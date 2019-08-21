Mercredi 21 août 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 21 août 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Edgard Varesecompositeur
Arcana - pour orchestreJean Martinon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De ChicagoAlbum Edgard Varèse : Short Portrait Label Praga (PRD250416) Année 2018
- 0h18Bohuslav Martinucompositeur
Double concerto H 271 : 1. Poco allegro - pour 2 orchestres à cordes piano et timbalesKarel Sejna : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De PragueAlbum Bohuslav Martinu The Symphonist Label Praga (PRD250389) Année 2018
- 0h25Bohuslav Martinucompositeur
Double concerto H 271 : 2. Largo - pour 2 orchestres à cordes piano et timbalesKarel Sejna : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De PragueAlbum Bohuslav Martinu The Symphonist Label Praga (PRD250389) Année 2018
- 0h34Bohuslav Martinucompositeur
Double concerto H 271 : 3. Allegro - pour 2 orchestres à cordes piano et timbalesKarel Sejna : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De PragueAlbum Bohuslav Martinu The Symphonist Label Praga (PRD250389) Année 2018
- 0h41Gustav Mahlercompositeur, Gustav Mahlerauteur
Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen : 1. Wenn mein Schatz Hochzeit macht - pour baryton et orchestreWilhelm Furtwangler : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresAlbum Wilhelm Furtwängler : From Gluck To Ravel Label Praga (PRD350150) Année 2018
- 0h45Gustav Mahlercompositeur, Gustav Mahlerauteur
Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen : 2. Ging heut' morgen übers Feld - pour baryton et orchestreWilhelm Furtwangler : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresAlbum Wilhelm Furtwängler : From Gluck To Ravel Label Praga (PRD350150) Année 2018
- 0h50Gustav Mahlercompositeur, Gustav Mahlerauteur
Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen : 3. Ich hab' ein glühend Messer - pour baryton et orchestreWilhelm Furtwangler : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresAlbum Wilhelm Furtwängler : From Gluck To Ravel Label Praga (PRD350150) Année 2018
- 0h53Gustav Mahlercompositeur, Gustav Mahlerauteur
Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen : 4. Die zwei blauen Augen - pour baryton et orchestreWilhelm Furtwangler : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresAlbum Wilhelm Furtwängler : From Gluck To Ravel Label Praga (PRD350150) Année 2018
- 0h59Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°14 en la min op posth 143 D 784 : 1. Allegro giustoAlbum Sviatoslav Richter Interprète Franz Schubert / Vol 1 Label Praga (PRD250353) Année 2018
- 1h13Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°14 en la min op posth 143 D 784 : 2. AndanteAlbum Sviatoslav Richter Interprète Franz Schubert / Vol 1 Label Praga (PRD250353) Année 2018
- 1h19Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°14 en la min op posth 143 D 784 : 3. Allegro vivaceAlbum Sviatoslav Richter Interprète Franz Schubert / Vol 1 Label Praga (PRD250353) Année 2018
émission précédentemardi 20 août 2019
émission suivantejeudi 22 août 2019