Les Nuits de France Musique
Mercredi 26 septembre 2018
6h 53mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 26 septembre 2018

La programmation musicale :
    00:05
    Leevi Madetoja

    Okon Fuoko op 58 : Okon Fuoko - suite pour orchestre / d'après le ballet pantomime

    John Storgards, Orchestre Philharmonique D'helsinkiLABEL : ONDINEANNÉE : 2013
    00:10
    Leevi Madetoja

    Okon Fuoko op 58 : Les invités arrivent - suite pour orchestre / d'après le ballet pantomime

    John Storgards, Orchestre Philharmonique D'helsinkiALBUM : LEEVI MADETOJA : SYMPHONIES N°1 ET N°3 ET SUITE OKON FUOKOLABEL : ONDINEANNÉE : 2013
    00:12
    Leevi Madetoja

    Okon Fuoko op 58 : La danse des poupées - suite pour orchestre / d'après le ballet pantomime

    John Storgards, Orchestre Philharmonique D'helsinkiLABEL : ONDINEANNÉE : 2013
    00:15
    Leevi Madetoja

    Okon Fuoko op 58 : danse de la femme : danse grotesque - suite pour orchestre / d'après le ballet pantomime

    John Storgards, Orchestre Philharmonique D'helsinkiLABEL : ONDINEANNÉE : 2013
    00:18
    Jean Sibelius

    Norden op 90 n°1 - pour soprano et piano

    Karita Mattila, Ilmo RantaLABEL : ONDINEANNÉE : 1995
    00:21
    Einojuhani Rautavaara

    Fantasia - pour violon et orchestre

    Kristjan Jarvi, Philharmonia Orchestra, Anne Akiko MeyersALBUM : FantasiaLABEL : AVIEANNÉE : 2017
