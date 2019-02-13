Mercredi 13 février 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 13 février 2019
La programmation musicale :
02:17
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate n°4 pour piano en Mi bémol Maj K 282 : I. AdagioDaria Van Den BerckenALBUM : Keys to MozartLABEL : SONY CLASSICAL
02:41
Edward Elgar
Mina - pour orchestreVasily Petrenko, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De Liverpool, ALBUM : Edward Elgar : Symphonie n°2 et autres oeuvresLABEL : PM CLASSICS/ONYXANNÉE : 2017
03:05
Foolish man bluesBessie SmithLABEL : PROPERANNÉE : 2004
03:08
Yola my blues awaySkip JamesLABEL : BODY SOUL
03:11
When the levee breaksJoe MccoyLABEL : FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIESANNÉE : 2015
03:14
J. L. Williams, John Lee Hooker
Don't Go BabyJohn Lee HookerLABEL : BDMUSICANNÉE : 2015
03:18
John the revelator (duo)Blind Willie Johnson, Willie B RichardsonLABEL : SNAPPER MUSICANNÉE : 2004
03:21
Resurrection bluesOtis Taylor, DiversLABEL : NORTHERNBLUES MUSICANNÉE : 2001
03:27
PREACHERMANMelody GardotALBUM : CURRENCY OF MANLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2015
03:33
Piney Brown bluesBig Joe Turner, Jay Mac ShannLABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 2003
03:38
Johnny Walker
One eyed womanMuddy Waters & The Rolling Stones, The Muddy Waters Band, Muddy Waters, John Primer, Rick Kreher, Lovie Lee, Earnest Johnson, Ray Allison, George 'mojo' Buford, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Ian Stewart, Nick Charles, Junior Wells, Lefty DizzLABEL : EAGLE RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
03:48
Good morning Mr. BluesOtis SpannALBUM : BOF /PIANO BLUESLABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 2003
03:52
Keep your lamp trimmed and burningDerek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Susan TedeschiLABEL : ALLIGATOR RECORDSANNÉE : 2011
03:55
JESUS JUST LEFT CHICAGOZz TopLABEL : WBANNÉE : 1973
03:58
LA GRANGEZz TopALBUM : TRES HOMBRESLABEL : WBANNÉE : 1977
03:58
Edward Elgar
Pomp and circumstance op 39 pour orchestre : Marche militaire en ut min n°3Adrian Boult, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresALBUM : Adrian boult dirige Edward ElgarLABEL : EMI
04:04
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Ode for the birthday of Queen Anne HWV 74 : Eternal source of light divineJohn Nelson, Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York, Kathleen BattleALBUM : Kathleen Battle et Wynton Marsalis : Baroque DuetLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 1992
04:07
Jean Sebastien Bach
Cantate BWV 68 : Mein gläubiges Herze (Air de soprano)Nigel Short, Orchestre Du Siecle Des Lumieres, Aksel RikkvinALBUM : Aksel Rykkvin interprète Bach Haendel et MozartLABEL : SIGNUMANNÉE : 2016
04:10
Johann David Heinichen
Intorno a quella rosa Seibel 171 : Intorno a quella rosa timida ed amorosa (Air) - pour contre-ténorBatzdorfer Hofkapelle, Terry WeyALBUM : Johann David Heinichen : Cantates italiennes et concertosLABEL : ACCENTANNÉE : 2016
04:15
Igor Stravinsky
Petrouchka tableau : 1. the shrovetide fair - russian danceNeeme Jarvi, Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, ALBUM : Petrushka, Apollon musagète, Circus polkaLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 1993
04:18
John Philip Sousa
Irish dragoon : Circus galop - pour orchestreJarvi Kristjan, Orchestre National Royal D'ecosse, ALBUM : A Sousa celebrationLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2017
04:19
Ottorino Respighi
