Mercredi 2 octobre 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 02 octobre 2019
La programmation musicale :
- 0h07TRADITIONNEL ETATS UNIScompositeur
Sinner, please don't let this harvest passJAMES LEVINE : chef d'orchestreAlbum Spirituals In Concert Label Dgg (Deutsche Gramophon) Année 1991
- 0h11TRADITIONNEL ETATS UNIScompositeur
Calvary / They crucified my LordJAMES LEVINE : chef d'orchestreAlbum Spirituals In Concert Label Dgg (Deutsche Gramophon) Année 1991
- 0h16
You can tell the worldJAMES LEVINE : chef d'orchestre, NON IDENTIFIE, NON IDENTIFIEAlbum Spirituals In Concert Label Dgg (Deutsche Gramophon) Année 1991
- 0h18CLAUDE ROUGET DE LISLEcompositeur
La Marseillaise : Allons enfantsSEMYON BYCHKOV : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PARIS, CHOEUR DE L'ORCHESTRE DE PARISAlbum La Marseillaise Label Philips Année 1988
- 0h20CLAUDE ROUGET DE LISLEcompositeur
La Marseillaise : Tremblez tyransSEMYON BYCHKOV : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PARIS, CHOEUR DE L'ORCHESTRE DE PARISAlbum La Marseillaise Label Philips Année 1988
- 0h21CLAUDE ROUGET DE LISLEcompositeur
La Marseillaise : Français en guerriersSEMYON BYCHKOV : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PARIS, CHOEUR DE L'ORCHESTRE DE PARISAlbum La Marseillaise Label Philips Année 1988
- 0h22CLAUDE ROUGET DE LISLEcompositeur
La Marseillaise : Amour sacré (choeurs)SEMYON BYCHKOV : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PARIS, CHOEUR DE L'ORCHESTRE DE PARISAlbum La Marseillaise Label Philips Année 1988
- 0h24CLAUDE ROUGET DE LISLEcompositeur
La Marseillaise : Amour sacréSEMYON BYCHKOV : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PARIS, CHOEUR DE L'ORCHESTRE DE PARISAlbum La Marseillaise Label Philips Année 1988
- 0h25HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur
Les Nuits d'été op 7 : 1. VillanelleCOLIN DAVIS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRESAlbum Berlioz : Les Nuits D'été - Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips Année 1980
- 0h28HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur
Les Nuits d'été op 7 : 2. Le spectre de la roseCOLIN DAVIS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRESAlbum Berlioz : Les Nuits D'été - Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips Année 1980
- 0h35HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur
Les Nuits d'été op 7 : 3. Sur les lagunesCOLIN DAVIS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRESAlbum Berlioz : Les Nuits D'été - Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips Année 1980
- 0h42HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur
Les Nuits d'été op 7 : 4. AbsenceCOLIN DAVIS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRESAlbum Berlioz : Les Nuits D'été - Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips Année 1980
- 0h48HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur
Les Nuits d'été op 7 : 5. Au cimetièreCOLIN DAVIS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRESAlbum Berlioz : Les Nuits D'été - Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips Année 1980
- 0h54HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur
Les Nuits d'été op 7 : 6. L'île inconnueCOLIN DAVIS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRESAlbum Berlioz : Les Nuits D'été - Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips Année 1980
- 0h58MAURICE RAVELcompositeur
Shéhérazade : 1. AsieCOLIN DAVIS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRESAlbum Berlioz : Les Nuits D'été - Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips Année 1980
- 1h08MAURICE RAVELcompositeur
Shéhérazade : 2. La flûte enchantéeCOLIN DAVIS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRESAlbum Berlioz : Les Nuits D'été - Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips Année 1980
- 1h12MAURICE RAVELcompositeur
Shéhérazade : 3. L'indifférentCOLIN DAVIS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRESAlbum Berlioz : Les Nuits D'été - Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips Année 1980
- 1h17ARNOLD SCHOENBERGcompositeur
8 Brettl Lieder : Galathea - pour soprano et pianoJAMES LEVINE : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DU METROPOLITAN OPERAAlbum Arnold Schoenberg : Erwartung Et Brettl Lieder Par Jessye Norman Label Phps
- 1h20ARNOLD SCHOENBERGcompositeur
8 Brettl Lieder : Gigerlette - pour soprano et pianoJAMES LEVINE : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DU METROPOLITAN OPERAAlbum Arnold Schoenberg : Erwartung Et Brettl Lieder Par Jessye Norman Label Phps
