Les Nuits de France Musique
Mercredi 18 octobre 2017
6h 52mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 18 octobre 2017

La programmation musicale :
    00:05
    Leonard Bernstein

    OVERTURE

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 1991
    OVERTURE
    00:09
    Leonard Bernstein

    WESTPHALIA CHORALE

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    WESTPHALIA CHORALE
    00:10
    Leonard Bernstein

    LIFE IS HAPPINESS INDEED

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    LIFE IS HAPPINESS INDEED
    00:13
    Leonard Bernstein

    THE BEST OF ALL POSSIBLE WORLDS

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    THE BEST OF ALL POSSIBLE WORLDS
    00:16
    Leonard Bernstein

    UNIVERSAL GOOD

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    UNIVERSAL GOOD
    00:17
    Leonard Bernstein

    OH, HAPPY WE

    Leonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
    OH, HAPPY WE
    00:19
    Lourival Silvestre

    Illusion sonore - pour flûte traversière guitare acoustique et violon

    Ensemble ConfluencesALBUM : Guitare plus : Argentine Brésil Colombie / Vol. 33LABEL : MANDALAANNÉE : 1998
    Illusion sonore - pour flûte traversière guitare acoustique et violon
6h 52mn
émission précédente
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 17 octobre 2017
mardi 17 octobre 2017 Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 17 octobre 2017