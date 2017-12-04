Mercredi 27 décembre 2017
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 27 décembre 2017
La programmation musicale :
00:05
Richard Strauss
Sonate pour violon et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 18 TrV 151 : 1. Allegro ma non troppoWanda LuzzatoALBUM : Wanda Luzzato : 1955-1979 Unreleased recordings / CD 3LABEL : RHINE CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
00:17
Richard Strauss
Sonate pour violon et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 18 TrV 151 : 2. ImprovisationWanda LuzzatoALBUM : Wanda Luzzato : 1955-1979 Unreleased recordings / CD 3LABEL : RHINE CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
00:25
Richard Strauss
Sonate pour violon et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 18 TrV 151 : 3. Finale (Andante - Allegro)Wanda LuzzatoALBUM : Wanda Luzzato : 1955-1979 Unreleased recordings / CD 3LABEL : RHINE CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
00:33
Adagio et variations P 133 - pour violoncelle et pianoOttorino RespighiALBUM : Ludwig Hoelscher : The complete Telefunken recordings / CD 1LABEL : NCA
00:46
Franz Schubert
Sonate pour piano n°19 en ut min op posth D 958 : 1. AllegroSviatoslav RichterALBUM : Sviatoslav Richter joue Schubert : Live à Moscou / CD 6LABEL : PROFILANNÉE : 2017
00:56
Franz Schubert
Sonate pour piano n°19 en ut min op posth D 958 : 2. AdagioSviatoslav RichterALBUM : Sviatoslav Richter joue Schubert : Live à Moscou / CD 6LABEL : PROFILANNÉE : 2017
01:03
Franz Schubert
Sonate pour piano n°19 en ut min op posth D 958 : 3. Menuetto - TrioSviatoslav RichterALBUM : Sviatoslav Richter joue Schubert : Live à Moscou / CD 6LABEL : PROFILANNÉE : 2017
01:07
Franz Schubert
Sonate pour piano n°19 en ut min op posth D 958 : 4. AllegroSviatoslav RichterALBUM : Sviatoslav Richter joue Schubert : Live à Moscou / CD 6LABEL : PROFILANNÉE : 2017
01:14
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphonie n°32 en Sol Maj K 318 : 1. Allegro spiritosoKlaus Tennstedt, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Klaus Tennstedt Edition / CD 6LABEL : PROFILANNÉE : 2017
01:17
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphonie n°32 en Sol Maj K 318 : 2. AndanteKlaus Tennstedt, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Klaus Tennstedt Edition / CD 6LABEL : PROFILANNÉE : 2017
01:21
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphonie n°32 en Sol Maj K 318 : 3. Allegro spiritosoKlaus Tennstedt, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseALBUM : Klaus Tennstedt Edition / CD 6LABEL : PROFILANNÉE : 2017
01:23
Joseph Haydn
Quatuor à cordes n°13 en Sol Maj op 9 n°3 HOB III : 21 : 1. ModeratoQuatuor Amadeus, Norbert BraininALBUM : The RIAS Amadeus Quartet Recordings / Vol 6 : Haydn / CD 1LABEL : AUDITEANNÉE : 2017
01:25
Joseph Haydn
Quatuor à cordes n°13 en Sol Maj op 9 n°3 HOB III : 21 : 2. MenuetQuatuor Amadeus, Norbert BraininALBUM : The RIAS Amadeus Quartet Recordings / Vol 6 : Haydn / CD 1LABEL : AUDITEANNÉE : 2017
01:28
Joseph Haydn
Quatuor à cordes n°13 en Sol Maj op 9 n°3 HOB III : 21 : 3. LargoQuatuor Amadeus, Norbert BraininALBUM : The RIAS Amadeus Quartet Recordings / Vol 6 : Haydn / CD 1LABEL : AUDITEANNÉE : 2017
01:34
Joseph Haydn
