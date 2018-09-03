Mercredi 26 septembre 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 26 septembre 2018
La programmation musicale :
00:05
Leevi Madetoja
Okon Fuoko op 58 : Okon Fuoko - suite pour orchestre / d'après le ballet pantomimeJohn Storgards, Orchestre Philharmonique D'helsinkiLABEL : ONDINEANNÉE : 2013
00:10
Leevi Madetoja
Okon Fuoko op 58 : Les invités arrivent - suite pour orchestre / d'après le ballet pantomimeJohn Storgards, Orchestre Philharmonique D'helsinkiALBUM : LEEVI MADETOJA : SYMPHONIES N°1 ET N°3 ET SUITE OKON FUOKOLABEL : ONDINEANNÉE : 2013
00:12
Leevi Madetoja
Okon Fuoko op 58 : La danse des poupées - suite pour orchestre / d'après le ballet pantomimeJohn Storgards, Orchestre Philharmonique D'helsinkiLABEL : ONDINEANNÉE : 2013
00:15
Leevi Madetoja
Okon Fuoko op 58 : danse de la femme : danse grotesque - suite pour orchestre / d'après le ballet pantomimeJohn Storgards, Orchestre Philharmonique D'helsinkiLABEL : ONDINEANNÉE : 2013
00:18
Jean Sibelius
Norden op 90 n°1 - pour soprano et pianoKarita Mattila, Ilmo RantaLABEL : ONDINEANNÉE : 1995
00:21
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Fantasia - pour violon et orchestreKristjan Jarvi, Philharmonia Orchestra, Anne Akiko MeyersALBUM : FantasiaLABEL : AVIEANNÉE : 2017
6h 53mn
