Mercredi 18 octobre 2017
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 18 octobre 2017
La programmation musicale :
00:05
Leonard Bernstein
OVERTURELeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 1991
00:09
Leonard Bernstein
WESTPHALIA CHORALELeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:10
Leonard Bernstein
LIFE IS HAPPINESS INDEEDLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:13
Leonard Bernstein
THE BEST OF ALL POSSIBLE WORLDSLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:16
Leonard Bernstein
UNIVERSAL GOODLeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:17
Leonard Bernstein
OH, HAPPY WELeonard Bernstein, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Jerry HadleyALBUM : BERNSTEIN / WEST SIDE STORY; CANDIDE / TE KANAWA; HADLEY; BERNSTEINLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)
00:19
Lourival Silvestre
Illusion sonore - pour flûte traversière guitare acoustique et violonEnsemble ConfluencesALBUM : Guitare plus : Argentine Brésil Colombie / Vol. 33LABEL : MANDALAANNÉE : 1998
6h 52mn