Quatuor à cordes n°13 en Sol Maj op 9 n°3 HOB III : 21 : 4. Finale (Presto)Quatuor Amadeus, Norbert BraininALBUM : The RIAS Amadeus Quartet Recordings / Vol 6 : Haydn / CD 1LABEL : AUDITEANNÉE : 2017
01:37
Frederic Chopin
Nocturne pour piano n°12 en Sol Maj op 37 n°2Moura LympanyALBUM : Moura Lympany : Milestones of a Legend / CD 4LABEL : INTENSE MEDIAANNÉE : 2017
01:41
Frederic Chopin
Nocturne pour piano n°19 en mi min op posth 72 n°1Moura LympanyALBUM : Moura Lympany : Milestones of a Legend / CD 4LABEL : INTENSE MEDIAANNÉE : 2017
01:46
Francesco Maria Veracini
Sonate en mi min op 2 n°8 : 1. Ritornello - arrangement pour violon et pianoWanda LuzzatoALBUM : Wanda Luzzato : 1955-1979 Unreleased recordings / CD 6LABEL : RHINE CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
01:50
Francesco Maria Veracini
Sonate en mi min op 2 n°8 : 2. Allegro con fuoco - arrangement pour violon et pianoWanda LuzzatoALBUM : Wanda Luzzato : 1955-1979 Unreleased recordings / CD 6LABEL : RHINE CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
01:53
Francesco Maria Veracini
Sonate en mi min op 2 n°8 : 3. Menuet / Gavotte / Menuet - arrangement pour violon et pianoWanda LuzzatoALBUM : Wanda Luzzato : 1955-1979 Unreleased recordings / CD 6LABEL : RHINE CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
01:58
Francesco Maria Veracini
Sonate en mi min op 2 n°8 : 4. Gigue - arrangement pour violon et pianoWanda LuzzatoALBUM : Wanda Luzzato : 1955-1979 Unreleased recordings / CD 6LABEL : RHINE CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
02:00
Jean Sebastien Bach
Suite pour violoncelle n°4 en Mi bémol Maj BWV 1010 : 4. SarabandeLudwig HoelscherALBUM : Ludwig Hoelscher : The complete Telefunken recordings / CD 4LABEL : NCA
02:04
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°4 en Ut Maj op 102 n°1 : Andante - Allegro vivaceEnrico MainardiALBUM : Enrico Mainardi : The Cello Champion / CD 3LABEL : INTENSE MEDIAANNÉE : 2017
02:12
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°4 en Ut Maj op 102 n°1 : Adagio - Tempo d'andante - Allegro vivaceEnrico MainardiALBUM : Enrico Mainardi : The Cello Champion / CD 3LABEL : INTENSE MEDIAANNÉE : 2017
02:19
Joseph Haydn
Quatuor à cordes n°30 en Mi bémol Maj op 33 n°2 HOB III : 38 (La plaisanterie) : 2. ScherzoQuatuor Amadeus, Norbert BraininALBUM : The RIAS Amadeus Quartet Recordings / Vol 6 : Haydn / CD 1LABEL : AUDITEANNÉE : 2017
02:23
Bela Bartok
Concerto pour violon n°2 Sz 112 BB 117 : 1. Allegro non troppoMalcolm Sargent, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Max RostalALBUM : Max Rostal interprète Bartok Beethoven et BrahmsLABEL : RETROSPECTIVE
02:40
Bela Bartok
Concerto pour violon n°2 Sz 112 BB 117 : 2. Andante tranquilloMalcolm Sargent, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Max RostalALBUM : Max Rostal interprète Bartok Beethoven et BrahmsLABEL : RETROSPECTIVE
02:50
Bela Bartok
Concerto pour violon n°2 Sz 112 BB 117 : 3. Allegro moltoMalcolm Sargent, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Max RostalALBUM : Max Rostal interprète Bartok Beethoven et BrahmsLABEL : RETROSPECTIVE
03:02
Franz Ries
Suite pour violon et piano n°3 op 34 : 5. Perpetuum mobileWanda LuzzatoALBUM : Wanda Luzzato : 1955-1979 Unreleased recordings / CD 6LABEL : RHINE CLASSICSANNÉE : 2017
03:05
