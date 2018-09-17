Mercredi 3 octobre 2018
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 03 octobre 2018
La programmation musicale :
00:05
Serge Prokofiev
Sonate pour piano n°7 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 1. Allegro inquietoVladimir AshkenazyALBUM : Ashkenazy : Artist choice The solo and chamber recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:14
Serge Prokofiev
Sonate pour piano n°7 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 2. Andante calorosoVladimir AshkenazyALBUM : Ashkenazy : Artist choice The solo and chamber recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:20
Serge Prokofiev
Sonate pour piano n°7 en Si bémol Maj op 83 : 3. PrecipitatoVladimir AshkenazyALBUM : Ashkenazy : Artist choice The solo and chamber recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:23
Dimitri Chostakovitch
Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 1. PréludeQuatuor Fitzwilliam, Vladimir AshkenazyALBUM : Ashkenazy : Artist choice The solo and chamber recordings / CD 28LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:28
Dimitri Chostakovitch
Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 2. FugueQuatuor Fitzwilliam, Vladimir AshkenazyALBUM : Ashkenazy : Artist choice The solo and chamber recordings / CD 28LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:39
Dimitri Chostakovitch
Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 3. ScherzoQuatuor Fitzwilliam, Vladimir AshkenazyALBUM : Ashkenazy : Artist choice The solo and chamber recordings / CD 28LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:42
Dimitri Chostakovitch
Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 4. IntermezzoQuatuor Fitzwilliam, Vladimir AshkenazyALBUM : Ashkenazy : Artist choice The solo and chamber recordings / CD 28LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:48
Dimitri Chostakovitch
Quintette pour piano en sol min op 57 : 5. Finale (Allegretto)Quatuor Fitzwilliam, Vladimir AshkenazyALBUM : Ashkenazy : Artist choice The solo and chamber recordings / CD 28LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:55
Dimitri Chostakovitch
Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 en Sol Maj op 126 : 1. LargoChristoph Von Dohnanyi, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne, Heinrich SchiffALBUM : Hommage à Heinrich Schiff / CD 13LABEL : NEOSANNÉE : 2017
01:09
Dimitri Chostakovitch
Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 en Sol Maj op 126 : 2. AllegrettoChristoph Von Dohnanyi, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne, Heinrich SchiffALBUM : Hommage à Heinrich Schiff / CD 13LABEL : NEOSANNÉE : 2017
