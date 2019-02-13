Les Nuits de France Musique
Mercredi 13 février 2019
6h 53mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 13 février 2019

La programmation musicale :
    02:17
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

    Sonate n°4 pour piano en Mi bémol Maj K 282 : I. Adagio

    Daria Van Den BerckenALBUM : Keys to MozartLABEL : SONY CLASSICAL
    Sonate n°4 pour piano en Mi bémol Maj K 282 : I. Adagio
    02:41
    Edward Elgar

    Mina - pour orchestre

    Vasily Petrenko, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De Liverpool, ALBUM : Edward Elgar : Symphonie n°2 et autres oeuvresLABEL : PM CLASSICS/ONYXANNÉE : 2017
    Mina - pour orchestre
    03:05

    Foolish man blues

    Bessie SmithLABEL : PROPERANNÉE : 2004
    Foolish man blues
    03:08

    Yola my blues away

    Skip JamesLABEL : BODY SOUL
    Yola my blues away
    03:11

    When the levee breaks

    Joe MccoyLABEL : FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIESANNÉE : 2015
    When the levee breaks
    03:14
    J. L. Williams, John Lee Hooker

    Don't Go Baby

    John Lee HookerLABEL : BDMUSICANNÉE : 2015
    Don't Go Baby
    03:18

    John the revelator (duo)

    Blind Willie Johnson, Willie B RichardsonLABEL : SNAPPER MUSICANNÉE : 2004
    John the revelator (duo)
    03:21

    Resurrection blues

    Otis Taylor, DiversLABEL : NORTHERNBLUES MUSICANNÉE : 2001
    Resurrection blues
    03:27

    PREACHERMAN

    Melody GardotALBUM : CURRENCY OF MANLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2015
    PREACHERMAN
    03:33

    Piney Brown blues

    Big Joe Turner, Jay Mac ShannLABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 2003
    Piney Brown blues
    03:38
    Johnny Walker

    One eyed woman

    Muddy Waters & The Rolling Stones, The Muddy Waters Band, Muddy Waters, John Primer, Rick Kreher, Lovie Lee, Earnest Johnson, Ray Allison, George 'mojo' Buford, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Ian Stewart, Nick Charles, Junior Wells, Lefty DizzLABEL : EAGLE RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
    One eyed woman
    03:48

    Good morning Mr. Blues

    Otis SpannALBUM : BOF /PIANO BLUESLABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 2003
    Good morning Mr. Blues
    03:52

    Keep your lamp trimmed and burning

    Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Susan TedeschiLABEL : ALLIGATOR RECORDSANNÉE : 2011
    Keep your lamp trimmed and burning
    03:55

    JESUS JUST LEFT CHICAGO

    Zz TopLABEL : WBANNÉE : 1973
    JESUS JUST LEFT CHICAGO
    03:58

    LA GRANGE

    Zz TopALBUM : TRES HOMBRESLABEL : WBANNÉE : 1977
    LA GRANGE
    03:58
    Edward Elgar

    Pomp and circumstance op 39 pour orchestre : Marche militaire en ut min n°3

    Adrian Boult, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Orchestre Philharmonique De LondresALBUM : Adrian boult dirige Edward ElgarLABEL : EMI
    Pomp and circumstance op 39 pour orchestre : Marche militaire en ut min n°3
    04:04
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Ode for the birthday of Queen Anne HWV 74 : Eternal source of light divine

    John Nelson, Orchestre De Saint Luke De New York, Kathleen BattleALBUM : Kathleen Battle et Wynton Marsalis : Baroque DuetLABEL : SONY CLASSICALANNÉE : 1992
    Ode for the birthday of Queen Anne HWV 74 : Eternal source of light divine
    04:07
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Cantate BWV 68 : Mein gläubiges Herze (Air de soprano)

    Nigel Short, Orchestre Du Siecle Des Lumieres, Aksel RikkvinALBUM : Aksel Rykkvin interprète Bach Haendel et MozartLABEL : SIGNUMANNÉE : 2016
    Cantate BWV 68 : Mein gläubiges Herze (Air de soprano)
    04:10
    Johann David Heinichen

