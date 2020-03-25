Mercredi 25 mars 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 25 mars 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h03Joseph Haydncompositeur
Die Jahreszeiten : Der Herbst : Juchhe Der Wein ist da (Choeur)Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Choeur Arnold SchoenbergAlbum Joseph Haydn : Les saisons / Die Jahreszeiten (intégrale) Label Deutsche Harmonia Mundi (88697 28126 2) Année 2008
- 0h10Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Don Giovanni : Batti, bati, o bel masettoAcademie De MunichAlbum Don Giovanni Label Orfeo (C 063-841 A) Année 1984
- 0h13Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Solomon : Beneath the wine (Acte II) 1ère prostituéeJoachim Carlos Martini : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Francfort, Junge Kantorei, Ewa Wolak : Mezzo-soprano, Elisabeth Scholl : Soprano, Nicola Wemyss : Soprano, Knut Schoch : Ténor, Matthias Vieweg : Basse (voix)Album Solomon HWV 67 (Intégrale) Label Naxos (8.557574-75) Année 2006
