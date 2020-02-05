Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 05 février 2020

Les Nuits de France Musique
Mercredi 5 février 2020
La programmation musicale :
  • 0h02
    Salomé : Salomes Tanz (Sc 4) (Danses des 7 voiles)
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Salomé : Salomes Tanz (Sc 4) (Danses des 7 voiles)

    Daniele Gatti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
    Album Salomé TrV 215 op 54 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Année 2019
  • 0h12
    Salomé : Ah ! Herrlich Wundervoll (Sc 4) Hérode Salomé et Hérodias - LANCE RYAN
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Salomé : Ah ! Herrlich Wundervoll (Sc 4) Hérode Salomé et Hérodias

    Daniele Gatti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Lance Ryan : Ténor, Hérode, Malin Bystrom : Soprano, Salomé, Doris Soffel : Mezzo-soprano, Hérodias
    Album Salomé TrV 215 op 54 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Année 2019
  • 0h16
    Salomé : Still, spricht nicht zu mir ! (Sc 4) Hérode Salomé et Hérodias - LANCE RYAN
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Salomé : Still, spricht nicht zu mir ! (Sc 4) Hérode Salomé et Hérodias

    Daniele Gatti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Lance Ryan : Ténor, Hérode, Doris Soffel : Mezzo-soprano, Hérodias, Malin Bystrom : Soprano, Salomé
    Album Salomé TrV 215 op 54 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Année 2019
  • 0h22
    Salomé : Man soll ihr deben (Sc 4) Hérode et Hérodias - LANCE RYAN
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Salomé : Man soll ihr deben (Sc 4) Hérode et Hérodias

    Daniele Gatti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Lance Ryan : Ténor, Hérode, Doris Soffel : Mezzo-soprano, Hérodias
    Album Salomé TrV 215 op 54 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Année 2019
  • 0h24
    Salomé : Es ist kein Laut zu vernehmen (Sc 4) Air de Salomé - MALIN BYSTROM
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Salomé : Es ist kein Laut zu vernehmen (Sc 4) Air de Salomé

    Daniele Gatti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Malin Bystrom : Soprano, Salomé
    Album Salomé TrV 215 op 54 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Année 2019
  • 0h24
    Miroirs M 43 : 3. Une barque sur l'océan - pour piano - BEATRICE RANA
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Beatrice Rana : Piano

    Beatrice Rana : Piano
    Album Maurice Ravel et Igor Stravinsky : Oeuvres pour piano Label Warner Classics (0190295411091) Année 2019
  • 0h32
    Vers la flamme op 72 - pour piano - VITALIJ MARGULIS
    Alexandre Scriabinecompositeur

    Vitalij Margulis : Piano

    Vitalij Margulis : Piano
    Album Alexandre Scriabine : Poèmes Label Inak-Akustik (INAK 8707CD)
  • 0h37
    Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher : Ténèbres ! Ténèbres ! (Prologue) Choeur
    Arthur Honeggercompositeur

    Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher : Ténèbres ! Ténèbres ! (Prologue) Choeur

    Stéphane Denève : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Choeur Symphonique De Rotterdam
    Album Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher H 99 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO19001) Année 2019
  • 0h45
    Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher : Les voix du ciel (Sc 1) Choeur
    Arthur Honeggercompositeur

    Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher : Les voix du ciel (Sc 1) Choeur

    Stéphane Denève : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Choeur Symphonique De Rotterdam
    Album Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher H 99 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO19001) Année 2019
  • 0h47
    Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher : Le livre (Sc 2) Frère Dominique Jeanne et choeur - JUDITH CHEMLA
    Arthur Honeggercompositeur

    Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher : Le livre (Sc 2) Frère Dominique Jeanne et choeur

    Stéphane Denève : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Choeur Symphonique De Rotterdam, Choeur D'Enfants Des Pays-Bas, Judith Chemla : Voix parlée, Jeanne d'Arc, Jean-Claude Drouot : Voix parlée, Frère Dominique
    Album Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher H 99 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO19001) Année 2019
  • 0h51
    Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher : Les voix de la terre (Sc 3) Frère Dominique Jeanne et choeur - JUDITH CHEMLA
    Arthur Honeggercompositeur

    Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher : Les voix de la terre (Sc 3) Frère Dominique Jeanne et choeur

    Stéphane Denève : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Choeur Symphonique De Rotterdam, Judith Chemla : Voix parlée, Jeanne d'Arc, Jean-Claude Drouot : Voix parlée, Frère Dominique
    Album Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher H 99 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO19001) Année 2019
  • 0h55
    Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher : Jeanne livrée aux bêtes (Sc 4) Un héraut L'appariteur - CHRISTIAN GONON
    Arthur Honeggercompositeur

    Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher : Jeanne livrée aux bêtes (Sc 4) Un héraut L'appariteur

    Stéphane Denève : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Choeur Symphonique De Rotterdam, Choeur D'Enfants Des Pays-Bas, Christian Gonon : Voix parlée, L'âne, Adrien Gamba-Gontard : Voix parlée, L'appariteur, Jean-Noel Briend : Ténor, Porcus, Steven Humes : Basse (voix), Un héraut
    Album Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher H 99 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO19001) Année 2019
6h 58mn
