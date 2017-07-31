Les Nuits de France Musique
Mercredi 23 août 2017
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 23 août 2017

La programmation musicale :
    00:00
    Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus

    Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 1. Allegro con spirito

    Carl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCA
    00:06
    Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus

    Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 2. Andante

    Carl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCA
    00:10
    Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus

    Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 3. Menuet

    Carl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCA
    00:13
    Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus

    Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 4. Presto

    Carl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCA
    00:17
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°3 en La Maj op 69 : Allegro ma non tanto

    Rudolf SerkinALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : PRAGA
    00:31
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°3 en La Maj op 69 : Scherzo

    Rudolf SerkinALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : PRAGA
