Mercredi 23 août 2017
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 23 août 2017
La programmation musicale :
00:00
Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus
Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 1. Allegro con spiritoCarl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCA
00:06
Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus
Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 2. AndanteCarl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCA
00:10
Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus
Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 3. MenuetCarl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCA
00:13
Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus
Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 4. PrestoCarl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCA
00:17
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°3 en La Maj op 69 : Allegro ma non tantoRudolf SerkinALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : PRAGA
00:31
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°3 en La Maj op 69 : ScherzoRudolf SerkinALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : PRAGA
6h 58mn
