Les Nuits de France Musique
Mercredi 21 août 2019
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 21 août 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Arcana - pour orchestre
    Edgard Varesecompositeur

    Arcana - pour orchestre

    Jean Martinon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Chicago
    Album Edgard Varèse : Short Portrait Label Praga (PRD250416) Année 2018
  • 0h18
    Double concerto H 271 : 1. Poco allegro - pour 2 orchestres à cordes piano et timbales - JAN PANENKA
    Bohuslav Martinucompositeur

    Double concerto H 271 : 1. Poco allegro - pour 2 orchestres à cordes piano et timbales

    Karel Sejna : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague
    Album Bohuslav Martinu The Symphonist Label Praga (PRD250389) Année 2018
  • 0h25
    Double concerto H 271 : 2. Largo - pour 2 orchestres à cordes piano et timbales - JAN PANENKA
    Bohuslav Martinucompositeur

    Double concerto H 271 : 2. Largo - pour 2 orchestres à cordes piano et timbales

    Karel Sejna : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague
    Album Bohuslav Martinu The Symphonist Label Praga (PRD250389) Année 2018
  • 0h34
    Double concerto H 271 : 3. Allegro - pour 2 orchestres à cordes piano et timbales - JAN PANENKA
    Bohuslav Martinucompositeur

    Double concerto H 271 : 3. Allegro - pour 2 orchestres à cordes piano et timbales

    Karel Sejna : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Philharmonie Tcheque De Prague
    Album Bohuslav Martinu The Symphonist Label Praga (PRD250389) Année 2018
  • 0h41
    Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen : 1. Wenn mein Schatz Hochzeit macht - pour baryton et orchestre - DIETRICH FISCHER-DIESKAU
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur, Gustav Mahlerauteur

    Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen : 1. Wenn mein Schatz Hochzeit macht - pour baryton et orchestre

    Wilhelm Furtwangler : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Londres
    Album Wilhelm Furtwängler : From Gluck To Ravel Label Praga (PRD350150) Année 2018
  • 0h45
    Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen : 2. Ging heut' morgen übers Feld - pour baryton et orchestre - DIETRICH FISCHER-DIESKAU
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur, Gustav Mahlerauteur

    Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen : 2. Ging heut' morgen übers Feld - pour baryton et orchestre

    Wilhelm Furtwangler : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Londres
    Album Wilhelm Furtwängler : From Gluck To Ravel Label Praga (PRD350150) Année 2018
  • 0h50
    Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen : 3. Ich hab' ein glühend Messer - pour baryton et orchestre - DIETRICH FISCHER-DIESKAU
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur, Gustav Mahlerauteur

    Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen : 3. Ich hab' ein glühend Messer - pour baryton et orchestre

    Wilhelm Furtwangler : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Londres
    Album Wilhelm Furtwängler : From Gluck To Ravel Label Praga (PRD350150) Année 2018
  • 0h53
    Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen : 4. Die zwei blauen Augen - pour baryton et orchestre - DIETRICH FISCHER-DIESKAU
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur, Gustav Mahlerauteur

    Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen : 4. Die zwei blauen Augen - pour baryton et orchestre

    Wilhelm Furtwangler : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Londres
    Album Wilhelm Furtwängler : From Gluck To Ravel Label Praga (PRD350150) Année 2018
  • 0h59
    Sonate pour piano n°14 en la min op posth 143 D 784 : 1. Allegro giusto - SVIATOSLAV RICHTER
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°14 en la min op posth 143 D 784 : 1. Allegro giusto

    Album Sviatoslav Richter Interprète Franz Schubert / Vol 1 Label Praga (PRD250353) Année 2018
  • 1h13
    Sonate pour piano n°14 en la min op posth 143 D 784 : 2. Andante - SVIATOSLAV RICHTER
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°14 en la min op posth 143 D 784 : 2. Andante

    Album Sviatoslav Richter Interprète Franz Schubert / Vol 1 Label Praga (PRD250353) Année 2018
  • 1h19
    Sonate pour piano n°14 en la min op posth 143 D 784 : 3. Allegro vivace - SVIATOSLAV RICHTER
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°14 en la min op posth 143 D 784 : 3. Allegro vivace

    Album Sviatoslav Richter Interprète Franz Schubert / Vol 1 Label Praga (PRD250353) Année 2018
émission précédente
mardi 20 août 2019
6h 58mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 20 août 2019
émission suivante
jeudi 22 août 2019
6h 58mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 22 août 2019