Mercredi 3 octobre 2018
6h 53mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 03 octobre 2018

La programmation musicale :
    00:05
    Serge Prokofiev

    Sonate pour piano n°7 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 1. Allegro inquieto

    Vladimir AshkenazyALBUM : Ashkenazy : Artist choice The solo and chamber recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:14
    Serge Prokofiev

    Sonate pour piano n°7 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 2. Andante caloroso

    Vladimir AshkenazyALBUM : Ashkenazy : Artist choice The solo and chamber recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:20
    Serge Prokofiev

    Sonate pour piano n°7 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 3. Precipitato

    Vladimir AshkenazyALBUM : Ashkenazy : Artist choice The solo and chamber recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:23
    Dimitri Chostakovitch

    Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 1. Prélude

    Quatuor Fitzwilliam, Vladimir AshkenazyALBUM : Ashkenazy : Artist choice The solo and chamber recordings / CD 28LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:28
    Dimitri Chostakovitch

    Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 2. Fugue

    Quatuor Fitzwilliam, Vladimir AshkenazyALBUM : Ashkenazy : Artist choice The solo and chamber recordings / CD 28LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:39
    Dimitri Chostakovitch

    Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 3. Scherzo

    Quatuor Fitzwilliam, Vladimir AshkenazyALBUM : Ashkenazy : Artist choice The solo and chamber recordings / CD 28LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:42
    Dimitri Chostakovitch

    Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 4. Intermezzo

    Quatuor Fitzwilliam, Vladimir AshkenazyALBUM : Ashkenazy : Artist choice The solo and chamber recordings / CD 28LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:48
    Dimitri Chostakovitch

    Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 5. Finale (Allegretto)

    Quatuor Fitzwilliam, Vladimir AshkenazyALBUM : Ashkenazy : Artist choice The solo and chamber recordings / CD 28LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:55
    Dimitri Chostakovitch

    Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 en Sol Maj op 126 : 1. Largo

    Christoph Von Dohnanyi, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne, Heinrich SchiffALBUM : Hommage à Heinrich Schiff / CD 13LABEL : NEOSANNÉE : 2017
    01:09
    Dimitri Chostakovitch

    Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 en Sol Maj op 126 : 2. Allegretto

    Christoph Von Dohnanyi, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne, Heinrich SchiffALBUM : Hommage à Heinrich Schiff / CD 13LABEL : NEOSANNÉE : 2017