Fetes romaines : Circus maximusMariss Jansons, Orchestre Philharmonique D'oslo, ALBUM : Ottorino Respighi : 3 poemes symphoniquesLABEL : EMI
04:24
Aaron Copland
The red pony : Dream march and circus music - suite d'orchestre d'après la musique du filmAaron Copland, New Philharmonia Orchestra, ALBUM : Aaron Copland : Oeuvres symphoniques (cd 1)LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1991
04:29
Isaak Dounaievski
Fantaisie circus - arrangement pour violon et orchestre a cordesGidon Kremer, Kremerata Baltica, ALBUM : KremerlandLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2004
04:36
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Suite n°4 en ré min HWV 437 : SarabandeLorenza BorraniALBUM : Air : Un voyage baroqueLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2009
04:40
Manuel De Falla
El amor brujo pour mezzo-soprano et orchestre : El circulo magico : Romance del pescadorBenjamin Britten, Orchestre De Chambre Anglais, Anna ReynoldsALBUM : Britten the performer / vol 12LABEL : BBC WORLDWIDE MUSICANNÉE : 1999
04:42
Andre Campra
Requiem : IntroïtWilliam Christie, Arts Florissants, ALBUM : Andre campra : Grands motetsLABEL : VIRGINANNÉE : 2003
04:50
Leos Janacek
Messe glagolitique JW III/9 : Gloria - pour solistes choeur mixte orchestre et orgueTomas Netopil, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Prague, Choeur Philharmonique De Prague, DiversALBUM : Leos Janacek : Messe glagolitique et Vecné EvangeliumLABEL : SUPRAPHON OU SUPRAPHONETANNÉE : 2014
04:56
Jean Sebastien Bach
Fugue en ré min BWV 539 - pour orgueMichel BouvardALBUM : Bach - Isoir : TranscriptionsLABEL : LA DOLCE VOLTAANNÉE : 2016
05:02
Ernest Bloch
Concerto grosso for strings and piano : fugueGerard Schwarz, Orchestre Symphonique De Seattle, Patricia MichaelianALBUM : America / Concerto grosso nº1LABEL : DELOSANNÉE : 1994
05:07
Igor Stravinsky
Petrouchka tableau : 3. dance of the ballerinaNeeme Jarvi, Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, ALBUM : Petrushka, Apollon musagète, Circus polkaLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 1993
05:08
Albert Roussel
Sérénade op 30 : Andante - pour flûte traversière harpe violon alto et violoncelleMathieu DufourALBUM : Albert Roussel : Intégrale des oeuvres pour flûteLABEL : SAPHIR
05:17
Gioacchino Rossini
Sonate à 4 n°1 en Sol Maj : Moderato - pour flûte traversière et trio à cordesPeter Lukas GrafALBUM : Gioacchino Rossini : Sonates a quattroLABEL : CLAVES
05:22
Giulio Caccini
Dalla porta d'oriente - madrigal arrangé pour haute-contre et instruments orientauxMehmet Cemal Yesilcay, Ensemble PeraALBUM : Baroque oriental / L'ensemble Pera interprète des oeuvres de la musique baroqueLABEL : BERLIN CLASSICSANNÉE : 2011
05:24
Giulio Caccini
Al fonte, Al pratoStephan Van DyckALBUM : Amor che faiLABEL : MUSICA FICTAANNÉE : 2005
05:27
Giuseppe Verdi
Quatuor à cordes en mi min : Allegro - pour quatuor à cordesQuatuor HagenALBUM : Giuseppe Verdi et Giacomo Puccini : Oeuvres pour quatuor à cordesLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
05:35
Gustav Holst
I vow to thee my countryBarry Wordsworth, Royal Choral Society, Orchestre De Concert De La BbcALBUM : Pomp and Circumstance : An english festivalLABEL : UNIVERSALANNÉE : 2000
05:39
Gustav Holst
I vow to thee my country - arrangement pour voix choeur et orchestreJames Fitzpatrick, Orchestre Philharmonique De La Ville De Prague, Choeur Philharmonique De Prague, Helena BlackmanALBUM : The Queen's 90th birthday celebrationLABEL : SILVA SCREENANNÉE : 2016
05:43
Serge Rachmaninov
