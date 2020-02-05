Mercredi 5 février 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 05 février 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h02Richard Strausscompositeur
Salomé : Salomes Tanz (Sc 4) (Danses des 7 voiles)Daniele Gatti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'AmsterdamAlbum Salomé TrV 215 op 54 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Année 2019
- 0h12Richard Strausscompositeur
Salomé : Ah ! Herrlich Wundervoll (Sc 4) Hérode Salomé et HérodiasDaniele Gatti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Lance Ryan : Ténor, Hérode, Malin Bystrom : Soprano, Salomé, Doris Soffel : Mezzo-soprano, HérodiasAlbum Salomé TrV 215 op 54 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Année 2019
- 0h16Richard Strausscompositeur
Salomé : Still, spricht nicht zu mir ! (Sc 4) Hérode Salomé et HérodiasDaniele Gatti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Lance Ryan : Ténor, Hérode, Doris Soffel : Mezzo-soprano, Hérodias, Malin Bystrom : Soprano, SaloméAlbum Salomé TrV 215 op 54 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Année 2019
- 0h22Richard Strausscompositeur
Salomé : Man soll ihr deben (Sc 4) Hérode et HérodiasDaniele Gatti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Lance Ryan : Ténor, Hérode, Doris Soffel : Mezzo-soprano, HérodiasAlbum Salomé TrV 215 op 54 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Année 2019
- 0h24Richard Strausscompositeur
Salomé : Es ist kein Laut zu vernehmen (Sc 4) Air de SaloméDaniele Gatti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Malin Bystrom : Soprano, SaloméAlbum Salomé TrV 215 op 54 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Année 2019
- 0h24Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Miroirs M 43 : 3. Une barque sur l'océan - pour pianoBeatrice Rana : PianoAlbum Maurice Ravel et Igor Stravinsky : Oeuvres pour piano Label Warner Classics (0190295411091) Année 2019
- 0h32Alexandre Scriabinecompositeur
Vers la flamme op 72 - pour pianoVitalij Margulis : PianoAlbum Alexandre Scriabine : Poèmes Label Inak-Akustik (INAK 8707CD)
- 0h37Arthur Honeggercompositeur
Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher : Ténèbres ! Ténèbres ! (Prologue) ChoeurStéphane Denève : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Choeur Symphonique De RotterdamAlbum Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher H 99 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO19001) Année 2019
- 0h45Arthur Honeggercompositeur
Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher : Les voix du ciel (Sc 1) ChoeurStéphane Denève : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Choeur Symphonique De RotterdamAlbum Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher H 99 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO19001) Année 2019
- 0h47Arthur Honeggercompositeur
Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher : Le livre (Sc 2) Frère Dominique Jeanne et choeurStéphane Denève : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Choeur Symphonique De Rotterdam, Choeur D'Enfants Des Pays-Bas, Judith Chemla : Voix parlée, Jeanne d'Arc, Jean-Claude Drouot : Voix parlée, Frère DominiqueAlbum Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher H 99 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO19001) Année 2019
- 0h51Arthur Honeggercompositeur
Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher : Les voix de la terre (Sc 3) Frère Dominique Jeanne et choeurStéphane Denève : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Choeur Symphonique De Rotterdam, Judith Chemla : Voix parlée, Jeanne d'Arc, Jean-Claude Drouot : Voix parlée, Frère DominiqueAlbum Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher H 99 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO19001) Année 2019
- 0h55Arthur Honeggercompositeur
Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher : Jeanne livrée aux bêtes (Sc 4) Un héraut L'appariteurStéphane Denève : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Choeur Symphonique De Rotterdam, Choeur D'Enfants Des Pays-Bas, Christian Gonon : Voix parlée, L'âne, Adrien Gamba-Gontard : Voix parlée, L'appariteur, Jean-Noel Briend : Ténor, Porcus, Steven Humes : Basse (voix), Un hérautAlbum Jeanne d'Arc au bûcher H 99 (intégrale) Label Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO19001) Année 2019
6h 58mn
