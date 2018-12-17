Les Nuits de France Musique
Mercredi 9 janvier 2019
6h 53mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 09 janvier 2019

La programmation musicale :
    00:05
    Claude Debussy

    Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune L 87 (86) - pour orchestre

    Ernest Ansermet, Orchestre De La Suisse RomandeLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCE
    00:14
    Claude Debussy

    La mer L 111 (109) : 1. De l'aube à midi sur la mer - pour orchestre

    Ernest Ansermet, Orchestre De La Suisse RomandeLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCE
    00:23
    Claude Debussy

    La mer L 111 (109) : 2. Jeux de vagues - pour orchestre

    Ernest Ansermet, Orchestre De La Suisse RomandeLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCE
    00:29
    Claude Debussy

    La mer L 111 (109) : 3. Dialogue du vent et de la mer - pour orchestre

    Ernest Ansermet, Orchestre De La Suisse RomandeLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCE
    00:36
    Claude Debussy

    Jeux L 133 (126) - poème dansé pour orchestre

    Ernest Ansermet, Orchestre De La Suisse RomandeLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCE
    00:54
    Igor Stravinsky

    L'histoire du soldat : Marche du soldat (1ère partie)

    Jean-christophe Gayot, Didier Sandre, Denis Podalydes, Michel Vuillermoz, Olivier Charlier, Philippe Berrod, Bernard Cazauran, Giorgio Mandolesi, Bruno Tomba, Guillaume Cottet-dumoulin, Eric SammutLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
    00:57
    Igor Stravinsky

    L'histoire du soldat : Petits airs au bord d'un ruisseau (1ère partie)

    Jean-christophe Gayot, Didier Sandre, Denis Podalydes, Michel Vuillermoz, Olivier Charlier, Philippe Berrod, Bernard Cazauran, Giorgio Mandolesi, Bruno Tomba, Guillaume Cottet-dumoulin, Eric SammutLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
    01:03
    Igor Stravinsky

    L'histoire du soldat : Marche du soldat (1ère partie) reprise

    Jean-christophe Gayot, Didier Sandre, Denis Podalydes, Michel Vuillermoz, Olivier Charlier, Philippe Berrod, Bernard Cazauran, Giorgio Mandolesi, Bruno Tomba, Guillaume Cottet-dumoulin, Eric SammutLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
    01:07
    Igor Stravinsky

    L'histoire du soldat : Pastorale (1ère partie)

    Jean-christophe Gayot, Didier Sandre, Denis Podalydes, Michel Vuillermoz, Olivier Charlier, Philippe Berrod, Bernard Cazauran, Giorgio Mandolesi, Bruno Tomba, Guillaume Cottet-dumoulin, Eric SammutLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
    01:15
    Igor Stravinsky

    L'histoire du soldat : Petits airs au bord d'un ruisseau (1ère partie) reprise

    Jean-christophe Gayot, Didier Sandre, Denis Podalydes, Michel Vuillermoz, Olivier Charlier, Philippe Berrod, Bernard Cazauran, Giorgio Mandolesi, Bruno Tomba, Guillaume Cottet-dumoulin, Eric SammutLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
    01:19
    Igor Stravinsky

    L'histoire du soldat : Petits airs au bord d'un ruisseau (1ère partie) reprise

    Jean-christophe Gayot, Didier Sandre, Denis Podalydes, Michel Vuillermoz, Olivier Charlier, Philippe Berrod, Bernard Cazauran, Giorgio Mandolesi, Bruno Tomba, Guillaume Cottet-dumoulin, Eric SammutLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
    01:20
    Igor Stravinsky

    L'histoire du soldat : Marche du soldat (2ème partie) reprise

    Jean-christophe Gayot, Didier Sandre, Denis Podalydes, Michel Vuillermoz, Olivier Charlier, Philippe Berrod, Bernard Cazauran, Giorgio Mandolesi, Bruno Tomba, Guillaume Cottet-dumoulin, Eric SammutLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
