE DU ROYLABEL : HM
    MAGNIFICAT: MAGNIFICAT ET EXULTAVIT
    05:18

    Noël de la rue

    Edith PiafALBUM : C'EST NOËLLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1991
    Noël de la rue
    05:22
    Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky

    Les saisons op 37b : Novembre : Course en troïka op 37b n°11

    Jonas VitaudALBUM : Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky : Les saisonsLABEL : MirareANNÉE : 2016
    Les saisons op 37b : Novembre : Course en troïka op 37b n°11
    05:25
    Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky

    Les saisons op 37b : Décembre : Noël op 37b n°12

    Jonas VitaudALBUM : Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky : Les saisonsLABEL : MirareANNÉE : 2016
    Les saisons op 37b : Décembre : Noël op 37b n°12
    05:29
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Acte I : Scène n°1 : La décoration du sapin de Noël

    Antal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
    Acte I : Scène n°1 : La décoration du sapin de Noël
    05:33
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Acte I : Scène n°2 : Marche

    Antal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
    Acte I : Scène n°2 : Marche
    05:35
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Acte I : Scène n°3 : La course des enfants et l'entrée des parents

    Antal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
    Acte I : Scène n°3 : La course des enfants et l'entrée des parents
    05:37
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Acte I : Scène n°4 : Arrivée de Drosselmeyer et distribution des jouets

    Antal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
    Acte I : Scène n°4 : Arrivée de Drosselmeyer et distribution des jouets
    05:42
    Peter Illich Tchaikovsky

    Acte II : Scène n°14 : Pas de deux Variation n°2 : Danse de la fée Dragée

    Antal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
    Acte II : Scène n°14 : Pas de deux Variation n°2 : Danse de la fée Dragée
    05:44

    Jesus Christ superstar

    Paul DesmondALBUM : PAUL DESMOND & THE MODERN JAZZ QUARTETLABEL : RED BARONANNÉE : 1993
    Jesus Christ superstar
émission précédente
mardi 26 décembre 2017
6h 52mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 26 décembre 2017
émission suivante
jeudi 28 décembre 2017
6h 52mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 28 décembre 2017