Ne poy krasavitsa pri mne op 4 n°4Valery Gergiev, Orchestre Du Theatre De Mariinsky, Anna NetrebkoALBUM : NETREBKO ANNA; GERGIEV VALERY / RUSSIAN ALBUMLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2006
05:48
Harry Somers
Picasso suite : CircusMario Bernardi, Orchestre Cbc De Vancouver, ALBUM : Portrait d'harry SomersLABEL : CENTREDISQUES
05:50
Serge Prokofiev
L'amour des trois oranges op.33a : marcheWalter Weller, Orchestre Philharmonique De Londres, ALBUM : Pomp and circumstance : marches célèbresLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1984
05:52
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The wasps : Marche des ustensiles de cuisineAdrian Boult, Orchestre Philharmonique De Londres, ALBUM : Adrian boult dirige Ralph Vaughan-WilliamsLABEL : EMI
05:55
Adam Adolphe
Giselle : Entrée d'Hilarion scène et fugue des Wilis (Acte II)Richard Bonynge, Orchestre De L'opera Royal De Covent Garden, ALBUM : Adolphe Adam : Giselle (intégrale)LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1987
06:00
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Alceste HWV 45 : Ouverture (instrumental)Christian Curnyn, Early Opera Company, Lucy CroweALBUM : Alceste (intégrale)LABEL : CHACONNEANNÉE : 2012
06:05
Antonin Reichenauer
Sonate en Ré Maj : Fugue - pour 2 trompettes timbales violoncelle cordes et basse continueMusica Florea, Marek StrynclALBUM : Antonin Reichenauer : Concertos : Vol.2 / Musique du XVIIIème siècle à PragueLABEL : SUPRAPHON OU SUPRAPHONETANNÉE : 2011
06:07
Anton Dvorak
Quintette n°2 en La Maj op 81 B 155 : Dumka - pour quatuor à cordes et pianoEnsemble SchubertALBUM : Anton Dvorak : Oeuvres de musique de chambre avec pianoLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2012
06:21
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen op 15 (intégrale) : Bittendes Kind - pour piano / version pour orchestreAlexander Gauk, Orchestre Symphonique D'urss, ALBUM : Alexander Gauk : Archives historiques russes / Vol. 2 - CD 9LABEL : BRILLIANT CLASSICS
06:22
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen op 15 (intégrale) : Am Kamin - pour piano / version pour orchestreAlexander Gauk, Orchestre Symphonique D'urss, ALBUM : Alexander Gauk : Archives historiques russes / Vol. 2 - CD 9LABEL : BRILLIANT CLASSICS
06:23
Georges Bizet
L'Arlésienne suite op 23 n°1 : AdagiettoErnest Ansermet, Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, ALBUM : Ernest Ansermet dirige Georges BizetLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1992
06:26
Camille Saint Saens
Quatuor n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 41 : AllegrettoEnsemble SchubertALBUM : Camille Saint Saens et Ernest Chausson : Quatuors avec pianoLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2016
06:33
Camille Saint Saens
Quatuor n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 41 - pour violon alto violoncelle et piano : 1. AllegrettoMozart Piano QuartetALBUM : Intégrale des quatuors à clavierLABEL : MDG , MDG 943 1519-6ANNÉE : 2009
06:40
Claude Debussy
Fantaisie pour piano et orchestre : Andante - AllegroJean Martinon, Orchestre De Paris, Aldo CiccoliniALBUM : Aldo Ciccolini joue Debussy; Ravel / cd 38LABEL : EMI CLASSICSANNÉE : 2009
06:48
Claude Debussy
Beau soir L 6 - arrangement pour violon et pianoAnne Sophie MutterALBUM : Anne-Sophie Mutter 35 the complete musician : Highlights / Les grands moments de la carrière d'Anne Sophie MutterLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2011
06:51
Bela Bartok
Concerto n°3 BB 127 Sz 119 : Allegretto - pour pianoMalcolm Sargent, Philharmonia Orchestra, John OgdonALBUM : Bela Bartok : Concertos pour piano et autres oeuvres / Cd 10LABEL : EMI CLASSICSANNÉE : 2012