    Intorno a quella rosa Seibel 171 : Intorno a quella rosa timida ed amorosa (Air) - pour contre-ténor

    Batzdorfer Hofkapelle, Terry WeyALBUM : Johann David Heinichen : Cantates italiennes et concertosLABEL : ACCENTANNÉE : 2016
    Intorno a quella rosa Seibel 171 : Intorno a quella rosa timida ed amorosa (Air) - pour contre-ténor
    04:15
    Igor Stravinsky

    Petrouchka tableau : 1. the shrovetide fair - russian dance

    Neeme Jarvi, Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, ALBUM : Petrushka, Apollon musagète, Circus polkaLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 1993
    Petrouchka tableau : 1. the shrovetide fair - russian dance
    04:18
    John Philip Sousa

    Irish dragoon : Circus galop - pour orchestre

    Jarvi Kristjan, Orchestre National Royal D'ecosse, ALBUM : A Sousa celebrationLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2017
    Irish dragoon : Circus galop - pour orchestre
    04:19
    Ottorino Respighi

    Fetes romaines : Circus maximus

    Mariss Jansons, Orchestre Philharmonique D'oslo, ALBUM : Ottorino Respighi : 3 poemes symphoniquesLABEL : EMI
    Fetes romaines : Circus maximus
    04:24
    Aaron Copland

    The red pony : Dream march and circus music - suite d'orchestre d'après la musique du film

    Aaron Copland, New Philharmonia Orchestra, ALBUM : Aaron Copland : Oeuvres symphoniques (cd 1)LABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1991
    The red pony : Dream march and circus music - suite d'orchestre d'après la musique du film
    04:29
    Isaak Dounaievski

    Fantaisie circus - arrangement pour violon et orchestre a cordes

    Gidon Kremer, Kremerata Baltica, ALBUM : KremerlandLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2004
    Fantaisie circus - arrangement pour violon et orchestre a cordes
    04:36
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Suite n°4 en ré min HWV 437 : Sarabande

    Lorenza BorraniALBUM : Air : Un voyage baroqueLABEL : DGG (DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON)ANNÉE : 2009
    Suite n°4 en ré min HWV 437 : Sarabande
    04:40
    Manuel De Falla

    El amor brujo pour mezzo-soprano et orchestre : El circulo magico : Romance del pescador

    Benjamin Britten, Orchestre De Chambre Anglais, Anna ReynoldsALBUM : Britten the performer / vol 12LABEL : BBC WORLDWIDE MUSICANNÉE : 1999
    El amor brujo pour mezzo-soprano et orchestre : El circulo magico : Romance del pescador
    04:42
    Andre Campra

    Requiem : Introït

    William Christie, Arts Florissants, ALBUM : Andre campra : Grands motetsLABEL : VIRGINANNÉE : 2003
    Requiem : Introït
    04:50
    Leos Janacek

    Messe glagolitique JW III/9 : Gloria - pour solistes choeur mixte orchestre et orgue

    Tomas Netopil, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Prague, Choeur Philharmonique De Prague, DiversALBUM : Leos Janacek : Messe glagolitique et Vecné EvangeliumLABEL : SUPRAPHON OU SUPRAPHONETANNÉE : 2014
    Messe glagolitique JW III/9 : Gloria - pour solistes choeur mixte orchestre et orgue
    04:56
    Jean Sebastien Bach

    Fugue en ré min BWV 539 - pour orgue

    Michel BouvardALBUM : Bach - Isoir : TranscriptionsLABEL : LA DOLCE VOLTAANNÉE : 2016
    Fugue en ré min BWV 539 - pour orgue
    05:02
    Ernest Bloch

    Concerto grosso for strings and piano : fugue

    Gerard Schwarz, Orchestre Symphonique De Seattle, Patricia MichaelianALBUM : America / Concerto grosso nº1LABEL : DELOSANNÉE : 1994
    Concerto grosso for strings and piano : fugue
    05:07
    Igor Stravinsky

    Petrouchka tableau : 3. dance of the ballerina

    Neeme Jarvi, Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, ALBUM : Petrushka, Apollon musagète, Circus polkaLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 1993
    Petrouchka tableau : 3. dance of the ballerina
    05:08
    Albert Roussel

