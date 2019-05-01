Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 01 mai 2019

Les Nuits de France Musique
La programmation musicale :
    00:05
    Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus

    Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 1. Allegro con spirito

    Carl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne, ALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:11
    Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus

    Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 2. Andante

    Carl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne, ALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:16
    Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus

    Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 3. Menuet

    Carl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne, ALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:19
    Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus

    Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 4. Presto

    Carl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne, ALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
    00:23
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°3 en La Maj op 69 : Allegro ma non tanto

    Rudolf SerkinALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
    00:36
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°3 en La Maj op 69 : Scherzo

    Rudolf SerkinALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
    00:42
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°3 en La Maj op 69 : Adagio cantabile - Allegro vivace

    Rudolf SerkinALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
    00:51
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Symphonie n°5 en ut min op 67 : 1. Allegro con brio

    Arturo Toscanini, Orchestre Symphonique De La Nbc De New York, ALBUM : The 1939 Beethoven CycleLABEL : MUSIC & ARTSANNÉE : 2013
    00:59
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Symphonie n°5 en ut min op 67 : 2. Andante con moto

    Arturo Toscanini, Orchestre Symphonique De La Nbc De New York, ALBUM : The 1939 Beethoven CycleLABEL : MUSIC & ARTSANNÉE : 2013
    01:08
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Symphonie n°5 en ut min op 67 : 3. Scherzo

    Arturo Toscanini, Orchestre Symphonique De La Nbc De New York, ALBUM : The 1939 Beethoven CycleLABEL : MUSIC & ARTSANNÉE : 2013
    01:13
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Symphonie n°5 en ut min op 67 : 4. Allegro

    Arturo Toscanini, Orchestre Symphonique De La Nbc De New York, ALBUM : The 1939 Beethoven CycleLABEL : MUSIC & ARTSANNÉE : 2013
    01:22
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Applaudissements

    Arturo Toscanini, Orchestre Symphonique De La Nbc De New York, ALBUM : The 1939 Beethoven CycleLABEL : MUSIC & ARTSANNÉE : 2013
    01:22
    Johannes Brahms

    Quintette à cordes n°2 en Sol Maj op 111 : Allegro non troppo ma con brio

    Quatuor De BudapestALBUM : Johannes Brahms : Quatuors et quintettes à cordesLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
