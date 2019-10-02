Les Nuits de France Musique
Mercredi 2 octobre 2019
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 02 octobre 2019

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h07
    Sinner, please don't let this harvest pass - JESSYE NORMAN
    TRADITIONNEL ETATS UNIScompositeur

    Sinner, please don't let this harvest pass

    JAMES LEVINE : chef d'orchestre
    Album Spirituals In Concert Label Dgg (Deutsche Gramophon) Année 1991
  • 0h11
    Calvary / They crucified my Lord - JESSYE NORMAN
    TRADITIONNEL ETATS UNIScompositeur

    Calvary / They crucified my Lord

    JAMES LEVINE : chef d'orchestre
    Album Spirituals In Concert Label Dgg (Deutsche Gramophon) Année 1991
  • 0h16
    You can tell the world - JESSYE NORMAN

    You can tell the world

    JAMES LEVINE : chef d'orchestre, NON IDENTIFIE, NON IDENTIFIE
    Album Spirituals In Concert Label Dgg (Deutsche Gramophon) Année 1991
  • 0h18
    La Marseillaise : Allons enfants - JESSYE NORMAN
    CLAUDE ROUGET DE LISLEcompositeur

    La Marseillaise : Allons enfants

    SEMYON BYCHKOV : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PARIS, CHOEUR DE L'ORCHESTRE DE PARIS
    Album La Marseillaise Label Philips Année 1988
  • 0h20
    La Marseillaise : Tremblez tyrans - JESSYE NORMAN
    CLAUDE ROUGET DE LISLEcompositeur

    La Marseillaise : Tremblez tyrans

    SEMYON BYCHKOV : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PARIS, CHOEUR DE L'ORCHESTRE DE PARIS
    Album La Marseillaise Label Philips Année 1988
  • 0h21
    La Marseillaise : Français en guerriers - JESSYE NORMAN
    CLAUDE ROUGET DE LISLEcompositeur

    La Marseillaise : Français en guerriers

    SEMYON BYCHKOV : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PARIS, CHOEUR DE L'ORCHESTRE DE PARIS
    Album La Marseillaise Label Philips Année 1988
  • 0h22
    La Marseillaise : Amour sacré (choeurs) - ARTHUR OLDHAM
    CLAUDE ROUGET DE LISLEcompositeur

    La Marseillaise : Amour sacré (choeurs)

    SEMYON BYCHKOV : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PARIS, CHOEUR DE L'ORCHESTRE DE PARIS
    Album La Marseillaise Label Philips Année 1988
  • 0h24
    La Marseillaise : Amour sacré - JESSYE NORMAN
    CLAUDE ROUGET DE LISLEcompositeur

    La Marseillaise : Amour sacré

    SEMYON BYCHKOV : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE PARIS, CHOEUR DE L'ORCHESTRE DE PARIS
    Album La Marseillaise Label Philips Année 1988
  • 0h25
    Les Nuits d'été op 7 : 1. Villanelle - JESSYE NORMAN
    HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur

    Les Nuits d'été op 7 : 1. Villanelle

    COLIN DAVIS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES
    Album Berlioz : Les Nuits D'été - Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips Année 1980
  • 0h28
    Les Nuits d'été op 7 : 2. Le spectre de la rose - JESSYE NORMAN
    HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur

    Les Nuits d'été op 7 : 2. Le spectre de la rose

    COLIN DAVIS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES
    Album Berlioz : Les Nuits D'été - Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips Année 1980
  • 0h35
    Les Nuits d'été op 7 : 3. Sur les lagunes - JESSYE NORMAN
    HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur

    Les Nuits d'été op 7 : 3. Sur les lagunes

    COLIN DAVIS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES
    Album Berlioz : Les Nuits D'été - Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips Année 1980
  • 0h42
    Les Nuits d'été op 7 : 4. Absence - JESSYE NORMAN
    HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur

    Les Nuits d'été op 7 : 4. Absence

    COLIN DAVIS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES
    Album Berlioz : Les Nuits D'été - Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips Année 1980
  • 0h48
    Les Nuits d'été op 7 : 5. Au cimetière - JESSYE NORMAN
    HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur

    Les Nuits d'été op 7 : 5. Au cimetière

    COLIN DAVIS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES
    Album Berlioz : Les Nuits D'été - Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips Année 1980
  • 0h54
    Les Nuits d'été op 7 : 6. L'île inconnue - JESSYE NORMAN
    HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur

    Les Nuits d'été op 7 : 6. L'île inconnue

    COLIN DAVIS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES
    Album Berlioz : Les Nuits D'été - Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips Année 1980
  • 0h58
    Shéhérazade : 1. Asie - JESSYE NORMAN
    MAURICE RAVELcompositeur

    Shéhérazade : 1. Asie

    COLIN DAVIS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES
    Album Berlioz : Les Nuits D'été - Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips Année 1980
  • 1h08
    Shéhérazade : 2. La flûte enchantée - JESSYE NORMAN
    MAURICE RAVELcompositeur

    Shéhérazade : 2. La flûte enchantée

    COLIN DAVIS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES
    Album Berlioz : Les Nuits D'été - Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips Année 1980
  • 1h12
    Shéhérazade : 3. L'indifférent - JESSYE NORMAN
    MAURICE RAVELcompositeur

    Shéhérazade : 3. L'indifférent

    COLIN DAVIS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES
    Album Berlioz : Les Nuits D'été - Ravel : Shéhérazade Label Philips Année 1980
  • 1h17
    8 Brettl Lieder : Galathea - pour soprano et piano - JESSYE NORMAN
    ARNOLD SCHOENBERGcompositeur

    8 Brettl Lieder : Galathea - pour soprano et piano

    JAMES LEVINE : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DU METROPOLITAN OPERA
    Album Arnold Schoenberg : Erwartung Et Brettl Lieder Par Jessye Norman Label Phps
  • 1h20
    8 Brettl Lieder : Gigerlette - pour soprano et piano - JESSYE NORMAN
    ARNOLD SCHOENBERGcompositeur

    8 Brettl Lieder : Gigerlette - pour soprano et piano

    JAMES LEVINE : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DU METROPOLITAN OPERA
    Album Arnold Schoenberg : Erwartung Et Brettl Lieder Par Jessye Norman Label Phps
