Mercredi 23 janvier 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 23 janvier 2019
La programmation musicale :
00:05
Aaron Copland
Billy the Kid, Suite : Introduction. The open prairie - arrangement pour pianoOscar LevantLABEL : SONY CLASSICAANNÉE : 2018
00:08
Aaron Copland
Billy the Kid, Suite : Street in a frontier town - arrangement pour pianoOscar LevantLABEL : SONY CLASSICAANNÉE : 2018
00:10
Aaron Copland
Billy the Kid, Suite : Celebration after Billy's capture - arrangement pour pianoOscar LevantLABEL : SONY CLASSICAANNÉE : 2018
00:12
George Gershwin
Prélude pour piano n°1 en Si bémol Maj. Allegro ben ritmato e decisoOscar LevantLABEL : SONY CLASSICAANNÉE : 2018
00:13
George Gershwin
Prélude pour piano n°2 en ut dièse min. Andante con moto e poco rubato (Blue Lullaby)Oscar LevantLABEL : SONY CLASSICAANNÉE : 2018
00:16
George Gershwin
Prélude pour piano n°3 en mi bémol min. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso (Spanish prelude)Oscar LevantLABEL : SONY CLASSICAANNÉE : 2018
00:17
George Gershwin
Variations sur I got rhythm - pour piano et orchestreMorton Gould, Morton Gould Orchestra, Oscar LevantLABEL : SONY CLASSICAANNÉE : 2018
00:26
Federico Mompou
Scènes d'enfants - suite pour pianoOscar LevantLABEL : SONY CLASSICAANNÉE : 2018
00:32
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen op 15 : 7. Traümerei - pour pianoOscar LevantLABEL : SONY CLASSICAANNÉE : 2018
00:35
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 1. Andante - Allegro ma non troppoFritz Reiner, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoLABEL : YVES SAINT LAURENT STUDIO
00:47
Franz Schubert
Symphonie n°9 D 944 : 2. [La bande-source de cet enregistrement -unique témoignage de Reiner dans cette oeuvre- est tronquée de plusieurs mesures à partir de 09'01""]Fritz Reiner, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoLABEL : YVES SAINT LAURENT STUDIO
6h 53mn
