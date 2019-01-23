Les Nuits de France Musique
Mercredi 23 janvier 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 23 janvier 2019

La programmation musicale :
    00:05
    Aaron Copland

    Billy the Kid, Suite : Introduction. The open prairie - arrangement pour piano

    Oscar LevantLABEL : SONY CLASSICAANNÉE : 2018
    00:08
    Aaron Copland

    Billy the Kid, Suite : Street in a frontier town - arrangement pour piano

    Oscar LevantLABEL : SONY CLASSICAANNÉE : 2018
    00:10
    Aaron Copland

    Billy the Kid, Suite : Celebration after Billy's capture - arrangement pour piano

    Oscar LevantLABEL : SONY CLASSICAANNÉE : 2018
    00:12
    George Gershwin

    Prélude pour piano n°1 en Si bémol Maj. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso

    Oscar LevantLABEL : SONY CLASSICAANNÉE : 2018
    00:13
    George Gershwin

    Prélude pour piano n°2 en ut dièse min. Andante con moto e poco rubato (Blue Lullaby)

    Oscar LevantLABEL : SONY CLASSICAANNÉE : 2018
    00:16
    George Gershwin

    Prélude pour piano n°3 en mi bémol min. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso (Spanish prelude)

    Oscar LevantLABEL : SONY CLASSICAANNÉE : 2018
    00:17
    George Gershwin

    Variations sur I got rhythm - pour piano et orchestre

    Morton Gould, Morton Gould Orchestra, Oscar LevantLABEL : SONY CLASSICAANNÉE : 2018
    00:26
    Federico Mompou

    Scènes d'enfants - suite pour piano

    Oscar LevantLABEL : SONY CLASSICAANNÉE : 2018
    00:32
    Robert Schumann

    Kinderszenen op 15 : 7. Traümerei - pour piano

    Oscar LevantLABEL : SONY CLASSICAANNÉE : 2018
    00:35
    Franz Schubert

    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 1. Andante - Allegro ma non troppo

    Fritz Reiner, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoLABEL : YVES SAINT LAURENT STUDIO
    00:47
    Franz Schubert

    Symphonie n°9 D 944 : 2. [La bande-source de cet enregistrement -unique témoignage de Reiner dans cette oeuvre- est tronquée de plusieurs mesures à partir de 09'01""]

    Fritz Reiner, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoLABEL : YVES SAINT LAURENT STUDIO