Introduction by André FrancisThelonious MonkALBUM : Piano soloLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
03:06
ReflectionsThelonious MonkALBUM : The complete Riverside recordingsLABEL : RIVERSIDE
03:11
Thelonious Monk
Dear Ruby (feat. Dianne Reeves)John BeasleyALBUM : Monk'estra / Vol. 2LABEL : MACK AVENUEANNÉE : 2017
03:17
Monk's dreamMotian Paul & The Electric Bebop BandALBUM : Shaw-nuffLABEL : JMTANNÉE : 1993
03:23
Little rootie tootieOlivier ManouryALBUM : Bando MonkLABEL : JUSTE UNE TRACEANNÉE : 2001
03:24
HackensackThelonious MonkALBUM : Piano soloLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 2017
03:27
Well you needn'tThelonious MonkALBUM : Les Liaisons Dangereuses 1960LABEL : SAM RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
03:32
Criss CrossRandy BreckerALBUM : Monk a nyc tributeLABEL : JAZZ N ARTSANNÉE : 2012
03:43
PannonicaRenaud Garcia-fonsALBUM : Acoustic songsLABEL : LABEL HOPIANNÉE : 2000
03:49
Blue monkAbbey LincolnALBUM : The complete 1959-1961LABEL : LE CHANT DU MONDE
03:56
MISTERIOSOLaurent De Wilde & New Monk TrioALBUM : NEW MONK TRIOLABEL : GAZEBOANNÉE : 2017
03:58
Jean Sebastien Bach
Magnificat en Ré Maj BWV 243 : Qui fecit mihi magna (Air de basse)John Eliot Gardiner, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Choeur Monteverdi, Nancy ArgentaALBUM : Jean Sébastien Bach : Magnificat BWV 243 et Cantate BWV 51LABEL : PHILIPSANNÉE : 1983
04:00
Franz Liszt
Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Die Hirten an der Krippe S 186 n°3 - pour pianoLeslie HowardALBUM : Leslie Howard joue Franz LisztLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1989
04:02
Franz Liszt
Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Adeste fideles S 186 n°4 - pour pianoLeslie HowardALBUM : Leslie Howard joue Franz LisztLABEL : HYPERIONANNÉE : 1989
04:11
Rudolf the red nosse reindeerGolden Gate QuartetALBUM : NOELLABEL : EMI
04:14
Nat's christmas wishesNat King ColeALBUM : The christmas songLABEL : CAPITOL RECORDSANNÉE : 2009
04:14
The shristmas song (Merry christmas to you)Nat King ColeALBUM : The christmas songLABEL : CAPITOL RECORDSANNÉE : 2009
04:17
God rest ye merry gentlemenNat King ColeALBUM : The christmas songLABEL : CAPITOL RECORDSANNÉE : 2009
04:19
God rest you merry gentlemenDeller ConsortALBUM : Alfred Deller complete Vanguard ed volume 3 / The Holly and the IvyLABEL : VANGUARD
04:22
PatapanDeller ConsortALBUM : Alfred Deller complete Vanguard ed volume 3 / The Holly and the IvyLABEL : VANGUARD
04:23
We three kings of orient areDeller ConsortALBUM : Alfred Deller complete Vanguard ed volume 3 / The Holly and the IvyLABEL : VANGUARDANNÉE : 2008
04:26
Johannes Brahms
ANDMANNCHENMackerras Charles, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian, Elisabeth SchwarzkopfALBUM : CHANTS DE NOELLABEL : EMI
04:29
Friedrich Gluck
IN EINEM KUHLEN GRUNDEMackerras Charles, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian, Elisabeth SchwarzkopfALBUM : CHANTS DE NOELLABEL : EMI
04:32
Cesar Franck
PANIS ANGELICUSMackerras Charles, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian, Elisabeth SchwarzkopfALBUM : CHANTS DE NOELLABEL : EMI
04:36
Georges Bizet
L'arlésienne : Suite n°2 : Farandole - pour orchestreClaudio Abbado, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinALBUM : Claudio Abbado : The Berlin albumLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2002
04:40
