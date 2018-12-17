Mercredi 9 janvier 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 09 janvier 2019
La programmation musicale :
00:05
Claude Debussy
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune L 87 (86) - pour orchestreErnest Ansermet, Orchestre De La Suisse RomandeLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCE
00:14
Claude Debussy
La mer L 111 (109) : 1. De l'aube à midi sur la mer - pour orchestreErnest Ansermet, Orchestre De La Suisse RomandeLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCE
00:23
Claude Debussy
La mer L 111 (109) : 2. Jeux de vagues - pour orchestreErnest Ansermet, Orchestre De La Suisse RomandeLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCE
00:29
Claude Debussy
La mer L 111 (109) : 3. Dialogue du vent et de la mer - pour orchestreErnest Ansermet, Orchestre De La Suisse RomandeLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCE
00:36
Claude Debussy
Jeux L 133 (126) - poème dansé pour orchestreErnest Ansermet, Orchestre De La Suisse RomandeLABEL : DECCA ELOQUENCE
00:54
Igor Stravinsky
L'histoire du soldat : Marche du soldat (1ère partie)Jean-christophe Gayot, Didier Sandre, Denis Podalydes, Michel Vuillermoz, Olivier Charlier, Philippe Berrod, Bernard Cazauran, Giorgio Mandolesi, Bruno Tomba, Guillaume Cottet-dumoulin, Eric SammutLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
00:57
Igor Stravinsky
L'histoire du soldat : Petits airs au bord d'un ruisseau (1ère partie)Jean-christophe Gayot, Didier Sandre, Denis Podalydes, Michel Vuillermoz, Olivier Charlier, Philippe Berrod, Bernard Cazauran, Giorgio Mandolesi, Bruno Tomba, Guillaume Cottet-dumoulin, Eric SammutLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
01:03
Igor Stravinsky
L'histoire du soldat : Marche du soldat (1ère partie) repriseJean-christophe Gayot, Didier Sandre, Denis Podalydes, Michel Vuillermoz, Olivier Charlier, Philippe Berrod, Bernard Cazauran, Giorgio Mandolesi, Bruno Tomba, Guillaume Cottet-dumoulin, Eric SammutLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
01:07
Igor Stravinsky
L'histoire du soldat : Pastorale (1ère partie)Jean-christophe Gayot, Didier Sandre, Denis Podalydes, Michel Vuillermoz, Olivier Charlier, Philippe Berrod, Bernard Cazauran, Giorgio Mandolesi, Bruno Tomba, Guillaume Cottet-dumoulin, Eric SammutLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
01:15
Igor Stravinsky
L'histoire du soldat : Petits airs au bord d'un ruisseau (1ère partie) repriseJean-christophe Gayot, Didier Sandre, Denis Podalydes, Michel Vuillermoz, Olivier Charlier, Philippe Berrod, Bernard Cazauran, Giorgio Mandolesi, Bruno Tomba, Guillaume Cottet-dumoulin, Eric SammutLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
01:19
Igor Stravinsky
L'histoire du soldat : Petits airs au bord d'un ruisseau (1ère partie) repriseJean-christophe Gayot, Didier Sandre, Denis Podalydes, Michel Vuillermoz, Olivier Charlier, Philippe Berrod, Bernard Cazauran, Giorgio Mandolesi, Bruno Tomba, Guillaume Cottet-dumoulin, Eric SammutLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
01:20
Igor Stravinsky
L'histoire du soldat : Marche du soldat (2ème partie) repriseJean-christophe Gayot, Didier Sandre, Denis Podalydes, Michel Vuillermoz, Olivier Charlier, Philippe Berrod, Bernard Cazauran, Giorgio Mandolesi, Bruno Tomba, Guillaume Cottet-dumoulin, Eric SammutLABEL : HARMONIA MUNDIANNÉE : 2018