    Sérénade op 30 : Andante - pour flûte traversière harpe violon alto et violoncelle

    Mathieu DufourALBUM : Albert Roussel : Intégrale des oeuvres pour flûteLABEL : SAPHIR
    Sérénade op 30 : Andante - pour flûte traversière harpe violon alto et violoncelle
    05:17
    Gioacchino Rossini

    Sonate à 4 n°1 en Sol Maj : Moderato - pour flûte traversière et trio à cordes

    Peter Lukas GrafALBUM : Gioacchino Rossini : Sonates a quattroLABEL : CLAVES
    Sonate à 4 n°1 en Sol Maj : Moderato - pour flûte traversière et trio à cordes
    05:22
    Giulio Caccini

    Dalla porta d'oriente - madrigal arrangé pour haute-contre et instruments orientaux

    Mehmet Cemal Yesilcay, Ensemble PeraALBUM : Baroque oriental / L'ensemble Pera interprète des oeuvres de la musique baroqueLABEL : BERLIN CLASSICSANNÉE : 2011
    Dalla porta d'oriente - madrigal arrangé pour haute-contre et instruments orientaux
    05:24
    Giulio Caccini

    Al fonte, Al prato

    Stephan Van DyckALBUM : Amor che faiLABEL : MUSICA FICTAANNÉE : 2005
    Al fonte, Al prato
    05:27
    Giuseppe Verdi

    Quatuor à cordes en mi min : Allegro - pour quatuor à cordes

    Quatuor HagenALBUM : Giuseppe Verdi et Giacomo Puccini : Oeuvres pour quatuor à cordesLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
    Quatuor à cordes en mi min : Allegro - pour quatuor à cordes
    05:35
    Gustav Holst

    I vow to thee my country

    Barry Wordsworth, Royal Choral Society, Orchestre De Concert De La BbcALBUM : Pomp and Circumstance : An english festivalLABEL : UNIVERSALANNÉE : 2000
    I vow to thee my country
    05:39
    Gustav Holst

    I vow to thee my country - arrangement pour voix choeur et orchestre

    James Fitzpatrick, Orchestre Philharmonique De La Ville De Prague, Choeur Philharmonique De Prague, Helena BlackmanALBUM : The Queen's 90th birthday celebrationLABEL : SILVA SCREENANNÉE : 2016
    I vow to thee my country - arrangement pour voix choeur et orchestre
    05:43
    Serge Rachmaninov

    Ne poy krasavitsa pri mne op 4 n°4

    Valery Gergiev, Orchestre Du Theatre De Mariinsky, Anna NetrebkoALBUM : NETREBKO ANNA; GERGIEV VALERY / RUSSIAN ALBUMLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2006
    Ne poy krasavitsa pri mne op 4 n°4
    05:48
    Harry Somers

    Picasso suite : Circus

    Mario Bernardi, Orchestre Cbc De Vancouver, ALBUM : Portrait d'harry SomersLABEL : CENTREDISQUES
    Picasso suite : Circus
    05:50
    Serge Prokofiev

    L'amour des trois oranges op.33a : marche

    Walter Weller, Orchestre Philharmonique De Londres, ALBUM : Pomp and circumstance : marches célèbresLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1984
    L'amour des trois oranges op.33a : marche
    05:52
    Ralph Vaughan Williams

    The wasps : Marche des ustensiles de cuisine

    Adrian Boult, Orchestre Philharmonique De Londres, ALBUM : Adrian boult dirige Ralph Vaughan-WilliamsLABEL : EMI
    The wasps : Marche des ustensiles de cuisine
    05:55
    Adam Adolphe

    Giselle : Entrée d'Hilarion scène et fugue des Wilis (Acte II)

    Richard Bonynge, Orchestre De L'opera Royal De Covent Garden, ALBUM : Adolphe Adam : Giselle (intégrale)LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1987
    Giselle : Entrée d'Hilarion scène et fugue des Wilis (Acte II)
    06:00
    Georg Friedrich Haendel

    Alceste HWV 45 : Ouverture (instrumental)

