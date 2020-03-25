Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Mercredi 25 mars 2020
8h 31mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 25 mars 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h03
    Die Jahreszeiten : Der Herbst : Juchhe Der Wein ist da (Choeur)
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Choeur Arnold Schoenberg
    Album Joseph Haydn : Les saisons / Die Jahreszeiten (intégrale) Label Deutsche Harmonia Mundi (88697 28126 2) Année 2008
  • 0h10
    Don Giovanni : Batti, bati, o bel masetto - ACADEMIE DE MUNICH
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Don Giovanni : Batti, bati, o bel masetto

    Academie De Munich
    Album Don Giovanni Label Orfeo (C 063-841 A) Année 1984
  • 0h13
    Solomon : Beneath the wine (Acte II) 1ère prostituée - EWA WOLAK
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Solomon : Beneath the wine (Acte II) 1ère prostituée

    Joachim Carlos Martini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Francfort, Junge Kantorei, Ewa Wolak : Mezzo-soprano, Elisabeth Scholl : Soprano, Nicola Wemyss : Soprano, Knut Schoch : Ténor, Matthias Vieweg : Basse (voix)
    Album Solomon HWV 67 (Intégrale) Label Naxos (8.557574-75) Année 2006