Franz Liszt
Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Carillon S 186 n°6France ClidatALBUM : Franz Liszt : Weihnachtsbaum et autres oeuvresLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2010
04:42
Franz Liszt
Weihnachtsbaum S 186 (intégrale) : Noël provençal S 186 n°8France ClidatALBUM : Franz Liszt : Weihnachtsbaum et autres oeuvresLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2010
04:43
Maurice Ravel
Noël des jouetsMichel Plasson, Ensemble De Chambre De L'orchestre De Paris, Felicity LottALBUM : Maurice Ravel : melodiesLABEL : EMI
04:50
Ole SantaDinah WashingtonALBUM : JAZZ X MAS VOL.2LABEL : CLASSIC HITS
04:53
Danny Elfman
What's thisDiversALBUM : Bof / The nightmare before Christmas/L'étrange noël de Monsieur JackLABEL : WALT DISNEY RECORDSANNÉE : 1993
04:56
Danny Elfman
Oogie boogie's songDiversALBUM : Bof / The nightmare before ChristmasLABEL : WALT DISNEY RECORDSANNÉE : 1993
04:59
SANTA CLAUS IS BACK IN TOWNBrian Setzer OrchestraALBUM : BOOGIE WOOGIE CHRISTMASLABEL : SURFDOG RECORDSANNÉE : 2002
05:03
Crying in the chapelElvis PresleyALBUM : CHRISTMAS PEACELABEL : RCA
05:05
RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEERDean MartinALBUM : CHRISTMAS WITHLABEL : NOEL
05:08
Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!Frank SinatraALBUM : CHRISTMAS 1993 WITH LOUIS ARMSTRONG AND FRIENDSLABEL : BLUE MOON
05:10
I heard the bells on christmas dayHarry BelafonteALBUM : To wish you a merry christmasLABEL : RCA RECORDSANNÉE : 1989
05:13
The son of maryHarry BelafonteALBUM : To wish you a merry christmasLABEL : RCA RECORDSANNÉE : 1989
05:17
Henri Du Mont
MAGNIFICAT: MAGNIFICAT ET EXULTAVITPhilippe Herreweghe, Chapelle RoyaleALBUM : MUSIQUE À LA CHAPELLE DU ROYLABEL : HM
05:18
Noël de la rueEdith PiafALBUM : C'EST NOËLLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 1991
05:22
Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky
Les saisons op 37b : Novembre : Course en troïka op 37b n°11Jonas VitaudALBUM : Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky : Les saisonsLABEL : MirareANNÉE : 2016
05:25
Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky
Les saisons op 37b : Décembre : Noël op 37b n°12Jonas VitaudALBUM : Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky : Les saisonsLABEL : MirareANNÉE : 2016
05:29
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Acte I : Scène n°1 : La décoration du sapin de NoëlAntal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
05:33
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Acte I : Scène n°2 : MarcheAntal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
05:35
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Acte I : Scène n°3 : La course des enfants et l'entrée des parentsAntal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
05:37
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Acte I : Scène n°4 : Arrivée de Drosselmeyer et distribution des jouetsAntal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
05:42
Peter Illich Tchaikovsky
Acte II : Scène n°14 : Pas de deux Variation n°2 : Danse de la fée DragéeAntal Dorati, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, John Mac CarthyALBUM : Casse-Noisette op 71 (intégrale)LABEL : MERCURY
05:44
Jesus Christ superstarPaul DesmondALBUM : PAUL DESMOND & THE MODERN JAZZ QUARTETLABEL : RED BARONANNÉE : 1993