    Christian Curnyn, Early Opera Company, Lucy CroweALBUM : Alceste (intégrale)LABEL : CHACONNEANNÉE : 2012
    Alceste HWV 45 : Ouverture (instrumental)
    06:05
    Antonin Reichenauer

    Sonate en Ré Maj : Fugue - pour 2 trompettes timbales violoncelle cordes et basse continue

    Musica Florea, Marek StrynclALBUM : Antonin Reichenauer : Concertos : Vol.2 / Musique du XVIIIème siècle à PragueLABEL : SUPRAPHON OU SUPRAPHONETANNÉE : 2011
    Sonate en Ré Maj : Fugue - pour 2 trompettes timbales violoncelle cordes et basse continue
    06:07
    Anton Dvorak

    Quintette n°2 en La Maj op 81 B 155 : Dumka - pour quatuor à cordes et piano

    Ensemble SchubertALBUM : Anton Dvorak : Oeuvres de musique de chambre avec pianoLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2012
    Quintette n°2 en La Maj op 81 B 155 : Dumka - pour quatuor à cordes et piano
    06:21
    Robert Schumann

    Kinderszenen op 15 (intégrale) : Bittendes Kind - pour piano / version pour orchestre

    Alexander Gauk, Orchestre Symphonique D'urss, ALBUM : Alexander Gauk : Archives historiques russes / Vol. 2 - CD 9LABEL : BRILLIANT CLASSICS
    Kinderszenen op 15 (intégrale) : Bittendes Kind - pour piano / version pour orchestre
    06:22
    Robert Schumann

    Kinderszenen op 15 (intégrale) : Am Kamin - pour piano / version pour orchestre

    Alexander Gauk, Orchestre Symphonique D'urss, ALBUM : Alexander Gauk : Archives historiques russes / Vol. 2 - CD 9LABEL : BRILLIANT CLASSICS
    Kinderszenen op 15 (intégrale) : Am Kamin - pour piano / version pour orchestre
    06:23
    Georges Bizet

    L'Arlésienne suite op 23 n°1 : Adagietto

    Ernest Ansermet, Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, ALBUM : Ernest Ansermet dirige Georges BizetLABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 1992
    L'Arlésienne suite op 23 n°1 : Adagietto
    06:26
    Camille Saint Saens

    Quatuor n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 41 : Allegretto

    Ensemble SchubertALBUM : Camille Saint Saens et Ernest Chausson : Quatuors avec pianoLABEL : CHANDOSANNÉE : 2016
    Quatuor n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 41 : Allegretto
    06:33
    Camille Saint Saens

    Quatuor n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 41 - pour violon alto violoncelle et piano : 1. Allegretto

    Mozart Piano QuartetALBUM : Intégrale des quatuors à clavierLABEL : MDG , MDG 943 1519-6ANNÉE : 2009
    Quatuor n°2 en Si bémol Maj op 41 - pour violon alto violoncelle et piano : 1. Allegretto
    06:40
    Claude Debussy

    Fantaisie pour piano et orchestre : Andante - Allegro

    Jean Martinon, Orchestre De Paris, Aldo CiccoliniALBUM : Aldo Ciccolini joue Debussy; Ravel / cd 38LABEL : EMI CLASSICSANNÉE : 2009
    Fantaisie pour piano et orchestre : Andante - Allegro
    06:48
    Claude Debussy

    Beau soir L 6 - arrangement pour violon et piano

    Anne Sophie MutterALBUM : Anne-Sophie Mutter 35 the complete musician : Highlights / Les grands moments de la carrière d'Anne Sophie MutterLABEL : DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHONANNÉE : 2011
    Beau soir L 6 - arrangement pour violon et piano
    06:51
    Bela Bartok

    Concerto n°3 BB 127 Sz 119 : Allegretto - pour piano

    Malcolm Sargent, Philharmonia Orchestra, John OgdonALBUM : Bela Bartok : Concertos pour piano et autres oeuvres / Cd 10LABEL : EMI CLASSICSANNÉE : 2012
    Concerto n°3 BB 127 Sz 119 : Allegretto - pour piano
