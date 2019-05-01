Mercredi 1 mai 2019
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 01 mai 2019
La programmation musicale :
00:05
Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus
Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 1. Allegro con spiritoCarl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne, ALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:11
Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus
Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 2. AndanteCarl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne, ALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:16
Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus
Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 3. MenuetCarl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne, ALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:19
Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus
Symphonie n°35 en Ré Maj K 385 (Haffner) : 4. PrestoCarl Schuricht, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne, ALBUM : Carl Schuricht : The Complete Decca Recordings / CD 7LABEL : DECCAANNÉE : 2017
00:23
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°3 en La Maj op 69 : Allegro ma non tantoRudolf SerkinALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
00:36
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°3 en La Maj op 69 : ScherzoRudolf SerkinALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
00:42
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°3 en La Maj op 69 : Adagio cantabile - Allegro vivaceRudolf SerkinALBUM : Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violoncelle et pianoLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
00:51
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Symphonie n°5 en ut min op 67 : 1. Allegro con brioArturo Toscanini, Orchestre Symphonique De La Nbc De New York, ALBUM : The 1939 Beethoven CycleLABEL : MUSIC & ARTSANNÉE : 2013
00:59
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Symphonie n°5 en ut min op 67 : 2. Andante con motoArturo Toscanini, Orchestre Symphonique De La Nbc De New York, ALBUM : The 1939 Beethoven CycleLABEL : MUSIC & ARTSANNÉE : 2013
01:08
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Symphonie n°5 en ut min op 67 : 3. ScherzoArturo Toscanini, Orchestre Symphonique De La Nbc De New York, ALBUM : The 1939 Beethoven CycleLABEL : MUSIC & ARTSANNÉE : 2013
01:13
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Symphonie n°5 en ut min op 67 : 4. AllegroArturo Toscanini, Orchestre Symphonique De La Nbc De New York, ALBUM : The 1939 Beethoven CycleLABEL : MUSIC & ARTSANNÉE : 2013
01:22
Ludwig Van Beethoven
ApplaudissementsArturo Toscanini, Orchestre Symphonique De La Nbc De New York, ALBUM : The 1939 Beethoven CycleLABEL : MUSIC & ARTSANNÉE : 2013
01:22
Johannes Brahms
Quintette à cordes n°2 en Sol Maj op 111 : Allegro non troppo ma con brioQuatuor De BudapestALBUM : Johannes Brahms : Quatuors et quintettes à cordesLABEL : PRAGAANNÉE : 2017
émission précédentemardi 30 avril 2019
émission suivantejeudi 2 mai 2019